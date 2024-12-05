Everything coming to Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Season 1 Reloaded— New maps, limited modes, Ranked play, patch notes and more

While I've always said that The Haunting is my favorite Call of Duty event, I can't deny that CODmas is really high up there, as well. The Call of Duty team goes out of its way to bring just the right amount of festive cheer and gory mayhem together. It's looking like this year is going to be a good one for us CODmas fans. The events will be stacking up during Season 1 Reloaded, and there are plenty of other new additions and gameplay changes to cover, so let's get right to it.

Season 1 has been underway for close to a month, now, so it's time for the mid-season refresh. New maps, limited time modes, and other major updates are on the way for Black Ops 6 and Warzone, both, for Season 1 Reloaded. The update will go live on Thursday, December 5 at 9AM PT/12 PM ET on all platforms simultaneously.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Season 1 Reloaded — Multiplayer changes

Season 01 Reloaded Multiplayer Maps | Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 - YouTube Watch On

Three maps are coming to Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 in Season 1 Reloaded. The fan-favorite map, Hacienda, is returning in a newly remastered format, alongside the brand-new Racket and delightfully jolly Nuketown Holiday variant.

Remastered map: Hacienda

Hacienda is returning to Call of Duty with the release of Season 1 Reloaded. (Image credit: Activision)

Fans of Black Ops 4 will feel right at home on this extravagant battlefield. Hacienda was a popular map back in the day, that has been remastered and refreshed for its return to Call of Duty in Black Ops 6's Season 1 Reloaded update. The vineyard estate features a gallery and terrace with an opportunity for some underwater shenanigans. The Terrace overlooks the vineyard, originally introduced in the Twilight variant in Black Ops 4. Close-quarters combat can go down in the showroom, and the opulent office with a massive aquarium, and of course there's the fountain at the center of it all.

New map: Racket

Get ready for absolute chaos. (Image credit: Activision)

Small maps are my favorite stomping grounds, and Racket looks like a delightfully tiny nightmare. This 2v2/6v6 Strike map is set inside a bank vault, but you're going to be a little too pressed for time to grab some of the gold that's lying around. Since this is a strike map, there won't be any kill streaks available here, you're going to have to get those kills on your own accord. Good luck!

Map variant: Nuketown Holiday

Deck the halls for some holiday slaying with this festive makeover for Nuketown. (Image credit: Activision)

Ho, Ho, — oh. Time for holiday cheer! Nuketown is decked out with garland, flashy lights, snowmen, and snowballs perfect for fighting. Are you on the naughty or nice list this year? It doesn't matter, someone's going to snipe you from the window in the green house anyway.

New limited mode: Ran-Snack

Cookies and Call of Duty? How festive! (Image credit: Activision)

A rotating crate, fallen Operators, and the enemy cookie box are all spilling out delicious holiday treats that you must collect. Deposit cookies into your own box for some sweet boosts, like increased movement speed, faster reloading, and faster health regeneration. The team with the most score when time runs out or is the first to reach the score limit wins. This mode will be live at Season 1.5's launch on December 5.

Get the Windows Central Newsletter All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

New limited mode: Infectious Holiday

A seasonal take on the Infected game mode is coming soon. (Image credit: Activision)

Zombies aren't just for The Haunting. The undead will also be donning their gay apparel this holiday season for a holly jolly take on Infected. This mode will show up later in the season.

Both Ran-snack and Infectious Holiday modes will also feature snowballs on the map that players can pick up and throw for one-hit eliminations. Just don't eat the yellow snow. Or the pink snow, for that matter.

New perk: Shrapnel Radar

A new recon (blue) perk is coming to the armory with Season 1, which will be available as a reward that can be earned by the community during the Merry Mayhem event. Shrapnel Radar will mark enemies on your minimap if they are injured by blast damage from area-of-effect-causing lethals, tacticals, and field upgrades.

New wildcard: High Roller

High Rollers will be creating pure carnage. (Image credit: Activision)

If you really, really like score streaks, this wildcard is for you. It allows you to equip a fourth kill streak to work toward in Core 6v6 Multiplayer matches. Pair it with Assassin, Dispatcher, and Bankroll to create some serious carnage, or go the Strategist route for extra XP to help you reach those streaks with speed.

Black Ops 6 Season 1 Reloaded — Zombies changes

The Making of Citadelle des Morts Intel Drop | Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Zombies - YouTube Watch On

Season 1 Reloaded is a huge update for Zombies fans. The brand-new map, Citadelle Des Morts, is scheduled to launch as part of the update, along with a whole host of new equipment, a new perk, support weapons, and more. Here's some additional info on how and when you can play Citadelle Des Morts. Only the standard main quest will be available at launch on December 5. Players will have to wait until Season 2 for the Directed mode.

