The most unique mouse in Razer's lineup, aimed at workers and creators who also game.

Razer has a massive catalog of devices, accessories, and peripherals under its belt, the vast majority of which are aimed at PC and console gamers.

The company also caters to professionals and creators, though, and its latest wireless mice aspire to marry the two philosophies in two great products.

That's where the unique Razer Pro Click V2 duo comes in, and I've already been using the more exotic of the two. It's my first experience with a vertical mouse, but I already understand the appeal.

I'm still working on my full review, but these peripherals are available right now, with the Razer Pro Click V2 going for $99.99 at Razer and the Razer Pro Click V2 Vertical Edition going for $119.99 at Razer.

What do I need to know about Razer Pro Click V2?

Image 1 of 4 The Pro Click V2 mice share a lot of internal similarities, but the differences couldn't be more obvious on the outside. (Image credit: Razer) The Vertical Edition is Razer's first attempt at an ergonomic mouse. (Image credit: Razer) It's a niche category that many people swear by, and aims to protect your long-term wrist and hand health. (Image credit: Razer) There's also the regular Pro Click V2 for those who want something a little more traditional. (Image credit: Razer)

To begin, both Razer Pro Click V2 mice are built on the same foundation: feature-packed ergonomic mice designed for productivity but built for gaming.

On that front, both mice possess Razer's Focus Pro 30K Optical Sensor at their core, with up to 550 inches-per-second max speed, 40G max acceleration, smooth-gliding PFTE feet, mechanical switches rated for 60 million presses, and Razer HyperSpeed Wireless.

You also get Razer Chroma underglow on both mice, integration in Razer Synapse with a plethora of performance, shortcuts, lighting, and other customization options, and an onboard memory profile to carry your settings across devices.

That's important because both mice can connect via a USB Type-C cable, 2.4GHz wireless, and Bluetooth (up to three devices). Whatever connection you use, these mice have Razer's AI Prompt Master built in for text summarization, email drafting, and more.

Of course, there are a lot of differences, too. Aside from the Vertical Edition boasting a wildly different designed that aims to feel significantly more natural and comfortable than normal mice, you're looking at 9 versus 8 programmable buttons, 3.5 versus 6 months of battery life, and 110 versus 150g of weight for the Razer Pro Click V2 and Pro Click V2 Vertical Edition.

Whichever way you go, you'll want to be comfortable using a mouse with your right hand. This duo is absolutely not friendly to left-handed users, and there's no option for a left-handed variant.

My first experience with a vertical mouse

This is a very different mouse than what I'm used to, so there has been an adjustment period. (Image credit: Windows Central | Zachary Boddy)

I'm still waiting on the Razer Pro Click V2 to arrive at my door, but I've already been testing the Vertical Edition for a few days now.

This is actually my first time properly using an ergonomic vertical mouse, so it has been an interesting experience learning how to use it.

If you're struggling to wrap your mind around it, just imagine a regular mouse more or less turned on its side and placed on a wide, circular base. It's supposed to conform to your hand's natural resting position, making it more comfortable to use.

It's definitely different. I still haven't 100% mastered the Pro Click V2 Vertical Edition, but I can already see why so many people refuse to use anything but a vertical mouse, similar to ergonomic split keyboards.

I can confirm that Razer didn't phone it in with this design, though. Razer gave me a peek behind the curtain at its research and development process, meticulously evaluating every sweep, curve, line, and angle to make this mouse as comfortable as possible for as many people as possible.

The result is an odd-looking mouse, but it feels like a quality product. More importantly, it'll also massively outperform basically any other vertical mouse in the world, and is more than usable for gaming, including fast and precise competitive first-person shooters.

Should a Razer Pro Click be your next mouse?

This may end up being one of Razer's fan favorites. (Image credit: Windows Central | Zachary Boddy)

I still have many questions to answer. How reliable are these mice? Are they truly more comfortable and ergonomic? Are they worth the asking price? What's the deal with that weird AI feature?

I've not even used the regular Razer Pro Click V2, either, but I know there's a good chance I'll prefer it for one simple reason: it has Razer's HyperScroll wheel, which has tactile and infinite scrolling. The Vertical Edition lacks this feature, for some reason.

My initial impressions are very positive, though, and Razer has a good track record when it comes to mice. That's where the company started, after all.

You'll have to wait for my full reviews for anything more concrete, but you don't have to wait to pick up one of these mice for yourself. The Razer Pro Click V2 is available for $99.99 at Razer, and the Razer Pro Click V2 Vertical Edition is available for $119.99 at Razer.

