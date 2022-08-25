Destiny 2: Lightfall preorder — Bonuses, editions, and where to buy

Destiny 2 is one of the best games on the market right now if you're a fan of live-service FPS titles, and with the Lightfall expansion, the game is set to get even better. Between its new story campaign, new endgame PvE raid, the addition of the neon-soaked city of Neomuna on Neptune, and a set of novel Darkness-based Strand subclasses, Destiny 2: Lightfall looks like it's going to take Bungie's beloved sci-fi/fantasy shooter to even greater heights when it launches next year on Feb. 28, 2023.

At the end of the recent Destiny 2 Showcase stream that revealed everything players can expect from the upcoming DLC, Bungie pushed preorders for the expansion live on all platforms. If you're interested in learning more about preordering Lightfall but don't know where to begin, read on.

Destiny 2 Lightfall preorder: Bonuses

(Image credit: Bungie)

Regardless of which edition of Destiny 2: Lightfall you preorder, you'll get access to special preorder-exclusive bonuses that will instantly become available on your account. However, depending on which edition of the DLC you get, the number and type of these rewards will change. Below is a quick guide that goes over all of the preorder bonuses that you get with each edition (we'll go over the contents of each edition in a later section).

If you preorder the Destiny 2: Lightfall Standard Edition, you'll unlock the following items instantly:

Exclusive Legendary Emblem

Exotic Ghost shell Neptune-themed shell



If you preorder the Destiny 2: Lightfall Annual Pass Edition or the Destiny 2: Lightfall Collector's Edition, you'll unlock the following items instantly:

Exclusive Legendary Emblem

Exotic Ghost shell Neptune-themed shell

Exotic Emote Themed after the new Strand subclasses

Quicksilver Storm Exotic Auto Rifle Combines an Auto Rifle, Rocket Launcher, and Grenade Launcher into one weapon



Destiny 2 Lightfall preorder: Where to buy

(Image credit: Bungie)

If you're looking to get the Standard Edition or the Annual Pass Edition, you can preorder it directly from your platform of choice: Microsoft Store, PlayStation Store, Steam, Epic Games Store, and Stadia Store. Steam users also have the additional options of preordering from Green Man Gaming or Bungie's own web store.

The Collector's Edition of Lightfall, on the other hand, is exclusively available on the Bungie Store. There are Xbox, PlayStation, Steam, and Epic Games Store variants of the Collector's Edition for sale, as well as a less expensive version that only includes the collectibles and doesn't include a code for the expansion (Stadia users will have to purchase this and the Annual Pass Edition to get the full benefits of the regular Collector's Edition).

Destiny 2 Lightfall preorder: Editions

There are three different editions of Destiny 2: Lightfall available for preorder. These include the Standard Edition, the Annual Pass Edition, and the Collector's Edition.

Destiny 2: Lightfall Standard Edition

(Image credit: Bungie)

The Standard Edition of the Destiny 2: Lightfall expansion costs $50 and is the most affordable edition available, though it also includes the least amount of content. Here's a look at everything you get with the Standard Edition:

New Campaign + Legendary Mode

New Power: Strand

Grappling hooks for each class Warlock Architects can create sentient allies Hunter Threadrunners can form a kunai-rope dart Titan Tyrants can manifest large sharp claws

New Raid New weapons, armor, and Exotic

New Exotic Gear

Season 20 Season Pass Provides access to Season Pass-exclusive Season 20 content Provides access to the Season Pass premium rewards track



(opens in new tab) Destiny 2: Lightfall Standard Edition The $60 Standard Edition of Lightfall is the most affordable one available, offering the expansion and the Season Pass for Season 20. Buy from: Microsoft (opens in new tab) | GMG (Steam) (opens in new tab)

Destiny 2: Lightfall Annual Pass Edition

(Image credit: Bungie)

The Destiny 2: Lightfall Annual Pass Edition is a more advanced edition of the expansion that includes everything from the Standard Edition, along with additional content. As a result, it's more expensive at $100. Here's what you get with the Annual Pass Edition:

New Campaign + Legendary Mode

New Power: Strand Grappling hooks for each class Warlock Architects can create sentient allies Hunter Threadrunners can form a kunai-rope dart Titan Tyrants can manifest large sharp claws

New Raid New weapons, armor, and Exotic

New Exotic Gear

Annual Pass Provides access to Season Passes 20-23 Includes Lightfall Dungeon Key (access to two Y6 Dungeons) Rahool's Secret Stash x4 (one per season)

Quicksilver Storm Exotic catalyst and ornament

Lightfall Exotic Sparrow

(opens in new tab) Destiny 2: Lightfall Annual Pass Edition The $100 Annual Pass Edition includes everything from the Standard Edition, as well as all four Season Passes for Destiny 2 Year 6, along with guaranteed access to both Year 6 Dungeons and Rahool's Secret Stash items at the start of each season. Buy from: Microsoft (opens in new tab) | GMG (Steam) (opens in new tab)

Destiny 2: Lightfall Collector's Edition

(Image credit: Bungie)

The third and final edition of the Lightfall DLC is the Collector's Edition, which includes everything from the previous two editions and a variety of physical collectibles. Because of that, it's also the most expensive edition at $250, although there's also a $150 version that comes with the physical collectibles only and doesn't include the expansion or Annual Pass content. Here's everything you'll get with the Collector's Edition:

New Campaign + Legendary Mode

New Power: Strand Grappling hooks for each class Warlock Architects can create sentient allies Hunter Threadrunners can form a kunai-rope dart Titan Tyrants can manifest large sharp claws

New Raid New weapons, armor, and Exotic

New Exotic Gear

Annual Pass Provides access to Season Passes 20-23 Includes Lightfall Dungeon Key (access to two Y6 Dungeons) Rahool's Secret Stash x4 (one per season)

Quicksilver Storm Exotic catalyst and ornament

Lightfall Exotic Sparrow

Exclusive Collector’s Edition Emblem

Destiny 2: Lightfall Digital Soundtrack

8-inch Pouka Replica Figure Includes LED lights and stand

Vanguard Lore Books Three individual books Includes sleeve cover

Letter from Zavala

Mini-Lithograph

Vinyl Sticker

(opens in new tab) Destiny 2: Lightfall Collector's Edition The $250 Collector's Edition includes everything you get with the less advanced editions, along with physical collectibles, a digital copy of the DLC's soundtrack, and an exclusive Collector's Edition Emblem in-game. Buy from: Bungie (Xbox) (opens in new tab) | Bungie (Steam) (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) Destiny 2: Lightfall Collector's Edition (Collectibles Only) This $150 variant of the Collector's Edition only includes its collectibles, access to a digital copy of the expansion's soundtrack, and the exclusive emblem. It doesn't feature the DLC itself or any of the Annual Pass content. Buy from: Bungie (opens in new tab)

Which edition should you buy?

Most new games and expansions offer fans a variety of editions to choose from, and Destiny 2 is no different with its Lightfall DLC. The Standard Edition is ideal for folks that just want the expansion's content and nothing else, while the Annual Pass Edition is the best choice for players that plan on checking out everything the game has to offer during Year 6. Finally, the Collector's Edition is for superfans that want access to all Year 6 content, as well as extra collectibles and exclusive items.

No matter which edition you choose, we expect that you'll have a great time with Lightfall. The last several Destiny 2 expansions have been excellent, and Destiny 2 itself is one of the best Xbox games for fans of multiplayer looter shooters and seasonal live service gameplay loops.