OpenAI is reportedly stealing Google employees to develop a rumored search engine at the 'intersection of LLMs,' potentially vying for the title of the world's most popular search engine

What you need to know

OpenAI will reportedly unveil its new search engine this week.

A new report indicates the AI startup is hiring members from Google to help develop the search engine.

The tool will reportedly rely on Microsoft Bing's capabilities for some of its functions.

Recent reports flooding the internet indicate OpenAI might be venturing into the search landscape. However, there's little information available about this development.

OpenAI has reportedly registered a new domain under search.chatgpt.com and an SSL certificate, but the domain doesn't seem to work as it directs you to a " not found" page. The ChatGPT maker is reportedly set to unveil Google and Microsoft's rival search engine this week at a developer conference.

A new Bloomberg report suggests the feature will be shipped as part of ChatGPT's AI-powered capabilities, which will essentially work like Google. Users can use the feature to ask questions, and it will provide answers sourced directly from the Internet.

While we wait to see if these reports hold any water, a new report by The Verge indicates OpenAI is actively head-hunting Google staffers to form its new search team.

In case you missed it, OpenAI was reportedly developing a new web search feature earlier this year designed to compete with Google. Interestingly, the tool may rely on Microsoft's Bing search engine. This decision is entirely surprising, given the complicated nature of Microsoft's partnership with the hot startup.

Hiring/poaching professionals who particularly excel in specific fields isn't a new phenomenon in the tech world. As is the case with Microsoft. The tech giant recently underwent a reorg that moved Bing, Edge, and Copilot under a new AI division led by DeepMind and Inflection co-founder Mustafa Suleyman.

This behavior has seemingly caught the UK's Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) eye, placing Microsoft under scrutiny. The investigation will examine its newly found AI partnerships, including hiring former employees and related arrangements with Inflection AI.