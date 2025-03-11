Generative AI is gaining broad adoption worldwide with the emergence of chatbots and agents. As such, it's redefining how users interact with search engines like Google Search as they lean more toward AI-powered alternatives like ChatGPT search.

Microsoft has seemingly identified a gap in the paradigm shift, prompting the company to unveil new interactive ad formats specifically designed for Copilot users. The company is launching Showroom ads and Dynamic filters, which are interactive and adapt to the user input.

The company shipped a major update to Copilot AI, redefining its user experience with a user-centric ad approach. The chatbot features new ad principles, ensuring organic responses aren't influenced by sponsored content. However, sponsored content may be featured on your interface when it is "highly relevant and from trusted sources."

With Showroom ads, Microsoft aims to simulate product showrooms where users can ask questions to better understand a product. The company touts the product as "a rich and immersive experience where users can explore what they are searching for in the digital space, much like a physical showroom."

Copilot users will be invited to leverage the Showroom ads experience when they start asking questions about a product, potentially expressing intent to make a purchase. "This immersive environment allows users to interact with products in a way that closely mirrors the experience of visiting a physical showroom," Microsoft explained.

Microsoft has bigger plans for Showroom ads in the future. The company details that it'll feature a richer experience and virtual brand representatives that Copilot users can engage with directly.

The experience is slated to ship to select Copilot clients in April and is expected to roll out to more users in waves.

Get the Windows Central Newsletter All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

On the other hand, Dynamic filters will help deliver tailored ads to users, featuring products they are looking for. Microsoft says the feature removes the redundancy of asking additional questions and narrows down the options to sales conversions.

The feature will start rolling out this month in English language markets.

According to Microsoft Advertising, research findings dictate that ads featured in Copilot's UI are 25% more effective and efficient than traditional search, leading to better click-through rates.

Elsewhere, the company has highlighted its commitment to bolstering its ad business with creation tools that leverage performance data for high-performing ads, including:

Ads Studio: Designed to create better-performing ads with ease, Ads Studio is an AI-powered creative tool built for performance marketers. With the increase in asset variety made possible by generative AI, Ads Studio helps to easily find, create, manage, and optimize creative assets with insights to boost advertising results. We are first launching Ads Studio in the Microsoft Advertising Platform, and it will also be integrated as a shared component across our platforms like our Microsoft Invest DSP over the next quarters.

Designed to create better-performing ads with ease, Ads Studio is an AI-powered creative tool built for performance marketers. With the increase in asset variety made possible by generative AI, Ads Studio helps to easily find, create, manage, and optimize creative assets with insights to boost advertising results. We are first launching Ads Studio in the Microsoft Advertising Platform, and it will also be integrated as a shared component across our platforms like our Microsoft Invest DSP over the next quarters. Copilot asset creation via API: Copilot asset creation is now available on our Campaign Management API, enabling advertisers to leverage Copilot’s asset generation capabilities across their preferred tools and workflows, including on the Microsoft Advertising Platform, Microsoft Advertising Editor and via API.

Copilot asset creation is now available on our Campaign Management API, enabling advertisers to leverage Copilot’s asset generation capabilities across their preferred tools and workflows, including on the Microsoft Advertising Platform, Microsoft Advertising Editor and via API. Enhancing productivity in Microsoft Monetize: With a goal to make it easier to do business with Microsoft Advertising across every platform, we are also advancing the Microsoft Monetize experience. We are making it cleaner and more accessible, increasing quality controls, and streamlining tasks and surfacing insights.

With a goal to make it easier to do business with Microsoft Advertising across every platform, we are also advancing the Microsoft Monetize experience. We are making it cleaner and more accessible, increasing quality controls, and streamlining tasks and surfacing insights. New Homepage and Navigation: A new home page serves as a centralized hub for all your monetization needs. Powerful tools like Monetize Insights have been integrated to help you uncover revenue and boost yield. Performance issues are flagged proactively and point you towards a resolution. And common workflows are fast-tracked to help expedite your day.

A new home page serves as a centralized hub for all your monetization needs. Powerful tools like Monetize Insights have been integrated to help you uncover revenue and boost yield. Performance issues are flagged proactively and point you towards a resolution. And common workflows are fast-tracked to help expedite your day. Copilot in Monetize: Copilot will be by your side as you navigate your path to successful monetization. The same conversational chat leading the productivity revolution is here to help streamline troubleshooting, answer questions, and provide best practices.

Copilot ads may be a hit or miss depending on Microsoft's delivery

Microsoft's Copilot ad strategy will determine Showroom ads' success. (Image credit: Getty Images | SOPA)

Copilot has been received with mixed emotions among users. The latest update is brewing a lot of controversy and backlash. While the update was seemingly meant to ship a "warm and inviting" user interface and next-gen AI features to the chatbot, users claim it has "absolutely ruined the experience."

Interestingly, Microsoft staffers echoed similar sentiments, indicating that "the new Copilot is a step backward." Based on majority of the comments about the update on socia media, users seemingly preferred the previous version better.

"$10 billion investment in OpenAI, and Copilot sucks compared to ChatGPT," Linux Root User on X (formerly Twitter) added. "The new voice feature is barely usable. Also, you should have brought the Cortana voice back."

To that end, it'll be interesting to see how Microsoft mitigates the critical issues highlighted by users and ultimately gets users to adopt its new AI-powered ad strategy. The company has been under fire in the recent past because of its intrusive ads in Windows 11.