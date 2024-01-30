Bulwark: Falconeer Chronicles invites players to build sprawling cities and rebuild civilization in a new demo on Xbox and PC

What you need to know

In 2020, solo developer Tomas Sala and publisher Wired Productions released The Falconeer, a BAFTA-nominated indie darling that put players in the middle of daring aerial dogfights on the backs of giant warbirds.

Sala and Wired Productions are working together once again to bring a sequel to The Falconeer to life.

Bulwark: Falconeer Chronicles sheds the frenetic aerial combat of its predecessor for slower, beginner-friendly strategy and city-building gameplay.

A demo for Bulwark: Falconeer Chronicles is available now on PC and Xbox.

The follow-up to The Falconeer sheds the aerial combat and instead chooses to invite players to rebuild the world and civilization some time after the events of the preceding game. Bulwark: Falconeer Chronicles embraces the striking visual art style of its predecessor, but instead of high-stakes aerial dogfights, players are given the freedom of an open-world city-builder. While Bulwark: Falconeer Chronicles is scheduled for a March 26 release date, players can try out the upcoming game via a free, multiplatform demo available now on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation.

In late 2020, solo developer Tomas Sala released his debut indie game, The Falconeer, in partnership with publishers Wired Productions. The Falconeer put players in the saddle of majestic, giant warbirds where they would be pitted against rival factions in intense aerial dogfights. The game went on to be nominated for a BAFTA and received critical acclaim following its release.

For many developers, such a successful release would detract them from going astray from the winning formula when it comes to a follow-up or sequel. Sala, however, opted to completely shift genres for the sequel to The Falconeer. Bulwark: Falconeer Chronicles takes place in the same world The Falconeer, but is set 40 years beyond that game's events. Rather than engaging in combat in the skies over this beautifully designed world, players will be tasked with rebuilding it.

Image 1 of 8 (Image credit: Tomas Sala, Wired Productions) (Image credit: Tomas Sala, Wired Productions) (Image credit: Tomas Sala, Wired Productions) (Image credit: Tomas Sala, Wired Productions) (Image credit: Tomas Sala, Wired Productions) (Image credit: Tomas Sala, Wired Productions) (Image credit: Tomas Sala, Wired Productions) (Image credit: Tomas Sala, Wired Productions)

Changing the genre of an existing franchise can pose challenges for a developer. To allow players to familiarize themselves with the game's new mechanics, Sala and Wired Productions have released a brand-new demo for Bulwark: Falconeer Chronicles that is available now on PC, Xbox One, and Series X|S consoles, as well as the PlayStation 4 and 5.

Bulwark has been designed with console and PC in mind, with intuitive controls that make the city-building and tactical warfare mechanics of the game gentle and intuitive. Windows Central contributor Brendan Lowry previously had the opportunity to preview Bulwark: Falconeer Chronicles, and has called the upcoming city-builder one of his most anticipated indies.

Bulwark: Falconeer Chronicles The follow-up to the BAFTA-nominated indie game The Falconeer gives players the chance to see the world of Ursee from a whole new angle as a city-building strategy game that takes place 40 years after the events of The Falconeer. See at: Steam | GOG

Celebrate with photo mode, and win a chance to be a part of the game

To celebrate the new demo for Bulwark: Falconeer Chronicles, Sala and Wired Productions will be hosting a contest on Twitter. Players can submit photos of their creations from the demo taken in photo mode with the hashtag #MyBulwarkLegacy. Tomas Sala will choose the five best entries and share them with his community before a vote decides one winner. The winner will have a chance to see themselves added in as one of the factions in Bulwark: Falconeer Chronicles.

A demo for Bulwark: Falconeer Chronicles is available now. (Image credit: Tomas Sala, Wired Productions)

Demo availability and preorders for Bulwark: Falconeer Chronicles

The free demo for Bulwark will give players a taste of city-building along with the opportunity to learn the game's mechanics for alliance forging and introducing factions that can become friends or foes. Players will be able to test out 25 buildings during the demo, as well as the brand-new photo mode.

The multiplatform demo is available on PC via Steam, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 4 and 5 consoles now. PlayStation players can also preorder Bulwark now for $19.99/£14.99, and will also receive a free copy of The Falconeer: Warrior Edition with their purchase. There has not yet been any statement on when PC and Xbox players can anticipate preorders. The Falconeer was previously included in the Xbox Game Pass subscription service. However, it was eventually removed from the catalog. There has been no confirmation whether Bulwark: Falconeer Chronicles will be available in Game Pass.