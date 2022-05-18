Acer goes big on business with six new TravelMate P4 and Spin P4 laptops using Intel and AMD CPUs
Need a new business partner? Acer introduces six TravelMate P4 and Spin P4 laptops with Intel and AMD hardware.
What you need to know
- Acer today announced new 14- and 16-inch TravelMate P4 models with Intel and AMD hardware, as well as new 14-inch TravelMate P4 Spin laptops with Intel and AMD hardware.
- The Intel laptops offer 4G LTE connectivity while the AMD models have DDR5 RAM. Both have PCIe 4.0 storage.
- All laptops have displays with 16:10 aspect ratio, while the Spin models offer AES 1.0 inking capabilities.
- The new TravelMate P4 and Spin P4 laptops are all expected Q3 2022 with prices starting at $1,099.
Acer has refreshed and expanded its business-class TravelMate series with six new laptops announced today. The 14- and 16-inch TravelMate P4 and 14-inch Spin P4 laptops are available with a 12th Gen Intel Core i7 vPro or AMD Ryzen 7 PRO CPU, as well as myriad security features to keep your data safe.
An IR camera (with webcam shutter) and a fingerprint reader work with Windows Hello for biometric logins, while vPro and Pluton are incorporated right into the processors. These are all Microsoft Secured Core PCs with dTPM 2.0 chips. They've also all undergone MIL-STD 810H certification to ensure they can withstand a harsher life than the usual consumer laptop.
Here's a look at the specifications for the 14-inch Intel and AMD versions of the TravelMate P4.
|Category
|TravelMate P4 14 (Intel)
|TravelMate P4 14 (AMD)
|OS
|Windows 11 Pro
Windows 11 Home
|Windows 11 Pro
Windows 11 Home
|Processor
|12th Gen Intel Core i7 vPro
|AMD Ryzen 7 PRO
|RAM
|Up to 32GB DDR4
|Up to 32GB DDR5
|Graphics
|Intel Iris Xe
|AMD Radeon
|Storage
|Up to 1TB M.2 PCIe 4.0 SSD
|Up to 1TB M.2 PCIe 4.0 SSD
|Display
|14 inches
16:10 aspect ratio
1920x1200 (FHD+)
IPS
|14 inches
16:10 aspect ratio
1920x1200 (FHD+)
IPS
|Audio
|Four top-firing speakers
DTS Audio
Dual microphones
|Four top-firing speakers
DTS Audio
Dual microphones
|Wireless
|Wi-Fi 6E
Bluetooth 5.2
4G LTE
|Wi-Fi 6E
Bluetooth 5.2
|Keyboard
|1.55mm travel
|1.55mm travel
|Security
|dTPM 2.0
IR camera
Webcam shutter
Fingerprint reader
vPro
|dTPM 2.0
>IR camera
Webcam shutter
Fingerprint reader
Pluton
|Battery
|Up to 13 hours
|Up to 13 hours
|Dimensions
|12.59 x 9.05 x 0.7 inches
(319.9mm x 229.9mm x 17.99mm)
|12.59 x 9.05 x 0.7 inches
(319.9mm x 229.9mm x 17.99mm)
|Weight
|3.26 pounds (1.48kg)
|3.26 pounds (1.48kg)
|Availability
|Q3 2022
|Q3 2022
|Price
|From $1,099
|From $1,099
All laptops are available with up to 32GB of RAM, though the Intel versions use DDR4 while the AMD models use faster DDR5. Up to 1TB of M.2 PCIe 4.0 SSD storage can be configured, and all are using integrated graphics from Intel or AMD. While all laptops have Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2, only the Intel models have optional 4G LTE connectivity for times when you're outside of Wi-Fi range.
The 14-inch TravelMate P4 has a display with 16:10 aspect ratio, 1920x1200 (FHD+) resolution, and IPS panel. If that's not quite large enough, you can also go with a 16-inch screen with the same resolution. All laptops have a comfy 1.55mm key travel, making long days of typing much less of a hassle. And above the keyboard is a quad-speaker setup with DTS Audio and dual microphones with AI noise reduction to filter out background noise while you're talking.
