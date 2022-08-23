Destiny 2: Lightfall expansion gets February 2023 release date

What you need to know

Lightfall is the next big expansion for Bungie's ongoing shooter Destiny 2.

A reveal trailer shows new abilities for Guardians, and a powerful new threat.

Destiny 2: Lightfall is slated to launch on Feb. 28, 2023.

Bungie is promising that no more expansions will be removed in the future.

At a special Destiny showcase, developer and publisher Bungie shared more on the future of Destiny 2.

Bungie revealed the first trailer for Destiny 2: Lightfall on Tuesday, giving a look at what is being referred to as "the beginning of the end" as Guardians fight the Shadow Legion. You can check out the reveal trailer for Destiny 2: Lightfall below:

Destiny 2: Lightfall is set primarily around the planet Neptune, with the hidden city of Neomuna as a new major location. The entire expansion is themed around vibrant colors, which is quite the juxtaposition against the high stakes the Guardians find themselves in.

There's some major new gameplay additions, including a grappling hook that's available for every class. A group finder feature is also coming at some point in 2023, making it easier to find people to play with for particular activities, aiding in reducing an annoyance that Destiny players are all-too-familiar with. Bungie is also working on a loadout system, another feature that's been widely requested for a long time.

Bungie also announced during the Destiny showcase that the team is not planning to sunset any more expansions. Sunsetting was hugely controversial, as it involved removing paid expansions in order to make room for other systems and data, with the most recent example being how Destiny 2: Forsaken was removed in February 2022.

Destiny 2: Lightfall has a release date of Feb. 28, 2023, meaning it's scheduled to arrive almost exactly a year after Destiny 2: The Witch Queen, the most recent expansion for the game. If anyone is interested in trying to catch up on things they've missed, Bungie also shared that every current expansion in Destiny 2 is free-to-play for this week.