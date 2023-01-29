Destiny 2 Lightfall prep guide: Bounties, patterns, materials, and more

Destiny 2's latest expansion, Lightfall, is only a month away from arriving on Xbox, Windows PC, and other platforms. And once it begins, so too will the fight against The Witness, Emperor Calus, and his Shadow Legion on Neptune. Featuring a fresh campaign with a Legendary difficulty option, a brand new six-man endgame PvE raid, two optional dungeons, and four seasons worth of additional activities and content, the DLC will undoubtedly give players plenty of exciting and rewarding challenges to overcome.

In order to give yourself an edge in this new era of Destiny 2, it's strongly recommended to use the weeks we have before Lightfall's February 28 launch to prepare as much as you can. But what should you be doing to prep effectively? If you find yourself asking this question, don't worry — we're here to help. In this comprehensive prep guide, we'll go over everything you should do, collect, and farm for ahead of the expansion's arrival, as well as the best ways you can do so.

Grind for weapons and crafting patterns

(Image credit: Windows Central)

Destiny 2 is a looter shooter at the end of the day, and that means getting your hands on some choice guns is more important than anything else. Thankfully, there are a wide variety of fantastic weapons available from The Witch Queen expansion, activities from its four seasons, dungeons like Duality, and even the world loot pool.

Here, we've highlighted some of the best weapons and weapon crafting patterns in the game right now that you should try and get your hands on before Lightfall drops. We've also included information on the best perk "god rolls" for these weapons, as well as the methods you'll need to use to obtain them.

Weapons to get before Lightfall

(Image credit: Windows Central)

These weapons aren't craftable, but are nevertheless excellent and will be very handy to have while playing through the Destiny 2: Lightfall DLC. Note that while weapons from dungeons and activity-specific drops will still be available after the expansion launches, world loot pool gear may be rotated out for new items. Therefore, try to get these weapons as soon as you can.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Weapons God Rolls Sources Funnelweb (Void SMG) Subsistence/Frenzy Obtained from world drops, Umbral Engrams, Veist Umbral Engram focusing at the Star Chart, and Banshee-44. Krait (Stasis Auto Rifle) Subsistence or Overflow/Headstone or One for All Obtained from world drops, Umbral Engrams, Veist Umbral Engram focusing at the Star Chart, and Banshee-44. Perses-D (Stasis Scout Rifle) Rapid Hit/Explosive Payload or Headstone Obtained from world drops, Umbral Engrams, Hakke Umbral Engram focusing at the Star Chart, and Banshee-44. Lunulata-4B (Stasis Bow) Rangefinder/Headstone Obtained from world drops, Umbral Engrams, Veist Umbral Engram focusing at the Star Chart, and Banshee-44. Lodbrok-C (Kinetic Auto Rifle) Demolitionist, Perpetual Motion, or Fourth Times the Charm/Target Lock, Kill Clip, or Adrenaline Junkie Obtained from world drops, Umbral Engrams, Hakke Umbral Engram focusing at the Star Chart, and Banshee-44. Riptide (Stasis Fusion Rifle) Auto-Loading Holster/Chill Clip Obtained from Crucible drops or with Crucible Engram focusing. Prolonged Engagement (Stasis SMG) Subsistence/Target Lock, Adagio, Frenzy, or Headstone Obtained as a drop from Vanguard Engrams and Vanguard Ops. Strident Whistle (Solar Bow) Archer's Tempo/Explosive Head or Incandescent Obtained as a drop from Vanguard Engrams and Vanguard Ops. Gunnora's Axe (Arc Slug Shotgun) Auto-Loading Holster/Vorpal Weapon Obtained from Iron Banner drops or with Iron Engram focusing. Next Iron Banner week begins Jan. 31. Hung Jury SR4 (Kinetic Scout Rifle) Rapid Hit/Explosive Payload Can drop from Nightfall Strikes between Jan. 31 and Feb. 7. Wendigo GL3 (Arc Heavy Grenade Launcher) Auto-Loading Holster or Field Prep/Explosive Light or Full Court Can drop from Nightfall Strikes between Feb. 21-28. Long Arm (Arc Scout Rifle) Rapid Hit/Explosive Payload Drops from the first encounter of the Spire of the Watcher dungeon. Lingering Dread (Stasis Grenade Launcher) Auto-Loading Holster/Chill Clip Drops from the first encounter in the Duality dungeon. Unforgiven (Void SMG) Demolitionist/Golden Tricorn, Adrenaline Junkie, or Repulsor Brace Drops from the second encounter in the Duality dungeon. Stormchaser (Arc Linear Fusion Rifle) Clown Cartridge/Firing Line Drops from the second encounter in the Duality dungeon.

