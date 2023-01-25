Destiny 2 servers are down, will remain offline for bug fixes as rollback is planned

What you need to know

Destiny 2 developer Bungie has taken the game's servers offline after a bug causing players to lose progress on their Triumphs, Seals, and Exotic Catalysts was discovered.

The servers will remain offline "into the evening" as Bungie works to develop and deploy a fix, with the studio promising to share more information when it becomes available.

When the servers do return, a rollback will return all player accounts to their state as of January 24, 2023 at 8:20 a.m. PST / 11:20 a.m. EST. This should restore all lost progress to affected players, though players that earned pieces of gear or achievements after this time will lose them.

Bungie, the developer behind the popular space fantasy looter shooter Destiny 2, took the game's servers down earlier today after a bug causing players to lose progress on Triumphs, Seals, and Exotic Catalysts was discovered. As these milestones represent a player's effort, skill, and time investment into the game, it's imperative for Bungie to take the steps necessary to eliminate this issue and restore the achievements of the players that were affected. That meant that the servers had to be taken offline for maintenance so that the bug wouldn't continue happening as the developers investigate and work on a solution.

The studio has confirmed that Destiny 2 will remain offline "into the evening" through the official Bungie Help Twitter account, promising to share more information about when the servers will come back up as soon as those details are available. Bungie did say it was testing a potential fix for the bug before this update was announced, which may mean that the solution was ultimately unsuccessful.

The developer has also announced that as part of its efforts to fix this bug and restore player achievements, all player accounts across Xbox, Windows PC, and PlayStation will be rolled back to their state as of January 24, 2023 at 8:20 a.m. PST / 11:20 a.m. EST. While this unfortunately means that all loot and achievements earned by players after this time but before the server shutdown will be lost, it should ensure that all players affected by the bug will get their Triumphs, Seals, and Exotic Catalyst progress back.

Notably, Destiny 2 has suffered a variety of technical issues like these over the course of the last few months. Bungie has had to disable the game's application programming interface (API) for multiple days several times due to other problems, leading to valuable third-party apps like Destiny Item Manager going down. Before that, there were reports of players losing loot and quest progress after getting taken out of the game by "weasel" networking errors. Hopefully issues like these won't mar the launch of Destiny 2: Lightfall, the game's newest expansion DLC coming on February 28.

We'll keep this article updated with the latest information from Bungie as the studio continues its efforts to develop and deploy a solution for the bug.