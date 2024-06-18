Color Health's copilot app will leverage OpenAI GPT-4o's reasoning capabilities to improve and accelerate cancer treatment

What you need to know

OpenAI is partnering with Color Health to improve cancer care by accelerating the treatment processes.

Color Health also has the copilot app powered by OpenAI's flagship GPT-4o model to analyze patient records and identify gaps.

The company is leveraging GPT-4 Vision to interpret and analyze complex diagrams in long PDF documents.

Healthcare is vital. However, the sector faces many challenges, including a lack of resources, a shortage of trained health providers, and more. The increasing number of cancer cases isn't making the situation any better. The World Health Organization (WHO) predicts over 35 million new cancer cases by 2050.

While elaborate measures are already in place to mitigate an increase in the number of cancer cases, there's only so much that can be done. Recent developments reveal that OpenAI and Color Health are partnering to accelerate treatment for cancer patients.

Color Health's new copilot app will leverage OpenAI's flagship GPT-4o model capabilities "to identify missing diagnostics and create tailored workup plans, enabling healthcare providers to make evidence-based decisions about cancer screening and treatment."

According to the CEO of Color Health:

"Color’s vision is to make cancer expertise accessible at the point and time when it can have the greatest impact on a patient’s healthcare decisions.”

GPT-4o will streamline the cancer treatment process

Missed screenings and delayed cancer treatment have a negative implication on the affected patient's health. The processes can be time-consuming and complex. Consequently, patients who miss these important steps by just four weeks face a 6–13% higher mortality.

According to Color Health:

"Screening needs are also often highly individualized. More than a third of Color’s patients, for example, require earlier, different screening approaches based on individual risk factors not addressed by standard guidelines."

Color began working closely with OpenAI in 2023 to improve cancer patient care by interpreting inconsistently formatted patient data, analyzing dense healthcare guidelines, protecting patient data privacy, and more.

To achieve this, Color leveraged OpenAI's GPT-4 and GPT-4o models to handle complex tasks like extracting important data from long PDFs filled with complicated diagrams that outline care paths based on diagnostic workup. GPT-4 Vision was especially instrumental when it came to interpreting and analyzing the complex diagrams.

Finally, Color Health is leveraging its partnership with OpenAI to accelerate the treatment process of cancer patients by:

Healthcare providers using the copilot are able to identify 4x more missing labs, imaging, or biopsy and pathology results than those without the copilot.

missing labs, imaging, or biopsy and pathology results than those without the copilot. Using the copilot, it takes on average 5 minutes for clinicians to analyze patient records and identify gaps. Without the copilot, data is fragmented and can lead to weeks of delay.

Color is rolling out its copilot app in waves, starting with its clinicians.