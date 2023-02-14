Destiny 2's Season 19 finale reveals huge Lightfall story detail

Note: This article contains spoilers for Destiny 2's Season of the Seraph finale.

Destiny 2's new Lightfall expansion is now only two weeks away, and that means that Season of the Seraph (also known as Season 19), the final release The Witch Queen era, is coming to a close. Ahead of Lightfall's arrival, developer Bungie has released a bombastic finale questline that concludes Season 19's narrative with some significant story and character developments.

In this "Final Dawn" quest, players are tasked with boarding the Braytech facility above Earth and stopping Eramis — a Stasis-wielding Fallen from the Beyond Light DLC that serves the Witness — from using the "Abhorrent Imperative" protocol to fire Rasputin's deadly warsats at the Traveler. Once the player reaches the station's bridge and defeats the boss there, they successfully upload Rasputin to the facility's systems, who halts the warsat firing sequence and self-destructs so that the Witness and its allies couldn't continue to use the Warmind's resources against humanity. The questline ends with a cutscene (you can watch it below) of the Traveler moving into position directly above Earth itself, not running as it did with the Fallen, but sending a message to the encroaching Darkness that it would take a stand as humanity's protector.

It's quite an emotional ending to the season, as players spent much of it helping Rasputin discover his newfound humanity with Ana Bray, only for him to make the ultimate human sacrifice to stop Eramis, Xivu Arath, and the Witness. His death is only one of the major Destiny 2 story developments, though, because in a final message from Rasputin addressed to you that you can listen to at the end of the quest, Rasputin says this:

The Neptunian city in Osiris' visions is real. I do not know its exact location, but it is home to 'the Veil,' an object of immense paracausal power. One that is linked to the Traveler. Rasputin

This is massive, as it provides fans with a significant clue about the story of the Destiny 2: Lightfall expansion. Previously, we knew we would be fighting the Witness' new Disciple Emperor Calus and his Shadow Legion in the city of Neomuna, but it wasn't clear why the location was significant. Now, we know that Neomuna is home to "the Veil," which is apparently an object that has direct ties to the Traveler.

Rasputin describes the Veil as paracausal, much like the Traveler, the Witness and its Darkness Pyramids, and the powers of Light and Darkness themselves are. Perhaps whoever controls the Veil could gain an advantage in the escalating conflict between Light and Dark? Ultimately, we probably won't learn anything more about the Veil until Lightfall's campaign is in our hands, but it's a safe bet that we'll be fighting for it when we touch down on Neptune.

Destiny 2: Lightfall is slated to arrive on February 28 on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One consoles, Windows PCs, and PlayStation systems. The DLC costs $40 and takes them to Neptune and the city of Neomuna, where they'll face off against Emperor Calus and his powerful Shadow Legion. Ahead of its launch, check out our Destiny 2 Lightfall prep guide for an overview of the best ways to get ready for the expansion.