Best crafted weapons

(Image credit: Bungie)

These weapons from The Witch Queen era can be shaped using Destiny 2's weapon crafting system, allowing you to slot in the perks you want without having to deal with traditional random roll RNG. However, you can only craft these weapons after obtaining a number of "red border" Deepsight Resonance versions of them and killing enemies with or dismantling them.

Red border versions of craftable weapons are pretty rare compared to normal drops, but starting on January 31, you'll be able to focus a red border seasonal weapon once a day via the Season 16-19 vendors in the H.E.L.M. The chest at the end of the Vow of the Disciple and King's Fall raids allow you to choose one red border weapon every week as well, provided you've earned 20 Spoils of Conquest to use by completing raid encounters. These raids also have puzzle mechanics (here's how Vow's and King's Fall's work) that reward your fireteam with an extra random red border drop after the final boss. Aside from these sources, you'll need to grind seasonal activities and complete individual raid encounters to have a chance at getting additional red borders.

While all of the craftable weapons we've listed below are fantastic, you should prioritize seasonal guns over raid ones. This is because seasonal weapons — and, by extension, their crafting patterns — are expected to become unavailable once Lightfall arrives. Raids, which stick around permanently, will keep their red borders on offer.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Weapons God Rolls Sources Ammit AR2 (Solar Auto Rifle) Ambitious Assassin or Dynamic Sway Reduction or Triple Tap/Incandescent Acquired by progressing the Resonance Foundry quest at the Relic on Mars, accessible within Savathûn's Throne World. Taipan-4FR (Void Linear Fusion Rifle) Triple Tap/Firing Line Acquired by progressing the Resonance Foundry quest at the Relic on Mars, accessible within Savathûn's Throne World. Explosive Personality (Solar Grenade Launcher) Auto-Loading Holster or Stats for All/Disruption Break or One for All Acquired from the War Table in the H.E.L.M. and from PsiOps Battlegrounds. Under Your Skin (Void Bow) Archer's Tempo/Explosive Head Acquired from the War Table and from PsiOps Battlegrounds. Sweet Sorrow (Arc Auto Rifle) Stats for All/One for All Acquired from the War Table and from PsiOps Battlegrounds. Bump In the Night (Stasis Rocket Launcher) Demolitionist or Field Prep or Auto-Loading Holster/Chill Clip Acquired from the Crown of Sorrow, Nightmare Containment, and Sever missions. Calus Mini-Tool (Solar SMG) Unrelenting or Threat Detector/Incandescent Acquired from the Crown of Sorrow, Nightmare Containment, and Sever missions. Sailspy Pitchglass (Arc Linear Fusion Rifle) Clown Cartridge/Vorpal Weapon or Focused Fury Acquired from the Star Chart, Ketchcrash, and Expedition. Tarnished Mettle (Arc Scout Rifle) Rapid Hit or Fourth Times the Charm or Demolitionist/Voltshot Acquired from the Star Chart, Ketchcrash, and Expedition. Brigand's Law (Arc Sidearm) Threat Detector or Feeding Frenzy/Voltshot Acquired from the Star Chart, Ketchcrash, and Expedition. IKELOS_SMG_v1.0.3 (Arc SMG) Threat Detector or Feeding Frenzy/Voltshot Acquired from the Exo Frame and Heist Battlegrounds. Fire and Forget (Stasis Linear Fusion Rifle) Field Prep/Focused Fury Acquired from the Exo Frame and Heist Battlegrounds. Disparity (Stasis Pulse Rifle) Rapid Hit/Frenzy or Desperado or Headstone Acquired from the Exo Frame and Heist Battlegrounds. Cataclysmic (Solar Linear Fusion Rifle) Fourth Times the Charm/Bait and Switch Acquired from the Vow of the Disciple raid and its final chest. Forbearance (Arc Grenade Launcher) Ambitious Assassin/Chain Reaction Acquired from the Vow of the Disciple raid and its final chest. Deliverance (Stasis Fusion Rifle) Demolitionist/Chill Clip Acquired from the Vow of the Disciple raid and its final chest. Lubrae's Ruin (Solar Glaive) Grave Robber or Immovable Object/Swashbuckler or Unstoppable Force Acquired from the Vow of the Disciple raid and its final chest. Doom of Chelchis (Void Scout Rifle) Explosive Payload or Firefly/Frenzy or Dragonfly Acquired from the King's Fall raid and its final chest. Smite of Merrain (Kinetic Pulse Rifle) Demolitionist or Stats for All/Adrenaline Junkie or One for All or Firefly Acquired from the King's Fall raid and its final chest. Zaouli's Bane (Solar Hand Cannon) Explosive Payload/Incandescent or Firefly or One for All Acquired from the King's Fall raid and its final chest. Trustee (Solar Scout Rifle) Reconstruction or Rapid Hit/Redirection or Incandescent Acquired from the Deep Stone Crypt raid and its final chest. Succession (Kinetic Sniper Rifle) Reconstruction/Firing Line or Vorpal Weapon Acquired from the Deep Stone Crypt raid and its final chest. Heritage (Kinetic Slug Shotgun) Reconstruction or Auto-Loading Holster/Recombination or Focused Fury Acquired from the Deep Stone Crypt raid and its final chest.

