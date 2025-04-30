Just a day after Arrowhead Game Studios — the developer behind 2024's fan-favorite co-op shooter Helldivers 2 — confirmed that it's got "exciting news to come" following the reveal of the game's next Warbond battle pass on May 8, it's now posted a funny in-universe ad on social media that could be teasing the game's next major update.

The ad in question came on Wednesday morning, and is for a "Singularity Party" event — a celebration of our recent victory over the Illuminate, with which we successfully stopped the Meridian Singularity black hole that was on a collision course with Super Earth and several of its colony worlds. Humorously, the text accompanying the poster notes that the party will be held "in the light of Singularity" in the Free Springs Retreat on the planet Widow’s Harbor, with the event scheduled for May 13.

"Thanks to the relentless efforts of the Helldivers, the Meridian Singularity has been halted and it’s time for an official celebration for all citizens*! Spend some unforgettable moments at Free Springs Retreat, Widow’s Harbor and party in the light of Singularity. Drinks. Rations. Live Performances. More talent to be deployed," the flier reads. It's then followed by a comical footnote: "*capacity is limited, attendance is invite-only. Invites have been delivered to select Class A citizens."

The news that you can't party it up on Widow's Harbor unless you're Class A will undoubtedly bum out those of you in Super Earth's lower castes, but I have a feeling that'll actually end up saving your life. With the discovery of worrying messages in recent communications from Super Earth High Command and the triumph over the Illuminate feeling eerily similar to when the Automatons counter-attacked after seemingly being thwarted for good, there are fears that the squids are about to deploy a full invasion fleet through the black hole — and Widow's Harbor, only about a planet and a half's worth of distance away from the Meridian Singularity itself, would be completely exposed to the massed enemy force.

Given that we know there's something big coming in May, there's an extremely good chance that May 13 will be the day the Illuminate strike. Frankly, the developers wouldn't include that specific date in this tongue-in-cheek poster unless it was important, and many contextual clues in recent months have pointed to the black hole being an entry point for a serious invasion (until now, the aliens have been sticking to hit-and-run attacks). And on top of that, Arrowhead won't want to keep Helldivers 2's newest faction unavailable to fight for long.

Indeed, something is about to happen — and if it's anything like the aforementioned Automaton offensive from last year that introduced factory striders and gunships, we'll see new Illuminate units deployed here, too. The squids only have five right now (Voteless, Overseers, Elevated Overseers, Harvesters, and Watchers), so if you ask me, some more variety would be very welcome (even if it means they'll be tougher to fight).

The good news? We're all but certain to get our new Warbond at the same time as whatever's coming, so at least we'll have some nifty new gear to wield against the Illuminate when it inevitably launches a new assault. I've greatly enjoyed most of the unlocks from the last several Warbonds, so I have high hopes that this one will be a banger as well.

