ChatGPT goes old school with WinGPT for Windows 3.1

What you need to know

WinGPT is an app that allows you to access ChatGPT on PCs running Windows 3.1.

The app uses OpenAI's APIs, so you don't need a proxy machine to run the program.

There are limits to WinGPT, such as it not sending previous messages from your conversation to ChatGPT.

ChatGPT is built on cutting-edge technology that places the power of artificial intelligence at your fingertips. It's generally aimed at modern devices, such as computers running an operating system that's been updated at some point this millennium. But if you're rocking some old school hardware, WinGPT is here to help.

I'm not talking about Windows 10 or the out-of-support Windows 7. Windows Vista, XP, 2000, and ME? In the words of Jordan Peele's character, "come on man, that's too new. I'm talkin' about that ol' school man."

If you really want to go back to classic computing, you can now access ChatGPT on a system running Windows 3.1

The secret to getting ChatGPT on your old hardware is a new program called WinGPT. It's a client that interacts with OpenAI's server using TLS 1.3. That means you don't need to have a proxy machine to use the app.

Here are some of the things you can do with WinGPT, as listed by its developer at Dialup.net:

WinGPT gives helpful life advice and tells you jokes to your heart's content. Embrace a world of multimedia entertainment right on your desktop, as long as it's text-based! Master your productivity: WinGPT is your digital sidekick, helping you draft documents and spreadsheets with the utmost confidence.

As you'd expect, WinGPT has several limitations. To reduce how much memory the AI assistant uses, WinGPT is set to keep responses short. It also does not send the text of previous turns, which means ChatGPT can't use information from throughout the entire conversation. But that's the sacrifice you pay for being old school.

If you want to use ChatGPT on old, but not as old as Windows 3.1, operating systems, you can check out JavaGPT.