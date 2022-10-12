Microsoft announces iCloud Photos integration in the Photos app on Windows 11

What you need to know

Microsoft has announced an update to the Photos app that adds iCloud integration.

Users will be able to view their iCloud Photos directly in the Microsoft Photos app.

The app is in preview now with Insiders in the Dev Channel.

Microsoft has today unveiled a new update to the Photos app on Windows 11 that adds support for iCloud Photos integration, allowing iPhone users to see all their cloud-saved photos directly from within the Windows 11 Photos app.

MIcrosoft's Dave Crochocki detailed the following alongside the announcement:

"The Microsoft Photos app allows you to view, organize, and share photos from your PC and OneDrive, and with this update, you’ll now be able to add and access your iCloud Photos directly from within the app as well. Your iCloud Photos will appear alongside photos from other sources in the beautifully redesigned “All Photos” gallery view, as well as on a dedicated page you can access from the side navigation pane."

The new Microsoft Photos app began rolling out to Windows Insiders a few weeks ago, and features an updated design that's easier to use, and the removal of the old built-in video editor.

Support for iCloud Photos is rolling out in preview for Insiders in the Dev Channel today, with app version 2022.31100.9001.0, which can be grabbed from the Microsoft Store. It's likely that the new Photos app with iCloud integration will begin rolling out later in the year.

Microsoft also announced a number of new Surface PCs today. Check out our round-up of the Microsoft Event here.