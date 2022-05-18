Acer goes big on business with six new TravelMate P4 and Spin P4 laptops using Intel and AMD CPUs

By published

Need a new business partner? Acer introduces six TravelMate P4 and Spin P4 laptops with Intel and AMD hardware.

Acer Travelmate P4 Tmp414 41 Press
Acer Travelmate P4 Tmp414 41 Press (Image credit: Acer)

What you need to know

  • Acer today announced new 14- and 16-inch TravelMate P4 models with Intel and AMD hardware, as well as new 14-inch TravelMate P4 Spin laptops with Intel and AMD hardware.
  • The Intel laptops offer 4G LTE connectivity while the AMD models have DDR5 RAM. Both have PCIe 4.0 storage.
  • All laptops have displays with 16:10 aspect ratio, while the Spin models offer AES 1.0 inking capabilities.
  • The new TravelMate P4 and Spin P4 laptops are all expected Q3 2022 with prices starting at $1,099.

Acer has refreshed and expanded its business-class TravelMate series with six new laptops announced today. The 14- and 16-inch TravelMate P4 and 14-inch Spin P4 laptops are available with a 12th Gen Intel Core i7 vPro or AMD Ryzen 7 PRO CPU, as well as myriad security features to keep your data safe.

An IR camera (with webcam shutter) and a fingerprint reader work with Windows Hello for biometric logins, while vPro and Pluton are incorporated right into the processors. These are all Microsoft Secured Core PCs with dTPM 2.0 chips. They've also all undergone MIL-STD 810H certification to ensure they can withstand a harsher life than the usual consumer laptop.

Image 1 of 6

Acer Travelmate P4 Tmp414 41 Press

Image 2 of 6

Acer Travelmate P4 Tmp414 41 Press

Image 3 of 6

Acer Travelmate P4 Tmp414 41 Press

Image 4 of 6

Acer Travelmate P4 Tmp414 41 Press

Image 5 of 6

Acer Travelmate P4 Tmp414 41 Press

Image 6 of 6

Acer Travelmate Spin P4 Tmp414rn 52 Press

Here's a look at the specifications for the 14-inch Intel and AMD versions of the TravelMate P4.

CategoryTravelMate P4 14 (Intel)TravelMate P4 14 (AMD)
OSWindows 11 Pro
Windows 11 Home		Windows 11 Pro
Windows 11 Home
Processor12th Gen Intel Core i7 vProAMD Ryzen 7 PRO
RAMUp to 32GB DDR4Up to 32GB DDR5
GraphicsIntel Iris XeAMD Radeon
StorageUp to 1TB M.2 PCIe 4.0 SSDUp to 1TB M.2 PCIe 4.0 SSD
Display14 inches
16:10 aspect ratio
1920x1200 (FHD+)
IPS		14 inches
16:10 aspect ratio
1920x1200 (FHD+)
IPS
AudioFour top-firing speakers
DTS Audio
Dual microphones		Four top-firing speakers
DTS Audio
Dual microphones
WirelessWi-Fi 6E
Bluetooth 5.2
4G LTE		Wi-Fi 6E
Bluetooth 5.2
Keyboard1.55mm travel1.55mm travel
SecuritydTPM 2.0
IR camera
Webcam shutter
Fingerprint reader
vPro		dTPM 2.0
>IR camera
Webcam shutter
Fingerprint reader
Pluton
BatteryUp to 13 hoursUp to 13 hours
Dimensions12.59 x 9.05 x 0.7 inches
(319.9mm x 229.9mm x 17.99mm)		12.59 x 9.05 x 0.7 inches
(319.9mm x 229.9mm x 17.99mm)
Weight3.26 pounds (1.48kg)3.26 pounds (1.48kg)
AvailabilityQ3 2022Q3 2022
PriceFrom $1,099From $1,099

All laptops are available with up to 32GB of RAM, though the Intel versions use DDR4 while the AMD models use faster DDR5. Up to 1TB of M.2 PCIe 4.0 SSD storage can be configured, and all are using integrated graphics from Intel or AMD. While all laptops have Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2, only the Intel models have optional 4G LTE connectivity for times when you're outside of Wi-Fi range.

Image 1 of 4

Acer Travelmate Spin P4 Tmp414rn 52 Press

Image 2 of 4

Acer Travelmate Spin P4 Tmp414rn 52 Press

Image 3 of 4

Acer Travelmate Spin P4 Tmp414rn 52 Press

Image 4 of 4

Acer Travelmate Spin P4 Tmp414rn 52 Press

The 14-inch TravelMate P4 has a display with 16:10 aspect ratio, 1920x1200 (FHD+) resolution, and IPS panel. If that's not quite large enough, you can also go with a 16-inch screen with the same resolution. All laptops have a comfy 1.55mm key travel, making long days of typing much less of a hassle. And above the keyboard is a quad-speaker setup with DTS Audio and dual microphones with AI noise reduction to filter out background noise while you're talking.

