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BlizzCon 2026 is almost here, and Blizzard Entertainment is getting fans prepared for the event with a step-by-step tutorial of its programming guide, floor plan map, viewership guide, and more on the official BlizzCon website.

So whether you're attending the event in person or watching the announcements at home via streaming, here's what you need to know about how BlizzCon 2026 will work when it opens its doors on September 12 to September 13, 2026, at the Anaheim Convention Center, California, USA.

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BlizzCon 2026: Programming Schedule

First off, here's the full BlizzCon 2026 programming schedule, including the Opening Ceremony; developer updates for World of Warcraft, Overwatch, and Diablo; insider interviews with the developers; Overwatch and Hearthstone tournaments; and more.

The schedule also includes the main halls where each event will take place at the venue.

Image 1 of 2 BlizzCon 2026 Programming Schedule, Day One (Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment) BlizzCon 2026 Programming Schedule, Day Two (Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment) Image 1 of 2 View Original Image 2 of 2 View Original

BlizzCon 2026: Viewership Guide

If you can't make it to BlizzCon 2026 in-person, you will be able to watch the announcements at home for free via Blizzard Entertainment's YouTube and Twitch channels, and on Battle.net.

Additionally, you will be able to earn special rewards by watching BlizzCon streams on YouTube/Twitch or attending BlizzCon 2026 in person by linking your BlizzCon Pass to your Battle.net account before September 18, 2026.

For more details, check the BlizzCon 2026 Viewership Guide.

BlizzCon 2026: Show Floor Plan

If you're attending the event in person and need to know where to go, here's a Show Floor Plan for BlizzCon 2026 in Anaheim so you don't get lost.

Show Floor Plan for BlizzCon 2026's Anaheim venue. (Image credit: Blizzard Enterainment)

Are you ready for the epic comeback of BlizzCon?

BlizzCon 2026 | Digital Bundles - YouTube Watch On

Tons of new game announcements for Warcraft, Diablo, and Overwatch won't be the only reason to attend BlizzCon 2026, as it will be jam-packed with fun recreational activities for fans to partake in, such as cosplay competitions, the Darkmoon Faire, buying merch at the BlizzCon Merch Store, Community Night, March of the Murlocs, and more.

Plus, Blizzard Entertainment is offering a metric ton of in-game bundle collections for its games for a limited time until September 28, 2026.

We'll be covering the event here at Windows Central for its biggest announcements, so stay tuned when BlizzCon 2026 commences its opening night ceremony on September 12, 2026. Here's hoping the rumors of StarCraft making a comeback with a shooter turn out to be true.

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