Level up crafted weapons

(Image credit: Windows Central)

Once you've acquired the weapon patterns that you want, the next thing you should do is begin crafting those weapons and leveling them up. Doing so will allow you to shape them with the exact perks you want, and at high enough levels, you'll even be able to choose from Enhanced Perks that have enhanced functionality and provide your weapon with extra stats.

To level crafted weapons, you'll need to get kills with them and complete activities with them equipped. Leveling a weapon can take awhile, but we'll go over the two best ways to level them quickly below.

How to level up Destiny 2 weapons fast

(Image credit: Windows Central)

Players have discovered several weapon leveling farms in Destiny 2, but there are two in particular that are both incredibly efficient and extremely easy to do: killing enemies at the Shuro Chi checkpoint in the Last Wish raid or the start of the Grasp of Avarice dungeon.

The first farm takes advantage of the fact that there are dozens upon dozens of clumped foes at the beginning of the Shuro Chi encounter, making it very easy to pick them all off before jumping off a nearby ledge and dying. This resets the encounter and allows you to kill the enemies again. This farm is particularly efficient when you're leveling special or heavy weapons, as you can place a Raid Banner before starting the encounter that gives you full ammo. Note that you can easily get the checkpoint for this encounter by going to D2Checkpoint.com, copying the Bungie.net ID of the automated bot holding it, and joining its fireteam with the /join command in the in-game text chat. Once you load in, start the encounter and wipe; this will give you the checkpoint.

Killing the infinitely-spawning enemies at the start of Grasp of Avarice, meanwhile, is perfect for leveling up primary weapons since they have infinite ammo. Also, the vast majority of the mobs here are of the low-health "red bar" variety, so they're easy to mow down.

Farm for high-stat armor

(Image credit: Bungie)

Another thing you should do to prepare is get high-stat armor if you don't have any already. Having armor with plenty of stats will improve your combat effectiveness significantly, and it will also make creating effective builds with Lightfall's new buildcrafting systems much easier.

Below, we'll go over all sources of high-stat armor in Destiny 2, as well as the best ways you can farm for it. Before we get into that, though, here's a quick overview of how armor stat totals and distribution works.

What is considered good high-stat armor?

(Image credit: Windows Central)

When you get a piece of armor (class items exempt, as they don't drop with stats), its total number of stats will be anywhere between 48-68; armor pieces with at least 62 points or so are considered high-stat, though more is always better. These stat points are evenly split between two stat pools: Mobility, Resilience, and Recovery in the first pool, and Discipline, Intellect, and Strength in the second.

Since most builds benefit the most from having high numbers in two or three stats, it's ideal to shoot for "spiky" distributions, or armor rolls where most of each pool's stat points end up in one or two of the pool's three stats. More even distributions are less desirable, as it's generally more effective to specialize than to try and be a jack of all trades.

