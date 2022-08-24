Destiny 2 Lightfall: Release date, trailer, preorder, and everything we know

This year, all eyes are firmly on the next Destiny 2 expansion, Lightfall. Lightfall is the latest major expansion headed to one of the world's top shooters, set to continue the story of The Witch Queen from earlier this year.

It’s still a good few months off, but Bungie has already dropped a ton of knowledge in its most recent live showcase. Hours of information, little teases, and much more portray what Bungie describes as the final chapter in the Light and Dark saga, Lightfall. To save you scouring the internet, here’s every little detail you can pore over.

Everyone will be falling over themselves to figure out exactly when Lightfall launches. Look no further; Lightfall will release on Feb. 28, 2023. While the exact time launch time is unknown, it’s reasonable to assume that it will launch at 5 p.m. UTC, like past expansions.

What is the Destiny 2 Lightfall expansion about?

(Image credit: Bungie)

While Bungie has been tight-lipped on the Lightfall expansion, we know a few details. First, the next DLC will continue the story of the Light and Dark, also known as the Light and Dark Saga.

Based on the trailer and a few extra details from Bungie, we know that The Witness has aligned with the Cabal in Lightfall. In the campaign, we are also told we will encounter Guardian-like humanoids known as the Cloudstriders. Cloudstriders are said to have a Sith-esque hierarchy with only two at a time, a master and an apprentice, which reside in a previously hidden city in a new location; Neomuna on Neptune.

We will not only be introduced to the Cloudstriders when we visit Neomuna, but we will also encounter unrefined Darkness and learn to harness it further than we ever have in Lightfall. That means new powers under the Darkness subclass structure and more lore about the Pyramid ships and the technology therein — expanding on what we learned during the Beyond Light campaign.

Based on promotional material, we know the Exo Stranger, Osiris, and a new character called Nimbus will also play critical roles in the Lightfall expansion. What roles they may be are entirely unknown, but the Exo Stranger’s Ghost, Pouka, is part of the Collector’s Edition of Lightfall.

Does Destiny 2 Lightfall have new explorable areas?

(Image credit: Bungie)

With the launch of Lightfall, Bungie has promised a new explorable area on Neptune called Neomuna. The size and scope of Neomuna are not yet known, but from the Bungie Showcase, it looked like quite a sizeable area with loads to explore. It's so large, Bungie thought it'd add a new movement mechanic in the form of a grappling hook.

Destiny 2 Lightfall: What is the grappling hook?

The grappling hook is Destiny 2’s new form of traversal within its world. For a long time, the grappling hook has been a staple of the shooter genre, and Bungie has acknowledged this, promising a unique spin.

From the trailer, we can see that the grappling hook can latch on the surfaces, propel Guardians through the air, pull them up to higher vantage points, and attach themselves to enemies. We can also glean that the new grappling hook mechanic is tied to the Strand Darkness powers explored throughout Lightfall.

Are there any new Destiny 2 subclasses?

(Image credit: Bungie)

While exploring Neomuna, Guardians will discover a new subclass in Lightfall called "Strand." The subclass' power resides in The Darkness and allows Guardians to harness it, creating glowing green weapons and abilities.

The core of Strand-based abilities resides in Psychic energy and manifests differently in each Guardian. Bungie has given some core descriptions for each Strand Subclass, as follows:

Architect (Warlock) — Architects effortlessly manipulate the Weave using only their minds. From the backline, these telekinetic sorcerers can twist Strand into sentient creatures to do their bidding.

Architects effortlessly manipulate the Weave using only their minds. From the backline, these telekinetic sorcerers can twist Strand into sentient creatures to do their bidding. Threadrunner (Hunter) — Masters of movement, speed, and grace. The city is a Threadrunner’s playground as they grasp threads and weave new ones to dart through the air, finding the fastest way between two points.

Masters of movement, speed, and grace. The city is a Threadrunner’s playground as they grasp threads and weave new ones to dart through the air, finding the fastest way between two points. Tyrant (Titan) — Untamed and wild, Tyrants tear at Strand to manifest claws they use to sever their targets from the Weave. Leaping into harm’s way with wild abandon, a Tyrant draws the line no one crosses.

