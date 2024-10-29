Can Apple catch up? Apple Intelligence just shipped, yet someone already made "a better version of the Apple Intelligence Writing Tools for Windows" for free

What you need to know

Apple recently shipped its long-awaited Apple Intelligence features across its tech stack, including Writing Tools, Genmoji, and an overhauled Siri AI assistant.

Interestingly, a developer built a version of Apple Intelligence's Writing Tools touted as "a better, free, and open-source version" for Windows and Linux.

Apple insiders recently raised concerns about the iPhone maker being two years behind its competitors in the AI race, including OpenAI's ChatGPT.

Apple toots its horn as a privacy and security-focused company, ramping up a broad user base across its ecosystem. Its competitors, including Microsoft and Google, have a significant competitive edge against the iPhone maker in the AI landscape because of their early investment and adoption of the technology.

While Apple might be considered a late bloomer in the AI space, it seemingly caved to the mounting pressure from competitors who have been flying high, briefly ranking as the world's most valuable company with a market cap of over $3 trillion.

In June at the WWDC 2024 conference, Apple unveiled Apple Intelligence, potentially helping it catch up with Microsoft, Google, and other key players in the sector. Indeed, the announcement propelled the iPhone maker to become the world's most valuable company ahead of Microsoft and NVIDIA.

Over the years, Apple has subtly built a reputation for taking time before jumping face-first into new ventures but becoming the best at everything it dabbles in. This might be the case with its new AI strategy which has seemingly taken eons to ship since it was announced. However, the tech giant recently shipped its first wave of AI-powered features to broad availability, including writing tools, Genmoji, and a revamped Siri.

More sophisticated AI features, including ChatGPT and Visual Intelligence, will reportedly ship to Apple's ecosystem via the iOS 18.2 update in December. Interestingly, Apple insiders have raised concerns over the iPhone maker's AI strategy, citing fears Apple Intelligence could be two years behind OpenAI's ChatGPT:

"Some at Apple believe that its generative AI technology – at least, so far – is more than two years behind the industry leaders."

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman admits ChatGPT is more accurate than Siri, and can answer 30% more questions. "It’s hard to count Apple out," added Gurman.

Even avid Windows users can get a taste of Apple Intelligence completely free

As highlighted by Apple, Writing Tools are part of Apple Intelligence's package, which will allow users to rewrite, proofread, and summarize text across Apple's ecosystem, including Mail, Messages, Notes, Pages, and third-party apps.

While there's a wide array of writing tools, both paid and free, you can access Apple Intelligence's new Writing Tools in Windows. According to the developer (theJayTea on Github), the Writing Tools are reminiscent of Apple's Intelligent features, and what's more, Windows and Linux users can access them for free.

The developer indicates:

Versatile AI LLM Support : Jump in quickly with support for the free Gemini API , or use an extensive range of local LLMs (via Ollama [instructions below], llama.cpp, KoboldCPP, TabbyAPI, vLLM, etc.) or cloud-based LLMs (ChatGPT, Mistral AI, etc.) with Writing Tools' OpenAI-API-Compatibility.

: Jump in quickly with support for the , or use an extensive range of (via Ollama [instructions below], llama.cpp, KoboldCPP, TabbyAPI, vLLM, etc.) or (ChatGPT, Mistral AI, etc.) with Writing Tools' OpenAI-API-Compatibility. System-wide Functionality : Works instantly in any application where you can select text. Does not overwrite your clipboard .

: Works instantly in where you can select text. . Completely free and Open-source : No subscriptions, no hidden costs. Bloat-free & uses pretty much 0% of your CPU .

: No subscriptions, no hidden costs. Bloat-free & uses pretty much . Chat Mode : Invoke Writing Tools with no text selected to enter a chat mode for quick queries and assistance.

: Invoke Writing Tools with no text selected to enter a chat mode for quick queries and assistance. Privacy-focused : Your API key and config files stay on your device. NO logging, diagnostic collection, tracking, or ads. Invoked only on your command. Local LLMs keep your data on your device & work without the internet.

: Your API key and config files stay on your device. NO logging, diagnostic collection, tracking, or ads. Invoked only on your command. Local LLMs keep your data on your device & work without the internet. Supports Many Languages : Works for any language! It can even translate text across languages better than Google Translate (type "translate to [language]" in "Describe your change...").

: Works for any language! It can even translate text across languages better than Google Translate (type "translate to [language]" in "Describe your change..."). Code Support : Select code and ask Writing Tools to work on it (fix, improve, convert languages) through "Describe your change...".

: Select code and ask Writing Tools to work on it (fix, improve, convert languages) through "Describe your change...". Themes, Dark Mode, & Customization: Choose between 2 themes: a blurry gradient theme and a plain theme that resembles the Windows + V pop-up! Also has full dark mode support. Set your own hotkey for quick access.

Interestingly, the free and open-source Writing tools emulate Apple's privacy and security across its services. Users might run into issues while using the tools, including failure to work on Microsoft Word, long launch time, and Writing Tools that might not work correctly with the default hotkey on some devices.

Like its competitors in the same arena, including ChatGPT and Copilot, Apple could reportedly start charging between $10 and $20 for its new AI services. While the Writing Tools are just the tip of the iceberg of Apple Intelligence, it's a nice touch that Windows users can experience Apple Intelligence without breaking the bank for new hardware and subscription plans.