Note that you can manipulate armor drops by equipping an stat-specific Armorer mod on your Ghost. These mods force pieces of armor to drop with at least 10 points in the stat you've chosen, and also increase the chance that you'll get an even higher number of points in that stat. Masterworking armor pieces also adds two extra points to each stat, providing you with 12 extra points total. These extra points will add up if you masterwork all of your armor, so it's worth doing so.

High-stat armor sources

(Image credit: Windows Central)

There are a wide variety of sources for high-stat armor in Destiny 2, most of which involve engaging with endgame PvE activities. Here's a full breakdown of each one, including notes about how often you can get drops.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Source Frequency Notes Weekly Milestones x1 weekly (per Milestone completed) Available from Commander Zavala, Lord Shaxx, and The Drifter after completing 8 Vanguard, Crucible, and Gambit bounties respectively. Weapons may drop instead. Raids x1 weekly (per encounter) Weapons may drop instead. Deep Stone Crypt, Vault of Glass, Vow of the Disciple, and King's Fall allow you to purchase additional armor with Spoils of Conquest after defeating the final boss. Master Raids x1 weekly (per encounter) Armor drops when NOT completing an encounter challenge. Armor drops with a specific stat bias each week, which is visible on the Director. Pit of Heresy Dungeon (Zulmak) x1 weekly, unlimited when featured Armor drops are guaranteed to have +16 in two stats. Other Dungeon Final Bosses None Weapons may drop instead. Only first armor drop is guaranteed to be high-stat. Master Dungeon Final Bosses None Weapons may drop instead. Guaranteed high-stat armor drops. Beyond Light Empire Hunts None Difficulty must be Hero or higher. Higher difficulties increase high-stat drop chance. Dares of Eternity (Legend) None Armor drops are guaranteed to have +16 in two stats. The Wellspring (Master) None Armor not guaranteed to drop high-stat. The Witch Queen Weekly Campaign Mission None Higher difficulties have a higher chance of high-stat drops. Trials of Osiris None Armor drops from going Flawless and turning in or focusing Trials Engrams drops high-stat armor. Legend/Master Lost Sectors None Exotic armor only. Must be completed solo with Platinum rating. Prime Engrams None Decrypt with Rahool in The Tower Umbral Engram Focusing None Done with seasonal vendors at the H.E.L.M. hub area. May require vendor upgrades.

The best high-stat armor farms

(Image credit: Bungie)

Due to how many sources of high-stat armor there are, it can be tough to know which ones are the best to farm. After doing some extensive testing, though, the community has settled on three specific sources: farming the Master Caiatl checkpoint of the Duality dungeon, farming the Zulmak checkpoint of the Pit of Heresy dungeon when it's the weekly featured dungeon, and focusing Umbral Engrams for armor pieces at the War Table at the H.E.L.M. location.

The best overall farm is Master Caiatl in the Master version of the Duality dungeon, as the encounter is relatively quick to do (watch this guide if you still need to learn it), the armor is always high-stat with spiky stat distributions, and the pieces are Artifice Armor, Master dungeon-exclusive drops that will allow you to add three additional stat points of your choosing per piece once Lightfall arrives.

If you're struggling to complete Master Caiatl, a good alternative is farming Zulmak, the final boss of the Pit of Heresy dungeon (here's how). While the armor won't be Artifice and you can only get unlimited armor drops from this boss when Pit of Heresy is the featured dungeon, it always drops with at least 16 points in two stats, making this encounter an excellent source of well-rolled armor.

Checkpoints for both of these encounters can often be found on D2Checkpoint.com, and you'll also often find players looking for people to farm them with in Destiny 2 LFG Discord servers. Note that to farm these encounters efficiently, you'll need to keep their checkpoints saved on an alternate character so you can repeatedly load into them without having to do the entire dungeon over again. Here's how to do that:

Get to Caiatl/Zulmak.

Have a second player leave and rejoin on an alternate character.

Start the encounter, then have everyone die to save the checkpoint.

Have the second player leave and rejoin with their main character.

Complete the encounter.

The second player loads the dungeon with their alt.

The first player joins the second player.

The second player swaps back to their main and joins the first player.

Complete the encounter.

Repeat with steps 6-9.

