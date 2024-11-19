Microsoft confirms availability details for AI-powered search on Windows 11 — but Intel and AMD Copilot+ PCs will have to wait

The Windows Search pane will be enhanced with AI next year, but only on Copilot+ PCs.

What you need to know

Microsoft has detailed when exactly users will be able to try out its new AI-powered Windows Search experiences coming soon to Copilot+ PCs.

The first preview of AI in Search on Windows 11 will begin rolling out in "early 2025."

The preview will initially be exclusive to Copilot+ PCs with a Snapdragon X SoC, with support for Intel and AMD Copilot+ PCs coming later.

Last month, Microsoft unveiled a wave of new Copilot+ features that would begin rolling out this holiday. Those features included a new AI overlay called Click To Do, Recall, and AI-powered search in File Explorer, Settings, and Windows Search. Today, the company has now provided more details about the availability of AI-powered search experiences, confirming that it won't be here until early 2025.

"This feature will be released first to our Windows Insider community on Copilot+ PCs, starting early next year, before rolling out more broadly to our customers," Microsoft's CVP of Windows & Devices, Pavan Davuluri said in a blog post. Additionally, the Ignite 2024 Book of News also mentions that when the preview first drops, it will only be available on Snapdragon X powered Copilot+ PCs. "Starting in early 2025, improved Windows search will launch first to the Windows Insider Program for Snapdragon powered Copilot+ PCs."

That means Intel and AMD powered Copilot+ PCs will not be able to join in on the fun right away. It also means that the feature won't begin rolling out to people outside the Insider testing program until at least a number of months into the year, meaning we're still a long way off before this specific Copilot+ feature reaches general audiences.

It's frustrating that Microsoft is limiting these Copilot+ preview experiences to Snapdragon X PCs at first, even though Intel and AMD capable hardware is now shipping. It's also frustrating that Copilot+ PCs launched back in June, and we're still waiting to see the first big Copilot+ features land, even in preview. Windows Recall was supposed to launch in preview in October, but was delayed at the last minute.

Microsoft has also confirmed that many Copilot+ features will be coming to Windows 365 in 2025, meaning enterprises with older hardware can utilize the latest Windows 11 AI features on non-Copilot+ PCs via streaming. Devices like the Windows 365 Link, which is shipping with an Intel processor and does not include an on-board NPU, will still support advanced Copilot+ features in 2025.