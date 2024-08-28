Work until 2 AM? NVIDIA employees "work like hell" but can't leave because the AI chipmaker uses "golden handcuffs" and lavish pay to keep them on the grind
While NVIDIA's work environment can be compared to a pressure cooker, employees work around the clock because of the attractive compensation packages.
What you need to know
- Employees at NVIDIA reportedly work round the clock through the week but get generous pay packages in return.
- NVIDIA is now the most profitable chip brand and was briefly the world's most valuable company, ahead of Apple and Microsoft.
- A former marketing employee at the company says she used to attend up to 10 meetings per day, which often turned into shouting matches.
What defines a company's success? While this is a broad topic, most executives would list the employees' performance index and morale as key determinants. Hard work also plays a crucial role.
Amid concerns that AI is rapidly claiming jobs from professionals, Microsoft's latest Work Trend Index report indicates employers won't recruit anyone without an AI aptitude. Contrary to popular belief, AI is creating more job opportunities, but company executives are concerned that there isn't enough talent for the vacancies in their organizations.
According to former Google CEO Eric Schmidt, the company is losing to Microsoft, OpenAI, and NVIDIA in the AI race due to its work-from-home policy. "Google decided that work-life balance and going home early and working from home was more important than winning," stated Schmidt. "And the reason the startups work is because the people work like hell."
Despite Microsoft and OpenAI's vast resources and talent, the CEO says NVIDIA will win the AI race due to the high demand for AI chips. NVIDIA is the most profitable chip brand in the world and was briefly the world's most valuable company, ahead of Apple and Microsoft.
How did it get to achieve these feats?
NVIDIA employees "work like hell"
According to a report by the New York Post, NVIDIA employees go to work every day of the week and leave the office at around 2 a.m. However, their hard work doesn't go unnoticed. Several sources with knowledge of the arrangement indicate that employees receive generous pay packages.
While speaking to Bloomberg, a former marketing employee at NVIDIA disclosed that she'd attend up to 10 daily meetings, each featuring up to 30 participants. The meetings would often turn into shouting matches due to differences in opinion and strategy. NVIDIA employees describe the working environment at the company as "a pressure cooker."
Get the Windows Central Newsletter
All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards.
Despite the immense pressure in NVIDIA's work environment, most employees retained their jobs because of the "golden handcuffs," as a former employee described them. The golden handcuffs are a metaphor for NVIDIA's employee stock compensation package.
According to NVIDIA, the rate of employee turnover is 17.7%. A former engineer at NVIDIA indicates that employees who've been working at the company for more than a decade have enough money set aside for retirement but opt to continue working for better incentives.
The engineer further indicated that NVIDIA's parking lot is filled with high-end vehicles, including Porsches, Corvettes, and Lamborghinis, and the occasional bragging of new vacation homes.
Elsewhere, NVIDIA isn't the only company breaking the bank to further its AI advances. In a leaked spreadsheet featuring the salaries of Microsoft employees, an AI software engineer gets paid up to $120,000 more per year than someone working in Azure.
🎒The best Back to School deals📝
- 🕹️Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (3-months) | $29.99 at CDKeys (Save $20!)
- 🎧Sony WH1000XM5 ANC Headphones | $329.99 at Best Buy (Save $70!)
- 🕹️Starfield Premium Upgrade (Xbox & PC) | $25.09 at CDKeys (Save $10!)
- 💻HP Victus 15.6 Laptop (RTX 4050) | $599 at Walmart (Save $380!)
- 🕹️God of War: Ragnarök (PC, Steam) | $52.09 at CDKeys (Save $8!)
- 💻Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon | $1,481.48 at Lenovo (Save $1,368!)
- 🎧Bose QuietComfort ANC Headphones| $249.00 at Best Buy (Save $100!)
- 🎮 Seagate Xbox Series X|S Card (2TB) | $249.99 at Best Buy (Save $110!)
- 💻Dell Inspiron 14 Plus (Core Ultra 7) | $799.99 at Dell (Save $200!)
- 🕹️Hi-Fi RUSH (PC, Steam) | $9.59 at CDKeys (Save $20!)
- 📺Dell UltraSharp 4K 32 Monitor | $899.99 at Dell (Save $300!)
- 🖱️Razer Basilisk V3 Wired Mouse | $47.99 at Best Buy (Save $22!)
- 🖥️Lenovo ThinkStation P3 (Core i5 vPro) | $879.00 at Lenovo (Save $880!)
Kevin Okemwa is a seasoned tech journalist based in Nairobi, Kenya with lots of experience covering the latest trends and developments in the industry at Windows Central. With a passion for innovation and a keen eye for detail, he has written for leading publications such as OnMSFT, MakeUseOf, and Windows Report, providing insightful analysis and breaking news on everything revolving around the Microsoft ecosystem. You'll also catch him occasionally contributing at iMore about Apple and AI. While AFK and not busy following the ever-emerging trends in tech, you can find him exploring the world or listening to music.
-
nopThey can leave the company but like the golden handcuffs are just too niceReply
-