(Image credit: Windows Central)

The easiest way to farm for high-stat armor is to focus Umbral Engrams at the War Table in the H.E.L.M. hub area. While all of the seasonal vendors from Destiny 2 Year 5 can give high-stat armor drops, the War Table's drops usually have the highest stat totals and the spikiest distributions. Make sure to pick up the Armor Decoding Clearance upgrade to unlock the ability to armor focus.

For each piece of armor you want, you'll need an Umbral Engram, 25 Legendary Shards, and 4 Risen Umbral Energy. The former two resources will be earned naturally as you play, but you'll need to complete Season 16 activities like PsiOps Battlegrounds to get more Risen Umbral Energy. You can also focus armor from Season 17, 18, or 19 vendors as well, though you'll need their respective Umbral Energy types to do so. These are earned in other seasonal activities like Nightmare Containment, Ketchcrash, and Heist Battlegrounds.

Complete Exotic quests and missions

(Image credit: Bungie)

The two new Exotic quests and missions added to Destiny 2 in The Witch Queen era, Vox Obscura and Operation: Seraph's Shield, are going away when Lightfall launches. Therefore, we strongly recommend completing these missions before they're retired so you can earn their respective Exotic weapons and catalysts. If you don't, you'll likely have to purchase them from the Monument to Lost Lights kiosk with Exotic Ciphers.

Vox Obscura and Dead Messenger

(Image credit: Windows Central)

Vox Obscura is the first Exotic mission from Destiny 2 Year 5, and can be accessed once you've progressed through seven steps of the Season 16 Operation Elbrius story quest. Caiatl will contact you at the War Table and ask you to deal with a Psion insurrection on Mars that's persuading her forces to defect and join their cause. From there, you'll be able to access the Vox Obscura mission from the Savathûn's Throne World screen in the Director menu. Note that the mission is more difficult than most and parts of it are timed, so we recommend squadding up with friends or players from LFG to complete it.

Once you beat the mission, you'll be given the Dead Messenger, an Exotic energy Grenade Launcher. This is a special wave-frame launcher that sends out a cone of three waves instead of one when it makes contact with the ground, and you can also change its element between Void, Solar, and Arc by holding down the reload button.

The Exotic catalyst for Dead Messenger adds the Turnabout perk to the weapon, making it to give you an overshield whenever you break an enemy's shield with it. To unlock it, you'll need to complete Vox Obscura again, but on Master difficulty.

Operation: Seraph's Shield and Revision Zero

(Image credit: Windows Central)

The second Exotic mission from Year 5 is Operation: Seraph's Shield, in which Rasputin tasks players with infiltrating a large Braytech facility in orbit above Earth. This mission can be accessed through the H.E.L.M. once you've progressed through Season 19's More Than a Weapon story quest. Compared to Vox Obscura, Operation: Seraph's Shield is less about combat and is more puzzle-focused. We recommend giving it a try on your own without outside help, though this guide is an excellent resource if you get stuck.

Once you finish the mission, you'll get Revision Zero, a craftable Exotic kinetic Pulse Rifle that gives you the option between a two-burst and four-burst firing mode. The weapon's Exotic perk, Hunter's Trace, also builds up "Targeting Data" as you score precision kills, which can then be used to fire high-damage explosive rounds by holding the reload button. Notably, Revision Zero's bullets also have intrinsic anti-Barrier Champion properties.

Getting Revision Zero's Exotic catalysts requires you to complete the Should You Choose to Accept It questline, which automatically begins once you've talked to Rasputin after finishing Operation: Seraph's Shield and have continued to progress the More Than a Weapon quest. Its steps are fairly simple, as you just have to travel to specified locations (Europa, the Moon, the EDZ, and the Cosmodrome), kill some enemies, and find a cache at the end of a specified Lost Sector. Then, you have to complete Operation: Seraph's Shield on Legendary difficulty while interacting with dead Exo bodies found throughout the mission (here's where to find them). Once you do so, you'll be awarded with the catalysts.

We've highlighted what each catalyst does below. Note that you can swap between them at any time to customize the weapon.

