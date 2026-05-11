Introducing the Tom’s Guide Savings Squad — and why Windows Central readers should absolutely care

If you’ve ever looked at the price of a new laptop, monitor, or pair of earbuds and thought, “Wow, I guess I didn’t need groceries this week,” you’re not alone. Tech prices are chaotic, deals come and go faster than a Windows Insider build, and half the “sales” out there feel like someone just slapped a red sticker on the same old MSRP.

Fortunately, our sister site Tom’s Guide has decided to do something about it, and we’re more than happy to shout about it from the rooftops. Say hello to the Tom’s Guide Savings Squad, a new initiative designed to help you upgrade your life for less by cutting through the noise and surfacing genuinely worthwhile deals. Think of it as a team of bargain‑hunting Avengers, except instead of saving the world, they’re saving you money.

The Savings Squad is built around a simple idea: tech deals shouldn’t feel like detective work. Tom’s Guide already tests hundreds of products a year, including phones, laptops, TVs, wearables, smart home gear, fitness tech, and more — and now they’re channeling all that expertise into a dedicated squad whose sole mission is to help you spend smarter. Whether it’s a price drop on a flagship phone, a sneaky good discount on a smartwatch, or a genuinely worthwhile sale on a mattress (yes, tech people sleep too), the Squad is on it.

And because this is Tom’s Guide we’re talking about, the Savings Squad isn’t just reposting coupon codes from the back alley of the internet. Their team is known for independent testing, multi‑editor signoff, and a “no affiliate bias” approach. So, when they say something is a good deal, it’s because they’ve actually done the homework. If only every online “deal” worked that way.

Why Windows Central readers should care

Let’s be real: Windows fans love a good upgrade. New Surface? New gaming laptop? New monitor that’s definitely bigger than what your desk was designed for? We get it. But staying on top of the best prices across dozens of retailers is a full‑time job — and you already have one of those.

That’s where the Savings Squad comes in. They’re tracking price drops, seasonal sales, surprise flash deals, and retailer shenanigans so you don’t have to. And because they’re part of the same Future family as Windows Central, you can expect the same level of rigor, clarity, and “no BS” deal‑spotting you’ve come to trust from us.

And hey, if someone else wants to spend their day refreshing product pages and hunting for price dips, we’re not going to stop them. We’ll just happily reap the benefits.

The bottom line

The Tom’s Guide Savings Squad is officially live, officially useful, and officially ready to help you stretch your tech budget further than you thought possible. Whether you’re hunting for your next PC upgrade, looking to refresh your home office, or just trying to score a great deal on something shiny, they’ve got your back.

Check out the full announcement and start saving smarter — your wallet will thank you, and your next upgrade might come sooner than you think.