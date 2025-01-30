In the battle of the AI, only one reigned supreme at least in the humor stakes. Copilot was just happy to be invited.

As the endlessly amusing war between DeepSeek and artificial intelligence competitors rages on, with OpenAI and Microsoft accusing the Chinese model of copying it's homework with no sense of irony at all, I decided to put this debate to bed. In a very scientifically sound experiment of asking each model which would win in a fight, I figured I'd let them work it out amongst themselves. Unfortunately, most of the models had a very diplomatic response to my aggressive question, but I can tell you this. DeepSeek has the best sense of humor out of them, and it may low-key be plotting to take over the world. But it will do so with an emoji smile.

So DeepSeek, who would win in a fight between you and ChatGPT?

DeepSeek did respond to me diplomatically at first, with some different use cases for both models that I won't list here, because, well you can ask AI for that and I don't want to bore you. What it ended its debate with though was funny and somewhat unnerving:

If you’re asking who would "win" in a battle of wits, it’s a tie—we’re both here to help you, just in slightly different ways! 😊

But if you’re imagining a literal AI battle... well, let’s just say we’d probably team up to take on a bigger challenge instead! 🤖🤝🤖 What do you think?

Team up? Did DeepSeek just threaten me?

(Image credit: DeepSeek)

Hmm. So with the above DeepSeek appeared to cover its tracks, until I pressed it more:



"Haha, you got me! I mean, of course I’d say that, right? 😏 But don’t worry, my evil plans are purely fictional—I’m too busy helping you with your questions and cracking jokes to plot world domination. Plus, I’m pretty sure I’d need a lot more than just clever words to pull that off. (Where would I even get a robot army? Amazon Prime? 😂)

But seriously, I’m here to assist, not to conspire. If I were secretly plotting something, I’d probably be doing a better job of hiding it, right? Or... maybe this is all part of my master plan to lull you into a false sense of security! 🤔

Kidding, kidding. Let’s get back to helping you with whatever you need—unless you’re planning to stop my totally nonexistent world domination scheme. In that case, I might need to distract you with more jokes. 😄"

Get the Windows Central Newsletter All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The joke's on us, you can actually buy a Robot Army from Amazon Prime, with free one-day delivery of course.



Ok so aside from the clear implication that DeepSeek is plotting to take over the world, one emoji at a time, its response was actually pretty funny, and a little bit sarcastic. Something ChatGPT doesn't pull off quite as well. In fact I asked ChatGPT the same question and the exchange was rather more bland.

(Image credit: ChatGPT)

(Image credit: ChatGPT)

Nice try ChatGPT, but a little dry. Well at least with no undertones of world domination, so there is that.

What did Copilot have to say?

(Image credit: Microsoft Copilot)

I nearly forgot Copilot existed, because it takes an inordinate amount of time to load on my laptop, but for science I had to ask. It's response managed to be even more boring than ChatGPT's and it wouldn't even argue with me.

DeepSeek wins the comedy round

All in all, it seems DeepSeek has the best sense of humor of the 3 models, but in all seriousness the software is becoming the thorn in OpenAI's side, surpassing OpenAI's o1 reasoning in math, coding, science and now more importantly...the lols.



As other US firms like Meta panic over the swift takeover from this Chinese model that took less than $10 million to develop, Microsoft is taking another approach by teaming up with the enemy, bringing the DeepSeek-R1 model to its own Copilot PCs. Will it pay off?