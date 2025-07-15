Windows 11 Firewall with Advanced Security flags up errors in "under development" code — but it's nothing to worry about
Windows' default firewall previously reported Microsoft's code as an error, but users could safely ignore it anyway.
As you probably know, Windows 11 ships with its own Windows Firewall, specifically designed to protect users and prevent unauthorized access to their PC, whether via the internet or a local network, from bad actors (hackers and so on). It essentially monitors incoming and outgoing network traffic, blocking connections it deems harmful.
While it mostly provides a seamless user experience, Microsoft reported a seemingly embarrassing issue impacting Windows Firewall with Advanced Security after installing the latest preview update for Windows 11 24H2 (via TechRadar).
As highlighted by the software giant in the Release Health Dashboard in the "known issues" section: "Security event logs might include an error event related to Windows Firewall with Advanced Security." It further detailed that the issue is characterized by a "Config Read Failed" with the message "More data is available."
The issue seemed to be persistent every time the device is restarted, continuously making entries of the errors in the Event Log. However, Microsoft reassured Windows 11 users that the issue is not a major concern, asking users to disregard it without having to worry about any potential system failures.
The company attributes the issue to a feature currently in development and not fully implemented, indicating that Windows Firewall is expected to function normally without any hiccups on the system processes front. However, having recurring entries in the Event Log can be annoying for experienced users, especially while monitoring particular system processes.
Last week, the company indicated that it was working on a permanent fix for the issue, and it has finally delivered on its promise: "This issue is resolved in the July 2025 Windows security update (KB5062553) and later updates. We recommend you install the latest update for your device as it contains important improvements and issue resolutions, including this one."
As such, installing the July 2025 Windows security update or later patches will fix the annoying bug and clear your Event Log. Of course, the update also ships with other improvements, as usual.
Kevin Okemwa is a seasoned tech journalist based in Nairobi, Kenya with lots of experience covering the latest trends and developments in the industry at Windows Central. With a passion for innovation and a keen eye for detail, he has written for leading publications such as OnMSFT, MakeUseOf, and Windows Report, providing insightful analysis and breaking news on everything revolving around the Microsoft ecosystem. While AFK and not busy following the ever-emerging trends in tech, you can find him exploring the world or listening to music.
