ChatGPT's new image generator is insanely good at faking receipts — but OpenAI isn't losing any sleep over it
ChatGPT-4o can fake receipts, but its poor math skills will blow digital fraudsters' covers.
Over the past few days, there has been a lot of hype around OpenAI, especially after it unveiled its new image generator tool for ChatGPT powered by its GPT-4o model. How cool are those Ghibli memes?
ChatGPT's image generation capabilities are seemingly sophisticated beyond meme generation. Our friends at TechRadar recently discovered that the chatbot is insanely good at generating fake receipts.
However, the outlet admits the receipts feature not-so-subtle tale-tell signs that could easily help you decipher AI-generated receipts from the real thing. The outlet claims AI-generated receipts are a "little too clean, a little too CGI, and sometimes get the sums wrong."
Regardless, if you're simply scheming through the receipt, you can easily miss these signs. Not forgetting that there are tools like Photoshop that can be used to correct some of these obvious errors.
TechRadar claims the most effective way to generate a fake receipt is by getting ChatGPT to recreate an existing one. Interestingly, you can alter the details in the receipt based on your preferences and needs,
OpenAI says it's not a big deal
While this discovery poses great threat, OpenAI doesn't seem to be too worried about digital fraudsters leveraging this opportunity to cause harm. According to an OpenAI spokesperson who spoke to TechRadar:
"We monitor image generations on and off our platform, use internal tools to verify they were created by our products, and take action when we identify violations of our usage policies."
Get the Windows Central Newsletter
All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards.
Interestingly, while speaking to TechCrunch, OpenAI indicated that AI-generated receipts aren't entirely bad. Trying to make the most out of a bad situation, the ChatGPT maker claims the fake receipts can be used for financial literacy classes.
Kevin Okemwa is a seasoned tech journalist based in Nairobi, Kenya with lots of experience covering the latest trends and developments in the industry at Windows Central. With a passion for innovation and a keen eye for detail, he has written for leading publications such as OnMSFT, MakeUseOf, and Windows Report, providing insightful analysis and breaking news on everything revolving around the Microsoft ecosystem. While AFK and not busy following the ever-emerging trends in tech, you can find him exploring the world or listening to music.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.