New map: Citadelle Des Morts

The third Zombies map is heading to a creepy old castle. (Image credit: Activision)

Citadelle Des Morts has a long and sordid history, beginning in 750 A.D. when it served as a leper colony for those under the care of a benedictine monastic order due to an affliction of a horrific, and highly-contagious, disease. Between 1137 and 1220 AD the Citadelle underwent construction to build a keep on the site of the Abbey under the direction of the Queen of France, Adelaide of Murienne. By 1314 AD, the Citadelle became the final hiding spot for some mysteriously redacted relics that were in the care of the Knights of the Templar's surviving members.

In 1533AD, Avalon, the site of Citadelle Des Morts, is declared a free state by Papal order and comes under the control of a powerful family known as the French Syndicate. Avalon stayed neutral during World War 2, and was bombarded by off-target air strikes. This resulted in severe damage to the internal chambers. While the French Syndicate continue to use the Citadelle for smuggling and to make. . .problems. . .disappear. Now the site is the next point of interest for Zombies as the team seek out the Sentinel Artifact.

Image 1 of 10 (Image credit: Activision) (Image credit: Activision) (Image credit: Activision) (Image credit: Activision) (Image credit: Activision) (Image credit: Activision) (Image credit: Activision) (Image credit: Activision) (Image credit: Activision) (Image credit: Activision)

New enemy: Doppelghast

Regular zombies enemies aren't enough, so here's a new one with two heads. (Image credit: Activision)

Violent and erratic with unsettling movement, the Doppelghast, or "double horror", is a tormented ghoul with still vaguely human characteristics despite its two heads. The creature is coated in sinew and pale gray skin stretched across deformed tendrils and entrails that are just barely contained by the rotting flesh.

New wonder weapon: The Bastard Swords

You get a sword, and you get a sword, everybody gets a sword. (Image credit: Activision)

The Bastard Swords are the newest wonder weapons to come to Black Ops 6's zombies mode, and the first to feature 4 elemental variations. This hefty melee weapon can chunk through the goriest of zombies, offers a defensive parry, and can even block incoming projectiles. Each elemental version features its own special attack and passive effects that power up with time.

Caliburn: Dragon’s Fire Create a fiery maelstrom of burning undead flesh, setting zombies alight and summoning an immense fireball.

Durendal: Stag of the Storms Summon thunderous power from the skies, discharging voltaic power to stun and stagger, before an electrical beam serves up a severe searing.

Balmung: Raven’s Shadow Cast your rotting foes into the Aetherial abyss, warping nearby enemies with a focused liminal tear.

Solais: Lion of Light The warmth of Light courses through you as you send foes screaming into darkness.



Additional content

Oil Trap: A medieval method of dissuading attackers storming the outer parapets, overturning huge vats of boiling oil atop a battlement onto a horde of advancing zombies has the exact same end results, made even more potent if a Molotov Cocktail is thrown into the mix…

A medieval method of dissuading attackers storming the outer parapets, overturning huge vats of boiling oil atop a battlement onto a horde of advancing zombies has the exact same end results, made even more potent if a Molotov Cocktail is thrown into the mix… The Lion Cannon: A giant, ornate bronze lion cannon on a large rotating cog platform dominates the outer battlements of the fortress and provides a spectacular means to enter the keep. What would happen if you climbed inside it?

A giant, ornate bronze lion cannon on a large rotating cog platform dominates the outer battlements of the fortress and provides a spectacular means to enter the keep. What would happen if you climbed inside it? Syndicate Loot Crates: Evidence of the presence of this group can be seen as you explore the citadel, as they’ve marked some specific crates for their own uses. Those of an inquisitive nature may wish to investigate.

Evidence of the presence of this group can be seen as you explore the citadel, as they’ve marked some specific crates for their own uses. Those of an inquisitive nature may wish to investigate. Points of Power: Strange, metallic manhole covers have been discovered in various locations across the map, but none of them seem to lead to any kind of sewer system. Instead, they appear to have another, perhaps otherworldly use…

Strange, metallic manhole covers have been discovered in various locations across the map, but none of them seem to lead to any kind of sewer system. Instead, they appear to have another, perhaps otherworldly use… Additional: Expect a fresh selection of Calling Card Challenges, including Dark Ops Challenges, as well as Intel in the form of Audio Logs, Documents, and Artifacts to discover, throughout your exploration of the Citadelle des Morts.