Frenzy Refit: adds Feeding Frenzy to Revision Zero, causing rapid kills to improve reload speed. Also unlocks the barrel column for crafting.

adds Feeding Frenzy to Revision Zero, causing rapid kills to improve reload speed. Also unlocks the barrel column for crafting. Pressurized Refit: adds Under Pressure to Revision Zero, improving its stability and accuracy as the number of rounds in the magazine decreases. Also unlocks a trait column for crafting.

adds Under Pressure to Revision Zero, improving its stability and accuracy as the number of rounds in the magazine decreases. Also unlocks a trait column for crafting. Outlaw Refit: adds Outlaw to Revision Zero, improving its reload speed when you score precision kills. Also unlocks a stock column for crafting.

adds Outlaw to Revision Zero, improving its reload speed when you score precision kills. Also unlocks a stock column for crafting. Four-Timer Refit: adds Fourth Time’s The Charm to Revision Zero, returning two rounds to the magazine every time you manage to land four critical hits in a row.

Stock up on resources and crafting materials

(Image credit: Windows Central)

Each new expansion inevitably brings plenty of new gear and powerful Exotic weapons and armor, and that means you'll need the necessary materials to craft, upgrade, and masterwork it. On top of that, you'll also need a good amount of the game's currencies so you can easily purchase any important items the DLC's new vendors might be selling (or so you can buy Eververse cosmetics whenever they're being sold for something other than Silver, Destiny 2's premium microtransaction currency).

If you're running low on these resources, you should get as many of them as possible before Lightfall's arrival. In the table below, we've listed out every important Destiny 2 currency, consumable, and material. Additionally, it also includes information about what each resource is used for and how you can obtain it.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Materials Uses Sources Glimmer Masterworking gear, purchasing basic gear, bounties, and some quests, obtaining Light 3.0 subclass items Kill enemies, complete activities, dismantle gear, Season Pass ranks, Glimmer Booster Ghost mods Legendary Shards Purchasing gear and resources from vendors, gear focusing, masterworking gear Dismantle Legendary and Exotic gear, Season Pass ranks Upgrade Modules Infusing the Power Level of a higher gear piece into a lower one. Banshee-44, vendor rank-ups, Season Pass ranks, Witch Queen campaign encounters Enhancement Cores Masterworking gear, purchasing Upgrade Modules Rahool, Banshee-44 bounties, vendor rank-ups, Nightfalls, Season Pass ranks, Lesser Core Harvester Ghost mods Enhancement Prisms Masterworking gear Rahool, vendor rank-ups, Nightfalls, Season Pass ranks, Greater Core Harvester Ghost mods Ascendant Shards Masterworking gear Rahool, vendor rank resets, Grandmaster Nightfalls, Trials of Osiris, Resonant Elements Crafting weapons Complete or dismantle weapons with Deepsight Resonance (red borders) Resonant Alloy Crafting weapons Dismantle Legendary weapons. Harmonic Alloy Crafting raid weapons Dismantle Legendary raid weapons. Ascendant Alloy Crafting with Enhanced Perks Rahool, Banshee-44, Weekly The Witch Queen campaign completions Raid Banners Giving your fireteam full Super energy and ammo at the start of raid and dungeon encounters. Hawthorne (Purchase with Glimmer or Legendary Shards) Exotic Cipher Obtaining Exotic gear from Xûr or the Monument to Lost Lights (can only hold one) Season Pass, Xûr's Xenology quest Spoils of Conquest Purchasing raid weapons from final chests or the Monument to Lost Lights Complete raid encounters (legacy raids encounters only drop them once per week) Bright Dust Purchasing Eververse cosmetics Repeatable bounties, weekly vendor challenges, seasonal challenges, Bright Engrams, Season Pass ranks

Clean out your Vault

(Image credit: Windows Central)

If you're a veteran Destiny 2 player, cleaning out your Vault is also something you should consider doing. While we'd all like to keep every piece of quality gear we've ever earned in an ideal world, there are only 600 gear slots available in our Vaults, and most players will need a good chunk of that space available for Lightfall-era loot. Plus, dismantling old guns and armor you haven't used for a long time will net you some refunded Legendary Shards and other upgrade materials.

You don't have to get rid of everything — you should absolutely keep an older piece of gear if you still enjoy using it or it holds sentimental value — but if you haven't touched a piece of gear for several months or years, it's probably time to let it go.

