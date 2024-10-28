Microsoft's hefty Copilot and AI investment reportedly built "a wall of sorry" around its earnings as investors mount profit return pressure
Microsoft's struggle to establish consumer interest in AI to drive profitability is raising investor concern.
- Microsoft is slated to report its first fiscal quarter earnings on Wednesday.
- Despite overall growth revenue, projections suggest the firm's AI department could report dismal Copilot Pro sales.
- Investors have already sparked concern about the company's spending on AI projects with little profit returns.
Microsoft will announce its first fiscal quarter earnings report later this week. Like the last earnings call, speculations project dismal artificial intelligence sales despite the hype and hefty resources pumped into the category (via Reuters).
This is highly concerning since investors have raised concerns about the tech giant's spending on AI projects. Microsoft is among the leading companies in the AI landscape. Its partnership with OpenAI granted it an early lead in the category, prompting heavy integration of cutting-edge technology across its ecosystem.
However, reports indicate that Microsoft is struggling to establish growth in the category, with consumers showing little interest in its Copilot AI monthly subscription service plan — Copilot Pro. Interestingly, a poll feature on Windows Central disclosed that more than half of the polled readers don't use the service.
Likewise, a separate report revealed that the top complaint in Microsoft's Copilot department is that it doesn't work as well as ChatGPT. Microsoft clarified that this isn't the case, indicating that users aren't leveraging the tool's capabilities as intended while blaming a lack of proper prompt engineering skills. Microsoft has since launched Copilot Academy to help remedy the situation and equip users with the relevant skills.
According to Morgan Stanley analysts, there's "a wall of sorry" around Microsoft's earnings while referring to the firm's "ramping capital expenditures, margin compression, lack of evidence on AI returns, and messiness post a financial resegmentation."
Data compiled by FactSet suggest Microsoft could report revenues of $64.57 billion for its first 2025 quarter, translating to a 14.1% raise from its previous quarterly report. Its Productivity and Business Processes unit could bring $23.6 billion in revenue, while its Intelligent Cloud unit reports $14.1 billion.
Microsoft's Azure cloud computing business is also expected to report significant growth, north of 33%, which aligns with the company's projections but significantly lower than the reported growth in the fourth quarter. This could indicate slow business in the department, possibly because of the rising and expensive AI growth demands.
The AI landscape is shaky at best
This news comes at a critical time when OpenAI was on the brink of bankruptcy, with projections of $5 billion in losses within the next 12 months. However, the ChatGPT maker was bailed out of the challenging financial situation by investors who raised $6.6 billion through a funding round, pushing its market cap to $157 billion.
It's becoming more apparent that AI advances require large sums of money and unlimited resources, including electricity, data centers, and cooling water. Experts predict Microsoft could buy OpenAI as investor interest in AI fades, prompting them to channel their resources elsewhere.
A report suggests OpenAI could burn up to $44 billion chasing sophisticated AI advances before naming profit in 2029. There's also the issue of OpenAI being on a strict clock to turn into a profit venture within the next 2 years or run the risk of refunding the money raised by investors during its latest round of funding. The move has already faced a significant bottleneck following former OpenAI co-founder Elon Musk filing a lawsuit against the ChatGPT maker over "a stark betrayal of its founding mission."
Experts also indicate that the move could encounter several roadblocks from regulators, the government, OpenAI staffers, and other key stakeholders. However, investors believe that OpenAI's current business struggles are standard for any startup and predict that it'll become the world's dominant AI company worth trillions of dollars.
Kevin Okemwa is a seasoned tech journalist based in Nairobi, Kenya with lots of experience covering the latest trends and developments in the industry at Windows Central. With a passion for innovation and a keen eye for detail, he has written for leading publications such as OnMSFT, MakeUseOf, and Windows Report, providing insightful analysis and breaking news on everything revolving around the Microsoft ecosystem. You'll also catch him occasionally contributing at iMore about Apple and AI. While AFK and not busy following the ever-emerging trends in tech, you can find him exploring the world or listening to music.
Otherwise, there is no reason for any investor to be worried... and even for consumers, there have been thirteen billion chats, and twelve billion images generated on free Copilot for the web, Designer is nice too... sourceNow indeed, the pro subscription for consumers, was not so appealing; however now they have rolled a big update (cf. copilot apps, or on mobile, on edge, and the iStuff have had intelligence for 18 months).
Copilot for consumers works well, but it is very consensual and was finetuned or instructed to be overly cautious... However, he tends to start writing songs or plays, this is quite nice, or speaking music gives particularly interesting results...
There is not only copilot, but there are also multiple places where AI is available in Windows already.
When you see the Microsoft 365 Business Premium (I tried it with 1 month for free), the platform is already... amazing, this allows to manage thousands of employeed, and their devices, and..... soooo much more.
And Copilot or AI is integrated everywhere, for a company, having access so easily to information is almost priceless. And it is well done.
So Clippy... and Salesforce... I can understand. Power Platform and Dynamics did not exist in 2016... now Power Platform is leading in many areas, and Salesforce, SAP, Oracle businesses arealso being challenged by MS. Just one exampleThey were chalengers on those markets.. very busy bank...
And anyway, Azure is used for many third party's services like AI girlfriends, SEO, Marketing, or anything...
The other day, I read Microsoft was a bank, which was one of the most ridiculous things I ever read... The company is 50 years old and innovates in all directions, hence, about 20% of growth, and this is reinvested...
FY 2024, revenue growth to $245B, up from $211B in 202. Net income rose to $88B from $72B, so profitability increased... despite spending 30B on R&D and annoucing for at least as much in new DCs...
Microsoft Cloud gross margin percentage decreased slightly to 71%.
- Revenue increased $33.2 billion or 16% driven by growth across each of our segments. Intelligent Cloud revenue increased driven by Azure. Productivity and Business Processes revenue increased driven by Office 365 Commercial. More Personal Computing revenue increased driven by Gaming.
- Operating income increased $20.9 billion or 24% driven by growth across each of our segments.
So they have +-20% of growth in revenue, In fiscal year 2024, Microsoft a profitability rate (net income margin) is approximately 35.9%, net income of $88.1B billion on total revenue of $245.1 billion.Increase from 2023 which was 34.2%.
Example of a very different company, more sitting there and collecting moneyy: 2024 Apple's total revenue reached around $385.6 billion, with a net income of $99.8 billion, leading to a net profit margin of about 25.9%
Shareholders should be happy, and here are the outlook for FY2025: FY2025