Here's a look at the specs for the 16-inch TravelMate P4 with Intel or AMD hardware.

CategoryTravelMate P4 16 (Intel)TravelMate P4 16 (AMD)
OSWindows 11 Pro
Windows 11 Home		Windows 11 Pro
Windows 11 Home
Processor12th Gen Intel Core i7 vProAMD Ryzen 7 PRO
RAMUp to 32GB DDR4Up to 32GB DDR5
GraphicsIntel Iris XeAMD Radeon
StorageUp to 1TB M.2 PCIe 4.0Up to 1TB M.2 PCIe 4.0
Display16 inches
16:10 aspect ratio
1920x1200 (FHD+)
IPS		16 inches
16:10 aspect ratio
1920x1200 (FHD+)
IPS
AudioFour top-firing speakers
DTS Audio
Dual microphones		Four top-firing speakers
DTS Audio
Dual microphones
WirelessWi-Fi 6E
Bluetooth 5.2
4G LTE		Wi-Fi 6E
Bluetooth 5.2
Keyboard1.55mm key travel1.55mm key travel
SecuritydTPM 2.0
IR camera
Webcam shutter
Fingerprint reader
vPro		dTPM 2.0
IR camera
Webcam shutter
Fingerprint reader
Pluton
BatteryUp to 9.4 hoursUp to 9.4 hours
Dimensions14.09 x 9.9 x 0.72 inches
(357.9mm x 251.9mm x 18.5mm)		14.09 x 9.9 x 0.72 inches
(357.9mm x 251.9mm x 18.5mm)
Weight3.7 pounds (1.68kg)3.7 pounds (1.68kg)
AvailabilityQ3 2022Q3 2022
PriceFrom $1,099From $1,099

The TravelMate P4 also comes in a convertible Spin model. It's only built for a 14-inch design, but it does come with Intel or AMD CPUs. The major difference here, aside from the 360-degree hinges, is the touch display with anti-glare finish and AES 1.0 active pen compatibility. If you prefer taking notes by hand, this will likely be the better choice.

Here are the 14-inch TravelMate Spin P4's specs as provided by Acer.

CategoryTravelMate Spin P4 (Intel)TravelMate Spin P4 (AMD)
OSWindows 11 Pro
Windows 11 Home		Windows 11 Pro
Windows 11 Home
Processor12th Gen Intel Core i7 vProAMD Ryzen 7 PRO
RAMUp to 32GB DDR4Up to 32GB DDR5
GraphicsIntel Iris XeAMD Radeon
StorageUp to 1TB M.2 PCIe 4.0 SSDUp to 1TB M.2 PCIe 4.0 SSD
Display14 inches
16:10 aspect ratio
1920x1200 (FHD+)
Touch, IPS, anti-glare		14 inches
16:10 aspect ratio
1920x1200 (FHD+)
Touch, IPS, anti-glare
PenAES 1.0AES 1.0
AudioFour top-firing speakers
DTS Audio
Dual microphones		Four top-firing speakers
DTS Audio
Dual microphones
WirelessWi-Fi 6E
Bluetooth 5.2
4G LTE		Wi-Fi 6E
Bluetooth 5.2
Keyboard1.55mm key travel1.55mm key travel
SecuritydTPM 2.0
IR camera
Webcam shutter
Fingerprint reader
vPro		dTPM 2.0
IR camera
Webcam shutter
Fingerprint reader
Pluton
BatteryUp to 13 hoursUp to 13 hours
Dimensions12.59 x 9.05 x 0.7 inches
(319.9mm x 229.9mm x 17.99mm)		12.59 x 9.05 x 0.7 inches
(319.9mm x 229.9mm x 17.99mm)
Weight3.48 pounds (1.58kg)3.48 pounds (1.58kg)
AvailabilityQ3 2022Q3 2022
PriceFrom $1,199From $1,199

All of these TravelMate P4 and Spin P4 business laptops are expected to launch Q3 2022. The non-convertible models all start at $1,099, while the Spin versions start at $1,199.

Cale Hunt
Cale Hunt

Cale Hunt is a Senior Editor at Windows Central. He focuses mainly on laptop reviews, news, and accessory coverage. He is an avid PC gamer and multi-platform user, and spends most of his time either tinkering with or writing about tech.