Microsoft Edge will soon support Adobe Acrobat PDF technology

Adobe Acrobat PDF capabilities are coming to Microsoft Edge.

Microsoft Edge's built-in PDF reader will be powered by Adobe Acrobat tech, which should deliver more accurate colors and improved performance.

Narration, improved text selection, and improved security will also be available within Edge's PDF reader.

Purchasing an Acrobat subscription will provide access to more features within Edge through a browser extension.

Microsoft and Adobe just announced that the Adobe Acrobat PDF engine will come to Microsoft Edge later this year. Beginning in March 2023, Edge's built-in PDF reader will use the Adobe Acrobat PDF engine. Microsoft promised the shift would result in higher fidelity, more accurate colors and graphics, and improved security in its announcement post. The company also highlighted that the switch would bring better security and greater accessibility.

“PDF is essential for modern business, accelerating productivity in a world where automation and collaboration are more critical than ever,” said Adobe SVP and GM Ashley Still. “By bringing the global standard in PDF experience to Microsoft Edge and the billion-plus Windows users worldwide, Adobe and Microsoft are using our joint heritage and expertise in productivity to take an important step forward in making modern, secure, and connected work and life a reality.”

Microsoft promises that the features of the new Adobe-powered PDF experience will be the same as the current offering. Additional capabilities, such as editing text and images, and converting PDFs to other file formats, will be available to those that sign up for an Acrobat subscription.

The new PDF experience will be available in Edge on Windows 11 and Windows 10.

Microsoft will shift to the Adobe Acrobat engine in phase. The move is scheduled to occur in March 2023. The legacy engine will remain available until March 31, 2024. Switching to the Adobe Acrobat engine will be opt-in for organizations at first. General users will not have the option to revert to the legacy PDF engine after the Adobe Acrobat engine launches. Microsoft has an FAQ section plus other information in a Tech Community post (opens in new tab).