Elon Musk comes clean about Path of Exile 2 and Diablo 4 credentials and I am shocked — SHOCKED I tell you

The saga of Elon Musk and his Path of Exile 2 performance being under scrutiny could finally be at an end, as he's finally admitted what we all knew anyway. Yes—he is account sharing. In a video released by Nikowrex, with Musk's permission, he has shared direct messages between the pair that reveal Musk's true use of his level 97 hardcore account. Something we knew already... unless he's simultaneously playing Path of Exile 2 while also attending the President's Inauguration.



But it's ok he "never claimed that" he was solely behind the account.

The full 'reveal'

Addressing All the Elon Musk Drama in PoE2 with Elon Musk! - YouTube Watch On

The conversation is pretty difficult to read from Youtube screenshots, so for ease here’s a breakdown of the relevant exchange between Musk and Nikowrex:

NikoWrex: "Have you level boosted (had someone else play your accounts) and/or purchased gear/resources for PoE2 and Diablo 4?"



Musk marks the comment with a '100' emoji



Musk: "I'm also on multiple streams with Rob and Ace."



NikoWrex: "Oh I know,"



Musk: "But when I post a video of a game or am streaming. that's 100% me."



Musk: Replying to earlier message about account boosting "It's impossible to beat the players in Asia if you dont, as they do!"



NikoWrex: "Regarding PoE2, was it your intention to take full credit for leveling your HC characters?"



Musk: "No. Never claimed that. The top accounts in Diablo or PoE require multiple people playing the account to win a leveling race."

The two then continue to discuss further drama between Musk and Asmongold. For reference, things went haywire between the two on X last week as Musk revealed private DMs between them following Asmongold's tongue-in-cheek commentary on the Path of Exile 2 issues. Elon Musk accused Asmongold of being "not good at video games" following which he removed Asmongold's blue check. Entertaining stuff.



In the conversation with Nikowrex however, Musk continues to give reasons why account sharing is just something everyone at the top of the leaderboards does in Path of Exile 2 and Diablo 4. Apparently. He also doesn't think he needs to apologize to the Path of Exile 2 community, "What would I be apologizing for?"



While Musk insists he never claimed sole credit for his achievements, it’s a textbook case of lying by omission—he never explicitly claimed he was the only one playing, but the implication was there. Musk’s insistence that “everyone at the top” of leaderboards engages in account sharing is hardly groundbreaking stuff. Still, it wasn’t a detail he bothered to mention when boasting about his Diablo 4 skills on Joe Rogan’s podcast, where he proudly stated he was in the top 20 players worldwide. If those top 20 players are all relying on cheats, then Musk’s crown rests on a throne of lies. LIES ELON.



It's also against Path of Exile's terms of use to account share, but I'm willing to bet Grinding Gears Games don't want to ban the richest man on the planet from their game, in fact they should be monetizing this meme-worthy opportunity by selling Elon's Map stash tab in the store.

Musk: "And I would've gotten away with it too if weren't for those pesky Path of Exile fans. Zoinks!" **



**didn't actually say this.