Microsoft's Photos app just copied this great feature from Paint, which will allow it to play catch-up with third-party editing tools

What you need to know

Microsoft's Photos app now supports image background removal and replacement.

The feature is rolling out to Windows Insiders running version 2023.11110.8002.0 of the app.

Users will be able to initiate slideshows easily.

Microsoft is finally living up to its promises. In August, our Senior Editor, Zac Bowden, reported that the company was working on bringing generative AI-baked capabilities to the Microsoft Paint and Photos apps.

According to Windows sleuth, PhantomOfEarth on X(formerly Twitter), Windows Insiders running version 2023.11110.8002.0 of the app should have access to a much-anticipated feature, the image background removal and replacement capability.

The Microsoft Photos app now has image background removal and replacement. (app version 2023.11110.8002.0, should be rolling out to all Insider channels) pic.twitter.com/Z1u2b5laZkNovember 11, 2023 See more

This addition might sound a tad familiar because Microsoft started testing the background removal feature in Paint in September. According to Microsoft's description of the feature:

"With background removal, you can now remove the background of any image automatically in just one click, leaving a smooth cutout of the subject. Background removal can detect the subject from the entire canvas or from a selection using the selection tool."

Microsoft has also made some subtle yet notable changes to the Photos app. First up, the zooming and full screen have been relocated from the top to the bottom right. You'll also notice that a new button for toggling the filmstrip has been incorporated into the bottom left.

Finally, Microsoft has also updated the app's context menu when clicking on a folder with a new option allowing users to initiate a slideshow quickly.

It's not new, but we love it

(Image credit: Future)

In the past few months, Microsoft has doubled down on its efforts to improve the Photos app's user experience. While not entirely new, the image background removal and replacement capabilities are great additions to the platform.

Users will no longer need third-party apps to fine-tune their images (at least for background removal and replacement), ultimately saving time. The feature might not be available for everyone just yet, as it is still in the testing phase, though it should ship to broad availability soon.

Do you use the Photos app to edit your images? If so, are you a fan of this new addition? Let us know in the comments.