All The First Descendant players should be using these interactive maps in the endgame
Once you clear the campaign, you're going to do a lot of farming for various items, and you shouldn't go out without these maps.
What you need to know
- An extremely helpful member of The First Descendant community has created interactive maps showing all important locations and details for each of the zones in the game.
- These are particularly helpful for endgame players, as they show you where encrypted vaults are likely to spawn.
- They're still a work in progress, but eventually should also show all echoes and journal records, too.
The First Descendant changes when you clear the campaign. No longer are you simply playing through the story, focus switches to grinding your characters and weapons to make yourself as strong as humanly possible.
It's also a little overwhelming. There's so much to do, so many things to acquire, so many materials to farm, there's a good chance you spend more time looking at what you need and where to find it than actually grinding. That's where these amazing interactive maps can help.
Created by community member DaOpa, there is an interactive map for each of the zones in The First Descendant, and it's going to be a real time saver. Trust me.
The biggest reason you should be using these maps is it shows you the locations that Encrypted Vaults could spawn, saving you time hauling across the map listening to the beeps from your Ecive. And you're going to need to hit these a lot as you try to unlock new Descendants and Ultimate Weapons, because they hold rare materials you can't get anywhere else.
Hovering over an icon on the map tells you what these Encrypted Vaults will drop, likewise it'll also tell you which skills you need for Void Fragment missions, how many fragments you need for Void Fusion Reactors, and other useful tips. It doesn't list the loot that will drop, in terms of gear or modules, but that could always be added in the future.
It's also extremely handy for locating Echoes and Journal Records, some of which are on the maps already, but this is still a work in progress. Everything is being added manually, so if you come across something that isn't currently listed, you're encouraged to send that in so it can be included.
So make sure you have this open in a browser while you play, it'll become your go-to tool before you know it. Find them all at this link right here.
Richard Devine is a Managing Editor at Windows Central with over a decade of experience. A former Project Manager and long-term tech addict, he joined Mobile Nations in 2011 and has been found on Android Central and iMore as well as Windows Central. Currently, you'll find him steering the site's coverage of all manner of PC hardware and reviews. Find him on Mastodon at mstdn.social/@richdevine