Microsoft Edge Dev gets video overlay and auto tab grouping support

What you need to know

Microsoft Edge Dev recently received an update, bumping the browser to version 119.0.2151.2.

The update adds three new features, including auto tab grouping and video overlay support.

It also brings several bug fixes, changed behaviors, and enhancements to the browsing experience.

Microsoft shipped an update to Edge Dev, bringing the browser to version 119.0.2151.2. The update ships with three new features: auto tab grouping, video overlay, and more. It's also worth noting that the release supports "additional page settings (page range and pages per sheet) in API when the print request is for saving to a PDF file."

As usual, the update also brings several bug fixes, changed behaviors, and improvements to the user's browsing experience. You can check out all the changes shipping to the browser below, as outlined in Microsoft's Tech Community blog post:

EDGE DEV 119.0.2151.2: ADDED FEATURES

Added a feature trigger for auto grouping when the suggestions bubble is shown.

Added support for video overlay lookup.

Added support for additional page settings (page range and pages per sheet) in API when the print request is for saving to a PDF file.

EDGE DEV 119.0.2151.2: IMPROVED RELIABILITY

Cookies being lost on exiting the browser on Mac has been address!

Fixed a crash when opening a local file bookmark from the favorite's hub.

Fixed a crash when adding and removing tabs in a shared workspace.

Fixed a crash caused during rendering of form fields.

Fixed a crash when modifying/deleting migrated passwords.

EDGE DEV 119.0.2151.2: CHANGED BEHAVIOR

Fixed a bug where Downloads gets stuck with 0 B/s and creates unconfirmed crdownload file.

Fixed a security section settings bug.

Fixed a bug where outlook side pane is getting hidden, when closing the tab with side pane.

Fixed an issue with tab stops in tab strip's focus order.

MacOS: Fixed a bug where web contents are unresponsive when in full screen.

iOS: Fixed a bug when password added in the broken version was getting lost after updating to fixed version.

WebView2: Fixed a bug when extension resource was not accessible.