New perk-a-cola: Vulture aid

Vulture Aid is back from Black Ops 2. (Image credit: Activision)

Players of Zombies from Black Ops 2 may recognize Vulture Aid, which is returning to Black Ops 6 on Citadelle Des Morts via the Perk-A-Cola machines. Vulture Aid increases the variety of loot dropped by enemies, letting you scavenge essence vials and small ammo drops. Vulture Aid can be purchased from its coordinating Perk-a-Cola Machine on Citadelle Des Morts or via the Der Wunderfizz machine on Liberty Falls and Terminus. Players can also research the following augments:

Major augments Fetid Upgr-aid: On death, zombies have a chance to create a gas cloud that charges your Field Upgrade. Smell of Death: On death, zombies have a chance to create a gas cloud that conceals you while standing in it. Parting Gift: Vulture Aid ammo drops give more ammo to Wonder Weapons.

Minor Augments Condor’s Reach: Auto-pickup loot from farther away. Carrion Luggage: Critical kills have a chance to drop extra Salvage. Picky Eater: On death, zombies have a higher chance of dropping your current equipment.



New ammo mod: Light mend

The new ammo mod is great for healing. (Image credit: Activision)

Those of us that play the healers in Zombies are the underrated heroes of the team, and we're also the under-equipped. That's about to change with a new ammo mod coming in Season 1 reloaded: Light Mend. With this mod equipped, bullets deal light damage that has a chance to transform a normal or special enemy's health into a healing glyph that can be pulled to a nearby injured ally. It can be used on all three Zombies maps, and is available as an upgrade using salvage at the Arsenal. Light mend can be augmented with the following upgrades:

Major augments Antibiotic: The healing glyph now damages enemies that touch it, but its lifetime is reduced. Big Game: Light Mend can activate on Elite enemies, dropping three more healing glyphs. Dual Action: Consuming a healing glyph will temporarily allow you to heal faster.

Minor augments Longer Life: The healing glyph’s lifetime is increased. Extra Strength: The healing glyph replenishes more health when consumed. Express Remedy: Increase the range that the glyph will move to an ally.



New field upgrade: Tesla Storm

Well doesn't this look good? (Image credit: Activision)

The power of electricity flows through you with the new field upgrade, the Tesla Storm. Popping this power chains you to your teammates via electrical charge, zapping and stunning all the zombies in between. The following augments are available for the Tesla Storm field upgrade, which can be added to your loadout for all three Zombies maps:

Major augments Transformer: The field’s damage is increased by the number of allies that are connected. Shockwave: On activation, stun and damage all nearby enemies. Static Discharge: On activation, create a lethal surge of electricity around you.

Minor augments Power Grid: Increase the range the electric tether can connect to allies. Overclocked: Your movement speed is increased during Tesla Storm. Lithium Charged: Increase Tesla Storm duration.



New gobblegums

Three new gobblegums are coming to Zombies with Season 1 Reloaded:

Power Keg (Rare): Spawns a Full Power Power-up.

Spawns a Full Power Power-up. Time Out (Ultra): Lasts three minutes. Clear all Normal and Special enemies and end the Round. Normal spawning will not resume during this time.

Lasts three minutes. Clear all Normal and Special enemies and end the Round. Normal spawning will not resume during this time. Holiday Cheer (Whimsical): Zombies have festive decorations.

New training course: Zombies

We're not all pro zombies speedrunners in our first match, so a new training course is being introduced with Season 1 Reloaded's launch to help players learn the ropes. Drop into Liberty Falls and practice the following skills at various stations to brush up on your Zombie techniques:

Killing Zombies: Learn how to kill zombies and replenish resources.

Learn how to kill zombies and replenish resources. Map Progression: Learn how to navigate the world and progress rounds.

Learn how to navigate the world and progress rounds. Powering Up Players: Buff your strength and survivability with Perks and Armor.

Buff your strength and survivability with Perks and Armor. Powering Up Weapons: Increase your lethality with weapon upgrades.

Increase your lethality with weapon upgrades. Getting New Weapons: Discover methods to acquire new weapons.

Discover methods to acquire new weapons. GobbleGums: Learn how to use GobbleGums for unique power-ups.

Learn how to use GobbleGums for unique power-ups. Exfil: Learn how to exit a match.

Zombies will also be on the receiving end of some gameplay adjustments based on player feedback. The updates include:

Reducing the number of Mangler spawns at mid-to-high Rounds.

Implementing a maximum cap on active Manglers in the game, ramping up until the cap is released at Round 100.

Reducing the Mangler’s arm cannon health.

Significantly reducing the length of Special Rounds by reducing the number of spawns and adjusting the spawn delay rate for Special Rounds.

Scaling Parasite damage between Rounds 31-91.

Slightly increasing damage scaling for base zombies at Round 150-400.

Call of Duty: Warzone Season 1 Reloaded — Warzone changes

Festivities are also coming to Warzone. (Image credit: Activision)

Urzikstan and Area 99 might both be in the middle of a desert, but that doesn't mean they are missing out on CODmas.

