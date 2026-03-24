Microsoft quietly announced upcoming WSL upgrades, including a "more streamlined first-time setup and onboarding"
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By Richard Devine published
WSL is one of Windows 11's killer features and it's going to keep getting better.
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WSL is one of Windows 11's killer features and it's going to keep getting better.