Beyond the flavor text for each subclass, we know very little. Each character will have new abilities, and some were spotted in the showcase. That includes the Hunter’s dart rope super and new airborne melee slam, the Warlock’s firing giant Strand missiles, and a Titan activating what looks like a Strand super that unleashes its claws.

We also know that Strand will have its own questline and means of unlocking, based on additional information provided by Bungie. Unlike the 3.0 updates to Arc, Void, and Solar, it will not be the simple act of purchasing some new grenades and Fragments from Ikora Rey. Instead, Guardians will have to earn currency in Neomuna and throughout the system to refine the Darkness, similar to how we learned to use Stasis in Beyond Light to create Strand subclasses.

Destiny 2 Lightfall: Any new enemy types?

(Image credit: Bungie)

Bungie has confirmed the Tormentors will be coming to Destiny 2 in the next season. Similar to Light-bearing Hive Knight, Tormentors will act as boss-like enemies and tower over Guardians. We also catch a glimpse of what could be a Tormentor on Bungie’s website and press pack. They seem to have a similar stature to Rhulk from the Vow of Disciple and most certainly skip leg day, but what they lack in swole calves they make up for in broad shoulders and that terrifying scythe.

While it isn’t a new race, Bungie has teased that the Cabal is evolving. Throughout the showcase, we could see Cabal wearing different armor than their usual get-up, and they had harnessed the power of the Pyramid to create objects in the world that sap Guardian’s powers. It might seem small at first, but these minor changes could add more complexity to the usual shooting and looting of those big ol’ space boys.

Will the Legendary Campaign mode return in Destiny 2: Lightfall?

Not only will the Legendary Campaign return in Lightfall, but Bungie advised it's taken feedback from The Witch Queen and set out to improve the Legendary Campaign experience.

This time around, Bungie has promised that there will be high-stat exotic armor to be unlocked, which was a key piece of feedback of the previous exotic unlocks that were … underwhelming. On top of that, Bungie has also stated the Legendary Campaign will also provide Guardians with additional resources to unlock their Strand subclass beyond what the Normal campaign will allow.

What else is new in Destiny 2 Lightfall: Quality-of-life improvements, raids, more

(Image credit: Bungie)

A whole load of new quality-of-life improvements is coming to Destiny 2 with the Lightfall expansion. As the showcase whipped round the houses, we saw loadouts that can be saved in the game, Guardian Ranks to show how well versed you are in Destiny 2 and helping others, and in-game functionality to find other guardians similar to an LFG app. From The Witch Queen onwards, Bungie will also no longer sunset any content added to Destiny 2 thanks to background improvements to the game's engine.

Let’s not forget that a new raid will also release with Lightfall. It was stated that this raid would be entirely new, unlike the reprised King’s Fall raid, and continue the story of pursuing The Witness throughout the galaxy.

Destiny 2 Lightfall: How to preorder

(Image credit: Bungie)

If that isn’t enough to have you salivating at the thought of Destiny 2’s next expansion, Lightfall, then here are some additional details about the different versions of pre-order that might get you running for your wallet.

The Standard Edition will include the base game, the Strand subclass, new Exotic Gear, a premium pass for Season 20, and the new Raid.

The Annual Pass Edition will also include the base game, the Strand subclass, new Exotic Gear, a premium pass for Season 20/21/22/23, and the new Raid. It also includes Lightfall’s Dungeon Key, instant access to the Quicksilver Exotic Auto Rifle, its Catalyst, its Ornament in-game today, and Rahool’s Secret Stash loot box, which contains a bunch of endgame resources every season.

The Collector’s Edition will include all of the above, an 8-inch model of Pouka, the Exo Stranger’s Ghost, Vanguard Lore Books, a Letter from Zavala, a mini-lithograph, and a vinyl sticker of the Lightfall emblem, and a digital soundtrack for Lightfall.

With this much information, you’d be surprised to hear that Lightfall is still six months away. More information about the expansion will come out in tiny tidbits over the coming months leading up to its release on Feb. 28, 2023.