Elon Musk allegedly rage-quit a Path of Exile 2 livestream after repeatedly getting killed by an early boss.

There's new fodder for anyone who's been following Elon Musk's Path of Exile 2 (PoE2) saga.

Over the weekend, Musk allegedly rage-quit a PoE2 Livestream after only streaming for about 30 minutes. Apparently, viewers were mercilessly making fun of him for repeatedly dying during the game's first boss (thanks, Futurism).

As @DevinDtv posted on X (formerly Twitter), "Elon Musk just rage quit his Twitter stream after repeatedly dying to a tutorial boss in the new PoE2 patch on hardcore."

Considering the richest man in the world has supposedly been playing PoE2 on its permadeath Hardcore mode for a while now, he shouldn't be struggling this much at an opening part of the game.

While some comments criticised the choices made by the billionaire during the livestream, some comments were far more brutal and personal.

One commenter repeatedly wrote, "YOU HAVE NO FRIENDS AND YOU WILL DIE ALONE."

Another wrote, "YOU RUINED THE COUNTRY JUST LIKE YOU RUINED YOUR MARRIAGES."

Some viewers told Musk to turn on the "Do Not Disturb" command to stop comments from showing, but he apparently chose not to.

Instead, he allegedly made a disparaging remark and eventually rage-quit the livestream.

Recent sentiment toward Musk has grown more negative in the last few months following his "senior advisor" role in the newly created Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

Since its inception, DOGE has laid off over 280,000 federal workers and might even have violated the Privacy Act 1974.

As such, many people are angry at Musk, and are eager to vent their frustrations to him during his livestreams.

The funny thing is, Musk keeps drawing this negative attention to himself.

No one would care if he was or wasn't good at video games if he didn't repeatedly talk himself up and then out himself by livestreaming his gaming sessions.

Just play your game and enjoy it, Musk. Stop trying to convince everyone you're cool or even gud at games.

The Elon Musk PoE2 saga so far

Elon Musk keeps trying to convince people he's good at hardcore games. (Image credit: iamnot_elon on X)

In case you didn't know about the Elon Musk PoE2 saga, here's a quick summary.

First off, you need to know that Musk is supposedly one of the world's top 20 Diablo 4 players.

As such, it makes sense he'd want to prove himself in PoE2, another challenging RPG that (while definitely different) has a lot of traits in common with Diablo 4.

Earlier this year, Musk bragged that his (PoE2) skills got him temporarily banned from the game — he apparently had too many clicks on his account.

He then livestreamed PoE2 a couple of weeks later, and the game's community started noticing that he was making some really basic mistakes and glaring errors that didn't befit someone of his high PoE2 level (as documented in this Reddit thread).

It didn't take long for this stream to backfire on the billionaire, as people started accusing Musk of paying true hardcore players to level up his character rather than doing it himself.

Shortly thereafter, the billionaire insisted that he never claimed he'd leveled up his PoE2 characters on his own. He stated, "The top accounts in Diablo or PoE require multiple people playing the account to win a leveling race."

Sure, Musk. That makes it so much better.

It seems money can buy you a high-level PoE2 account, but it can't buy you the skill to actually play well.