Windows 11 Firewall with Advanced Security flags up errors in "under development" code — but it's nothing to worry about

An issue in Windows Firewall with Advanced Security for Windows 11 24H2 was prompted by a feature in development, but not fully implemented.

As you probably know, Windows 11 ships with its own Windows Firewall, specifically designed to protect users and prevent unauthorized access to their PC, whether via the internet or a local network, from bad actors (hackers and so on). It essentially monitors incoming and outgoing network traffic, blocking connections it deems harmful.

While it mostly provides a seamless user experience, Microsoft reported a seemingly embarrassing issue impacting Windows Firewall with Advanced Security after installing the latest preview update for Windows 11 24H2 (via TechRadar).

As highlighted by the software giant in the Release Health Dashboard in the "known issues" section: "Security event logs might include an error event related to Windows Firewall with Advanced Security." It further detailed that the issue is characterized by a "Config Read Failed" with the message "More data is available."

Although this event is logged in Event Viewer every time the device is restarted, they do not reflect an issue with Windows Firewall, and can be disregarded. Please note Windows Firewall is expected to function normally, and no action is required to prevent or resolve this error event. This event is related to a feature that is currently under development and not fully implemented. There is no impact to Windows processes associated to this event. Microsoft

The issue seemed to be persistent every time the device is restarted, continuously making entries of the errors in the Event Log. However, Microsoft reassured Windows 11 users that the issue is not a major concern, asking users to disregard it without having to worry about any potential system failures.

The company attributes the issue to a feature currently in development and not fully implemented, indicating that Windows Firewall is expected to function normally without any hiccups on the system processes front. However, having recurring entries in the Event Log can be annoying for experienced users, especially while monitoring particular system processes.

Last week, the company indicated that it was working on a permanent fix for the issue, and it has finally delivered on its promise: "This issue is resolved in the July 2025 Windows security update (KB5062553) and later updates. We recommend you install the latest update for your device as it contains important improvements and issue resolutions, including this one."

As such, installing the July 2025 Windows security update or later patches will fix the annoying bug and clear your Event Log. Of course, the update also ships with other improvements, as usual.