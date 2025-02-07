Meta CTO reportedly predicted DeepSeek AI six months ago: "They've probably done a lot of distilling against existing models."
Andrew "Boz" Bosworth claims he'd predicted DeepSeek months before it unfolded.
Chinese AI startup DeepSeek hit the tech world by storm after achieving the seemingly impossible. At a fraction of the development cost, its R1 V3-powered model surpassed OpenAI's proprietary o1 reasoning model across several benchmarks, including coding, math, and science.
The model's emergence caused a drastic shift in market stocks. NVIDIA shed up to $600 billion in market valuation, debatably the largest drop in history to take place in a single day. While DeepSeek's success seemingly remains a mystery, Meta Chief Technology Officer (CTO) Andrew Bosworth claims he'd predicted the whole thing six months ago before it unfolded (via Business Insider).
While responding to a question about DeepSeek's emergence from one of his Instagram followers, Bosworth claimed it was "a funny one to watch unfold." Further indicating:
"I actually had an email of me predicting it, that it would come from somewhere, didn't know it'd be DeepSeek, like six months ago. So I think for those of us in the space, it was not as surprising as those out of it."
Meta reportedly attempted to pick up the slack in the AI race using crude methods, including training its AI models with copyrighted content, further covering its tracks to avoid copyright infringement issues.
DeepSeek is a "great thing, but it's not a world-changing thing," concluded Bosworth.
Admittedly, DeepSeek's emergence has raised some eyebrows in the industry. An email shared by Microsoft CFO Amy Hood urged employees to remain focused on company goals amid recent AI developments in the industry, potentially including OpenAI's $500 billion Stargate commitment to develop sophisticated infrastructure for AI advances. However, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella touted DeepSeek as super impressive and that it's good for business.
Elsewhere, a report suggests DeepSeek spent $1.6 billion and up to 50,000 AI NVIDIA GPUs to develop its open-source model, contradicting claims about its cost-effectiveness.
Kevin Okemwa is a seasoned tech journalist based in Nairobi, Kenya with lots of experience covering the latest trends and developments in the industry at Windows Central. With a passion for innovation and a keen eye for detail, he has written for leading publications such as OnMSFT, MakeUseOf, and Windows Report, providing insightful analysis and breaking news on everything revolving around the Microsoft ecosystem. You'll also catch him occasionally contributing at iMore about Apple and AI. While AFK and not busy following the ever-emerging trends in tech, you can find him exploring the world or listening to music.