Here's a look at the specs for the 16-inch TravelMate P4 with Intel or AMD hardware.
|Category
|TravelMate P4 16 (Intel)
|TravelMate P4 16 (AMD)
|OS
|Windows 11 Pro
Windows 11 Home
|Windows 11 Pro
Windows 11 Home
|Processor
|12th Gen Intel Core i7 vPro
|AMD Ryzen 7 PRO
|RAM
|Up to 32GB DDR4
|Up to 32GB DDR5
|Graphics
|Intel Iris Xe
|AMD Radeon
|Storage
|Up to 1TB M.2 PCIe 4.0
|Up to 1TB M.2 PCIe 4.0
|Display
|16 inches
16:10 aspect ratio
1920x1200 (FHD+)
IPS
|16 inches
16:10 aspect ratio
1920x1200 (FHD+)
IPS
|Audio
|Four top-firing speakers
DTS Audio
Dual microphones
|Four top-firing speakers
DTS Audio
Dual microphones
|Wireless
|Wi-Fi 6E
Bluetooth 5.2
4G LTE
|Wi-Fi 6E
Bluetooth 5.2
|Keyboard
|1.55mm key travel
|1.55mm key travel
|Security
|dTPM 2.0
IR camera
Webcam shutter
Fingerprint reader
vPro
|dTPM 2.0
IR camera
Webcam shutter
Fingerprint reader
Pluton
|Battery
|Up to 9.4 hours
|Up to 9.4 hours
|Dimensions
|14.09 x 9.9 x 0.72 inches
(357.9mm x 251.9mm x 18.5mm)
|14.09 x 9.9 x 0.72 inches
(357.9mm x 251.9mm x 18.5mm)
|Weight
|3.7 pounds (1.68kg)
|3.7 pounds (1.68kg)
|Availability
|Q3 2022
|Q3 2022
|Price
|From $1,099
|From $1,099
The TravelMate P4 also comes in a convertible Spin model. It's only built for a 14-inch design, but it does come with Intel or AMD CPUs. The major difference here, aside from the 360-degree hinges, is the touch display with anti-glare finish and AES 1.0 active pen compatibility. If you prefer taking notes by hand, this will likely be the better choice.
Here are the 14-inch TravelMate Spin P4's specs as provided by Acer.
|Category
|TravelMate Spin P4 (Intel)
|TravelMate Spin P4 (AMD)
|OS
|Windows 11 Pro
Windows 11 Home
|Windows 11 Pro
Windows 11 Home
|Processor
|12th Gen Intel Core i7 vPro
|AMD Ryzen 7 PRO
|RAM
|Up to 32GB DDR4
|Up to 32GB DDR5
|Graphics
|Intel Iris Xe
|AMD Radeon
|Storage
|Up to 1TB M.2 PCIe 4.0 SSD
|Up to 1TB M.2 PCIe 4.0 SSD
|Display
|14 inches
16:10 aspect ratio
1920x1200 (FHD+)
Touch, IPS, anti-glare
|14 inches
16:10 aspect ratio
1920x1200 (FHD+)
Touch, IPS, anti-glare
|Pen
|AES 1.0
|AES 1.0
|Audio
|Four top-firing speakers
DTS Audio
Dual microphones
|Four top-firing speakers
DTS Audio
Dual microphones
|Wireless
|Wi-Fi 6E
Bluetooth 5.2
4G LTE
|Wi-Fi 6E
Bluetooth 5.2
|Keyboard
|1.55mm key travel
|1.55mm key travel
|Security
|dTPM 2.0
IR camera
Webcam shutter
Fingerprint reader
vPro
|dTPM 2.0
IR camera
Webcam shutter
Fingerprint reader
Pluton
|Battery
|Up to 13 hours
|Up to 13 hours
|Dimensions
|12.59 x 9.05 x 0.7 inches
(319.9mm x 229.9mm x 17.99mm)
|12.59 x 9.05 x 0.7 inches
(319.9mm x 229.9mm x 17.99mm)
|Weight
|3.48 pounds (1.58kg)
|3.48 pounds (1.58kg)
|Availability
|Q3 2022
|Q3 2022
|Price
|From $1,199
|From $1,199
All of these TravelMate P4 and Spin P4 business laptops are expected to launch Q3 2022. The non-convertible models all start at $1,099, while the Spin versions start at $1,199.
