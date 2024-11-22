Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 players have two weeks to get BILLIONS of eliminations, but the rewards will be worth it

The new Sirin 9mm secondary weapon that will be unlocked if the community hits the target during the Hit List event in Black Ops 6.

The Hit List is the first event in Black Ops 6 as part of Season 1, and is live for two weeks.

As well as personal rewards, which include cosmetics and the new Power Drill Melee weapon, there are rewards to be unlocked based on the community's performance.

These include the much anticipated Hand Cannon scorestreak, and the new Sirin 9mm secondary weapon.

Points are awarded for eliminations in multiplayer, Zombies, and Warzone. Of the billions of eliminations required, the first few have already been completed.

Season 1 of Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 has its first event, The Hit List, which is live for another 13 days of the time of writing, or two weeks from its debut on November 21.

Why is this a big deal? Events bring rewards, and points mean prizes. In this case, billions of eliminations from the community will unlock rewards for everyone, including perks, scorestreaks, and a new secondary weapon.

Points are awarded differently depending on the game mode. In multiplayer, one elimination is one point. In Warzone, this jumps up to five points, while Zombies will see one point per five eliminations. The grand prize — pictured above — is the Sirin 9mm secondary weapon, ours for a combined 50 billion eliminations. 24 billion will net us the powerful looking Hand Cannon scorestreak, while the rest of the rewards will add perks into the game for players to employ.

50 billion sounds a lot, but when I grabbed the image above earlier, the community effort was closing in on 3 billion in less than the first 24 hours, so it's looking promising.

The Sirin 9mm will also arrive with some glowing camos to unlock for those who are into that sort of thing. Which, let's face it, is most of us.

The Power Drill is a new melee weapon that players can unlock in The Hit List event with 1,000 points. (Image credit: Windows Central)

The individual rewards are pretty easy to get, too. There's a loading screen, calling card, emblem, and weapon charm, but the star prize is the Power Drill melee weapon. They're not hard to get, either, with the Power Drill needing 1,000 points. Over the course of two weeks of play time, virtually everyone should be able to hit this.

There will be further events to come in the future, but it's good to see something new to keep us occupied so soon into the game's life cycle. Especially an event that's bringing us some new goodies to be irritated by when opponents use them on us. The event runs until December 5 and is open to all players.

