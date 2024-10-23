Microsoft and OpenAI are offering media outlets up to $10 million to bolster the use of AI-powered tools in newsrooms: "Nothing will replace the central role of reporters"
Microsoft and OpenAI want journalists to leverage AI tools in newsrooms, and they are ready to spend up to $10 million to support the cause.
- Microsoft and OpenAI are giving media outlets up to $10 million to integrate AI tools into their workflow.
- The media outlets will also receive a grant to hire a two-year fellow to develop and implement AI tools using Microsoft Azure and OpenAI credits.
- The AI tools won't change the central role of reports but will aid with "research, investigation, distribution, and monetization of important journalism."
Generative AI has been received with mixed feelings, with the vast majority expressing reservations toward the technology. Authors and publishers have been at the forefront, citing instances where the technology has scrapped their copyrighted content without authorization or compensation for training.
Over the past few years, Microsoft and OpenAI have been the targets of multiple copyright infringement lawsuits by several publications and authors, including The New York Times, the Chicago Tribune, the Orlando Sentinel, the Sun Sentinel in Florida, The Mercury News, The Denver Post, The Orange County Register, and more.
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman admitted it's impossible to develop tools like ChatGPT without copyrighted content, claiming that copyright law doesn't prohibit training of AI models using copyrighted content.
AI will only act as an extra layer of support
While Microsoft and OpenAI can't seem to wiggle their way out of the corridors of justice over copyright infringement issues, both companies recently announced offering up to $10 million to select media outlets. The media outlets could receive up to $2.5 million in cash and an additional $2.5 million in software and enterprise credits from Microsoft and OpenAI. This initiative is in place to drive AI-powered tools into newsrooms.
Newsday, The Minnesota Star Tribune, The Philadelphia Inquirer, Chicago Public Media, and The Seattle Times will be the first media outlets to participate in the new venture. Part of the resources allocated to these media outlets will be channeled into hiring a two-year fellow, whose primary focus will be to develop and implement AI tools using Microsoft Azure and OpenAI credits.
According to Tom Rubin, the chief of intellectual property and content at OpenAI:
“While nothing will replace the central role of reporters, we believe that AI technology can help in the research, investigation, distribution, and monetization of important journalism."
Three more media outlets are expected to join the fold soon. The AI-powered apps are expected to enhance productivity and efficiency in newsrooms by quickly generating transcriptions and summaries.
Microsoft highlighted its plans to push AI into newsrooms earlier this year by working closely with journalists to develop useful AI tools that streamline research and reporting more straightforwardly. Additionally, Microsoft indicated that journalists would have access to a tuition-free program where they'll learn how to incorporate the tech into their workflow.