When cleaning your Vault, we recommend using helpful third-party tools like Destiny Item Manager (DIM) and D2 Armor Picker to keep track of your gear. The former allows you to view every item in your Vault at once and mark them with tags such as Favorite, Keep, or Junk, which makes the cleaning process smoother and less disorganized. The latter, meanwhile, is ideal for determining which armor pieces you should use for your preferred stats and which ones you should dismantle.

If you're unsure if a weapon is worth keeping or not, a good place to ask is the r/sharditkeepit subreddit. Its members frequently discuss their pieces of gear, aiming to decide if they should be kept or "sharded."

Prep and hoard bounties

(Image credit: Windows Central)

The very last thing you should do to get ready for the Lightfall expansion is bounty prep. This process involves buying and completing dozens of bounties from many of Destiny 2's vendors, and then turning them in after the new DLC releases. This allows you to get a big head start on the Season Pass and Seasonal Artifact XP grind, which provides players with a temporary Power Level boost and several unlockable perks that will make the best Destiny 2 builds even stronger as they progress through it. Note that you can hoard bounties on all three of your Guardians, which is a very powerful strategy since Season Pass and Seasonal Artifact progress is shared across characters.

Something important to note is that you shouldn't turn your bounties in until you get the Season 20 Seasonal Artifact. If you turn them in before then, the XP may not count towards the Artifact. Also, make sure you're using the Blinding Light Ghost mod and are loaded in a physical space with a fireteam when you turn your bounties in. This will amplify your XP gains considerably, making the most out of your bounty prep efforts.

While bounty prep is useful, it's also tedious, and choosing not to do it won't really put you at a disadvantage. Leveling up the Seasonal Artifact is something that happens naturally at a fairly speedy pace as long as you're playing regularly; therefore, you should only prep if you're a hardcore player with nothing else to do until Lightfall's launch.

Which bounties give the most XP?

(Image credit: Windows Central)

When choosing bounties to hoard, it's crucial that you opt for the ones that give the most XP. These are Destiny 2's 26 weekly bounties, which provide significantly more XP than any other bounty type. These are split up between various locations and vendors, all of which we've listed in the table below:

Swipe to scroll horizontally Weekly Bounties Number Source Weekly Clan bounties 8 Hawthorne in The Tower Weekly Dreaming City bounties 7 Petra Venj in the Dreaming City Weekly Europa bounties 4 Variks, the Loyal on Europa Weekly Moon bounties 2 Eris Morn on The Moon Weekly Nightmare Hunt bounties 2 Lectern of Enchantment on The Moon Weekly Cosmodrome bounties 2 Shaw Han in the Cosmodrome Weekly Starhorse bounty 1 Starhorse in Xûr's Treasure Hoard

Since many of these bounties are on rotation, you'll need to come back after each weekly reset (Tuesdays at 9 a.m. PT / 12 p.m. ET) to continue picking them up as they become available. You'll only need to visit Variks on Europa one extra time to get all of his weekly bounties, though you'll have to return to Petra Venj and Hawthorne multiple times in the month leading up to Lightfall.

Once you've done as many weekly bounties as possible, move onto daily bounties. These simple and easy challenges are available from almost every single vendor in the game, including activity vendors, seasonal vendors, and planetary vendors. Make sure you regularly visit these vendors daily to pick up their new bounties and complete as many as you can.

The only types of bounty you should avoid focusing on are repeatable bounties, as they give much less XP and cost a significant amount of Glimmer. Your bounty inventory will be full before you ever run out of daily ones to do, so there's no reason to prep any repeatable bounties.

You're ready, Guardian

And that's a wrap on our Lightfall prep guide! As long as you follow these guidelines and make the most of the time we have left before the expansion arrives, you'll be well-prepared for Destiny 2 Year 6 and the content it's bringing to the table. With an arsenal of crafted weapons, several pieces of high-stat armor, plenty of resources to spare, and more, nobody — not even Emperor Calus and his ruthless Shadow Legion — will be able to stand in your way.

Destiny 2: Lightfall is almost here, and it looks like it's going to be one of the best Destiny 2 expansions yet between the gorgeous neon-soaked city of Neomuna, Emperor Calus' fearsome Shadow Legion, the new Strand subclass, a new raid, plenty of new gear, and more. Lightfall preorders are available now if you'd like to reserve your copy of the DLC ahead of its launch on February 28, 2023.