Sam Altman says ChatGPT's images "are wayyy more popular than we expected" — OpenAI had to place free users on a waitlist for a while, "our GPUs are melting"
ChatGPT free users will have to wait a tad longer to get their hands on OpenAI's new image generation tool, but users subscribed to its paid plans can give it a go right now.
Earlier this week, OpenAI shipped image-generation capabilities to ChatGPT. The capabilities are powered by the AI firm's GPT-4o model, allowing users to generate images from scratch based on text prompts or transform existing images to meet their preference.
It's worth noting that the experience is also available in OpenAI's text-to-video model, Sora. As you may know, the image generation tool was initially supposed to ship for all Free, Plus, Team, and Pro users in waves.
However, this arrangement has since changed. According to OpenAI CEO Sam Altman:
"Images in ChatGPT are wayyyy more popular than we expected (and we had pretty high expectations). Rollout to our free tier is unfortunately going to be delayed for a while."
images in chatgpt are wayyyy more popular than we expected (and we had pretty high expectations). rollout to our free tier is unfortunately going to be delayed for awhile.March 26, 2025
To this end, it remains unclear when OpenAI will ship the image generation feature to ChatGPT free users. However, users subscribed to OpenAI's premium services, including ChatGPT Plus (for $20 a month) or the $200/month Pro plan can access the feature right now.
Over the past few days, users have flooded social media with posts sharing the excitement about ChatGPT-4o's image generation capabilities. Some have highlighted its unhinged nature, which allows them to get as creative as they'd like with their prompts.
Up until recently, image generation tools shipped with critical limitations that seemingly lobotomized their capabilities. For instance, Copilot and Midjourney struggle to create a simple plain white image, yet a separate report suggests that the tools can create sophisticated structural designs, potentially rendering architects and interior designers obsolete in the future.
Get the Windows Central Newsletter
All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards.
Related: I suspect ChatGPT-4o's raw image generation capabilities will be lobotomized soon
Same way, the AI tools couldn't create a wine glass filled to the brim. It could only look at the glass half empty :( I assume the delayed rollout of OpenAI's image generation tool to ChatGPT free users can be partly attributed to GPU shortages, especially with the enormous hype around the feature.
OpenAI's CEO recently confirmed that the delayed rollout is due to GPU shortages. "Our GPUs are melting," added Altman.
it's super fun seeing people love images in chatgpt.but our GPUs are melting.we are going to temporarily introduce some rate limits while we work on making it more efficient. hopefully won't be long!chatgpt free tier will get 3 generations per day soon.March 27, 2025
The executive also indicated that the company is introducing rate limits to the tool while it works on enhancing its efficiency. He also revealed that ChatGPT free users will get up to 3 generations per day when the tool ships to broad availability.
Kevin Okemwa is a seasoned tech journalist based in Nairobi, Kenya with lots of experience covering the latest trends and developments in the industry at Windows Central. With a passion for innovation and a keen eye for detail, he has written for leading publications such as OnMSFT, MakeUseOf, and Windows Report, providing insightful analysis and breaking news on everything revolving around the Microsoft ecosystem. You'll also catch him occasionally contributing at iMore about Apple and AI. While AFK and not busy following the ever-emerging trends in tech, you can find him exploring the world or listening to music.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.