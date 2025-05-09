Sam Altman says "I don't do Google searches anymore" — but admits ChatGPT won't be Google's killer
OpenAI's CEO says ChatGPT is a better alternative for some use cases, but it won't replace Google as the primary search engine.
Last year, a former Google engineer indicated that the company might have bigger fish to fry with the emergence of AI-powered search engines beyond the antitrust ruling that deemed it an illegal monopoly in search.
Experts suggest that OpenAI's ChatGPT search and its "temporary prototype" search tool, SearchGPT, are revolutionizing how users interact with the internet and search. Even the ChatGPT maker's CEO, Sam Altman, claimed that he doesn't "do Google searches anymore" while touting ChatGPT search as an oracular system.
More recently, while testifying before the U.S. Senate Commerce Committee during a hearing on American AI competitiveness, Ted Cruz, the chairman of the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation, asked Sam Altman:
“Will ChatGPT replace Google as the primary search engine, and if so, when?”
This was after Google revealed that its search traffic on Safari had declined for the first time in Google. “They didn’t send me a Christmas card,” Sam Altman jokingly interjected (via GeekWire).
"Probably not," added Altman. While the executive indicated that ChatGPT is a better alternative for some use cases, he admitted that the AI-powered chatbot won't replace Google as the primary search engine.
Altman referred to Google as a “ferocious competitor” with "a very strong AI team, a lot of infrastructure, a very well-protected business, and they’re making great progress putting AI into their search.”
Get the Windows Central Newsletter
All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards.
This news comes after OpenAI shipped ChatGPT search to everyone for free. Unlike when it first launched, the search tool is no longer behind the AI firm's $20 monthly paywall. Moreover, you won't require an account to access the feature.
Elsewhere, You.com CEO Richard Socher indicated that Google's dominance in search might soon end as users embrace and adopt AI-powered alternatives like ChatGPT search and You.com.
Kevin Okemwa is a seasoned tech journalist based in Nairobi, Kenya with lots of experience covering the latest trends and developments in the industry at Windows Central. With a passion for innovation and a keen eye for detail, he has written for leading publications such as OnMSFT, MakeUseOf, and Windows Report, providing insightful analysis and breaking news on everything revolving around the Microsoft ecosystem. While AFK and not busy following the ever-emerging trends in tech, you can find him exploring the world or listening to music.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.