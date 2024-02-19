The Sticky Notes app just got the biggest update since Microsoft shipped Windows 11, and no it has nothing to do with AI-powered features or Copilot this time

What you need to know

Microsoft recently shipped a major update to its Sticky Notes app for Windows.

The update adds a new and modern appeal to the platform, as well as a neat feature that lets you find the original source of your screenshots easily.

The new Sticky Notes app is currently in preview, so it might not be available for everyone immediately.

Interestingly, the new app doesn't ship with AI capabilities.

It's barely been a few weeks since Microsoft teased major updates shipping to the Sticky Notes app on Windows 11 and Windows 10. And now, the company is living up to its promises and has unveiled the new Sticky Notes app on Windows.

Microsoft says the new Sticky Notes experience is now available via the OneNote app on Windows in preview. The company added that the new experience is "focused on creating and recalling notes more seamlessly than ever."

As you may know, the Sticky Notes app is a nifty tool that lets users note important details and information on their Windows devices. Sadly, it's one of the in-box Windows apps that hasn't received any major update since Microsoft shipped Windows 11.

However, it seems that this is about to change this year. Right off the bat, the app spots a new and sleek look that aligns with the modern design you'll find in other apps that are updated every so often, like Microsoft Designer or even the recently launched Microsoft PC Manager.

It also ships with a neat tool that simplifies the note-taking process as well as how you capture screenshots. The new Sticky Notes app links the screenshot of the web page, app, or document for future reference as it will redirect you to the source instantly.

No AI capabilities for the new Sticky Notes app?

A screenshot of the new Sticky Notes app for Windows being used side-by-side with PowerPoint to promote efficiency and effectiveness. (Image credit: Microsoft)

While teasing the new updates for the Sticky Notes app, the team behind its development promised that the updates shipping to the platform won't transform it into a web app. So far, the team has kept its promise on this front.

Interestingly, the new and overhauled Sticky Notes app doesn't ship with AI-powered capabilities. Microsoft has doubled down on its efforts to integrate AI across most of its products and services, including its in-box Windows apps like Notepad and Paint.

The new Sticky Notes app might not be available for everyone immediately, since Microsoft is rolling it out in waves. It's currently rolling out to Microsoft 365 Insiders in the Current Channel (Preview) running OneNote on Windows Version 2402 (Build 17328.20000) or later.