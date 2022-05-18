Acer goes big on business with six new TravelMate P4 and Spin P4 laptops using Intel and AMD CPUs

What you need to know

Acer today announced new 14- and 16-inch TravelMate P4 models with Intel and AMD hardware, as well as new 14-inch TravelMate P4 Spin laptops with Intel and AMD hardware.

The Intel laptops offer 4G LTE connectivity while the AMD models have DDR5 RAM. Both have PCIe 4.0 storage.

All laptops have displays with 16:10 aspect ratio, while the Spin models offer AES 1.0 inking capabilities.

The new TravelMate P4 and Spin P4 laptops are all expected Q3 2022 with prices starting at $1,099.

Acer has refreshed and expanded its business-class TravelMate series with six new laptops announced today. The 14- and 16-inch TravelMate P4 and 14-inch Spin P4 laptops are available with a 12th Gen Intel Core i7 vPro or AMD Ryzen 7 PRO CPU, as well as myriad security features to keep your data safe.

An IR camera (with webcam shutter) and a fingerprint reader work with Windows Hello for biometric logins, while vPro and Pluton are incorporated right into the processors. These are all Microsoft Secured Core PCs with dTPM 2.0 chips. They've also all undergone MIL-STD 810H certification to ensure they can withstand a harsher life than the usual consumer laptop.

Here's a look at the specifications for the 14-inch Intel and AMD versions of the TravelMate P4.

Category TravelMate P4 14 (Intel) TravelMate P4 14 (AMD) OS Windows 11 Pro

Windows 11 Home Windows 11 Pro

Windows 11 Home Processor 12th Gen Intel Core i7 vPro AMD Ryzen 7 PRO RAM Up to 32GB DDR4 Up to 32GB DDR5 Graphics Intel Iris Xe AMD Radeon Storage Up to 1TB M.2 PCIe 4.0 SSD Up to 1TB M.2 PCIe 4.0 SSD Display 14 inches

16:10 aspect ratio

1920x1200 (FHD+)

IPS 14 inches

16:10 aspect ratio

1920x1200 (FHD+)

IPS Audio Four top-firing speakers

DTS Audio

Dual microphones Four top-firing speakers

DTS Audio

Dual microphones Wireless Wi-Fi 6E

Bluetooth 5.2

4G LTE Wi-Fi 6E

Bluetooth 5.2 Keyboard 1.55mm travel 1.55mm travel Security dTPM 2.0

IR camera

Webcam shutter

Fingerprint reader

vPro dTPM 2.0

>IR camera

Webcam shutter

Fingerprint reader

Pluton Battery Up to 13 hours Up to 13 hours Dimensions 12.59 x 9.05 x 0.7 inches

(319.9mm x 229.9mm x 17.99mm) 12.59 x 9.05 x 0.7 inches

(319.9mm x 229.9mm x 17.99mm) Weight 3.26 pounds (1.48kg) 3.26 pounds (1.48kg) Availability Q3 2022 Q3 2022 Price From $1,099 From $1,099

All laptops are available with up to 32GB of RAM, though the Intel versions use DDR4 while the AMD models use faster DDR5. Up to 1TB of M.2 PCIe 4.0 SSD storage can be configured, and all are using integrated graphics from Intel or AMD. While all laptops have Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2, only the Intel models have optional 4G LTE connectivity for times when you're outside of Wi-Fi range.

The 14-inch TravelMate P4 has a display with 16:10 aspect ratio, 1920x1200 (FHD+) resolution, and IPS panel. If that's not quite large enough, you can also go with a 16-inch screen with the same resolution. All laptops have a comfy 1.55mm key travel, making long days of typing much less of a hassle. And above the keyboard is a quad-speaker setup with DTS Audio and dual microphones with AI noise reduction to filter out background noise while you're talking.

Here's a look at the specs for the 16-inch TravelMate P4 with Intel or AMD hardware.

Category TravelMate P4 16 (Intel) TravelMate P4 16 (AMD) OS Windows 11 Pro

Windows 11 Home Windows 11 Pro

Windows 11 Home Processor 12th Gen Intel Core i7 vPro AMD Ryzen 7 PRO RAM Up to 32GB DDR4 Up to 32GB DDR5 Graphics Intel Iris Xe AMD Radeon Storage Up to 1TB M.2 PCIe 4.0 Up to 1TB M.2 PCIe 4.0 Display 16 inches

16:10 aspect ratio

1920x1200 (FHD+)

IPS 16 inches

16:10 aspect ratio

1920x1200 (FHD+)

IPS Audio Four top-firing speakers

DTS Audio

Dual microphones Four top-firing speakers

DTS Audio

Dual microphones Wireless Wi-Fi 6E

Bluetooth 5.2

4G LTE Wi-Fi 6E

Bluetooth 5.2 Keyboard 1.55mm key travel 1.55mm key travel Security dTPM 2.0

IR camera

Webcam shutter

Fingerprint reader

vPro dTPM 2.0

IR camera

Webcam shutter

Fingerprint reader

Pluton Battery Up to 9.4 hours Up to 9.4 hours Dimensions 14.09 x 9.9 x 0.72 inches

(357.9mm x 251.9mm x 18.5mm) 14.09 x 9.9 x 0.72 inches

(357.9mm x 251.9mm x 18.5mm) Weight 3.7 pounds (1.68kg) 3.7 pounds (1.68kg) Availability Q3 2022 Q3 2022 Price From $1,099 From $1,099

The TravelMate P4 also comes in a convertible Spin model. It's only built for a 14-inch design, but it does come with Intel or AMD CPUs. The major difference here, aside from the 360-degree hinges, is the touch display with anti-glare finish and AES 1.0 active pen compatibility. If you prefer taking notes by hand, this will likely be the better choice.

Here are the 14-inch TravelMate Spin P4's specs as provided by Acer.

Category TravelMate Spin P4 (Intel) TravelMate Spin P4 (AMD) OS Windows 11 Pro

Windows 11 Home Windows 11 Pro

Windows 11 Home Processor 12th Gen Intel Core i7 vPro AMD Ryzen 7 PRO RAM Up to 32GB DDR4 Up to 32GB DDR5 Graphics Intel Iris Xe AMD Radeon Storage Up to 1TB M.2 PCIe 4.0 SSD Up to 1TB M.2 PCIe 4.0 SSD Display 14 inches

16:10 aspect ratio

1920x1200 (FHD+)

Touch, IPS, anti-glare 14 inches

16:10 aspect ratio

1920x1200 (FHD+)

Touch, IPS, anti-glare Pen AES 1.0 AES 1.0 Audio Four top-firing speakers

DTS Audio

Dual microphones Four top-firing speakers

DTS Audio

Dual microphones Wireless Wi-Fi 6E

Bluetooth 5.2

4G LTE Wi-Fi 6E

Bluetooth 5.2 Keyboard 1.55mm key travel 1.55mm key travel Security dTPM 2.0

IR camera

Webcam shutter

Fingerprint reader

vPro dTPM 2.0

IR camera

Webcam shutter

Fingerprint reader

Pluton Battery Up to 13 hours Up to 13 hours Dimensions 12.59 x 9.05 x 0.7 inches

(319.9mm x 229.9mm x 17.99mm) 12.59 x 9.05 x 0.7 inches

(319.9mm x 229.9mm x 17.99mm) Weight 3.48 pounds (1.58kg) 3.48 pounds (1.58kg) Availability Q3 2022 Q3 2022 Price From $1,199 From $1,199

All of these TravelMate P4 and Spin P4 business laptops are expected to launch Q3 2022. The non-convertible models all start at $1,099, while the Spin versions start at $1,199.