New limited mode: Holiday Rush (Area 99)

Doesn't this just get you in the festive mood? (Image credit: Activision)

Archie Atom and the crew have been hard at work decking the halls of Area 99, complete with Christmas trees and some well-placed coolers to keep snowballs cool. Holiday Rush offers a snappier Resurgence experience, with players getting quicker access to high-tier loot, a smaller gas circle, and less time between circle collapses, so everybody's forced to keep moving. Holiday Rush will be available at the start of Season 1 Reloaded on December 5.

Returning limited mode: Slay Ride Resurgence

Santa's sleigh looks a little different in Warzone. (Image credit: Activision)

The undead Santa has returned to Urzikstan for this year's Codmas festivities. Players can battle it out to take control of the hijacked train to scavenge through the Slay Ride's bags of goodies, throw snowballs at opponents, capture trees for more gifts, and even hunt down reindeer. And, as always, the last team standing wins it all.

New perk: Reflexes

Reflexes is a new blue (slot 1) perk for Warzone that allows players to avoid enemy traps. Triggered explosives will detonate on a delay when sprinting past them, giving the player more time to evade danger. Players can look forward to equipping Reflexes after it is unlocked as a Season 1 Reloaded reward.

New mode: Battle Royale Ranked Play

Warzone is getting its own Ranked Play mode with the release of Season 1 Reloaded. (Image credit: Activision)

Ranked Play is coming to Battle Royale on Urzikstan in Call of Duty: Warzone with Season 1 Reloaded, so you can finally put all that extra sweat you've been holding back to good use and earn some exclusive drip for powering through the battlefield. My colleague, Richard Devine, has already put together an explainer on when and how you can play Ranked Play in Call of Duty: Warzone for Season 1, but some notable changes are coming to the mode that I want to take a moment to highlight.

Players who plan to dive into BR Ranked will first need to place within the top 15 in Battle Royale or the Top 6 in Resurgence across a total of 30 matches. Placements from all of Season 1 count toward this requirement, so if you've already nabbed a couple of wins, you're ready to drop right into Ranked. However, if you've yet to hit that goal, you'll need to prove your mettle before you can find your place among Ranked squads.

All the rewards you can get from Ranked Play in Warzone this season. (Image credit: Activision)

The following rewards will be available for Ranked Play on Warzone:

Rank Rewards: Reach Gold Rank or higher to earn special Rank Rewards that are awarded the moment you’re promoted into the Rank, instead of at the end of the Season.

Reach Gold Rank or higher to earn special Rank Rewards that are awarded the moment you’re promoted into the Rank, instead of at the end of the Season. Win Challenges: Reach Career Win milestones over the course of your Ranked Play career to earn rewards including the base Ranked Operator Skin, Call of Duty: Warzone-themed Weapon Camo, and the “Whisper” Combat Knife Blueprint. These can be completed across multiple seasons.

Reach Career Win milestones over the course of your Ranked Play career to earn rewards including the base Ranked Operator Skin, Call of Duty: Warzone-themed Weapon Camo, and the “Whisper” Combat Knife Blueprint. These can be completed across multiple seasons. Top 250 Competitor and Top 250 Champion Skin (#1 Overall): Climb to the Top 250 BR Ranked Play leaderboard to earn the “Top Competitor” Operator Skin (Home and Away). The #1 overall player for the season will get the sole privilege of equipping the “Top 250 Champion” Operator Skin.

Climb to the Top 250 BR Ranked Play leaderboard to earn the “Top Competitor” Operator Skin (Home and Away). The #1 overall player for the season will get the sole privilege of equipping the “Top 250 Champion” Operator Skin. Seasonal Rewards: Each BR Ranked Play Season introduces new Seasonal Rank Rewards to earn. These are only available to be earned during that specific Season. Like the Rank Skins, Seasonal Rank Rewards are awarded as soon as the player is promoted into each Rank, instead of at the end of the Season.

Here's hoping the Champion skin goes to a real player and not a cheater. (Image credit: Activision)

Changes to Skill Rank (SR)

Player progression for Ranked Play in Warzone was previously broken into Skill division and progression rank. That system has been streamlined into a single rank, now. Players can earn SR to progress through eight ranks: Bronze, Silver, Gold, Platinum, Diamond, Crimson, Iridescent, and Top 250.

The way we earn skill rank is also being changed, with players earning from their placement and personal elimination performance. Your rank and your opponent's rank will now determine how much SR you gain from elimination. Beating up on lower-ranked players and Christmas noobs will only get you so far. If you want to make some big leaps up the leaderboard, you're going to have to go for the big fish.

Loss Forgiveness is also getting some tweaks for Season 1 Reloaded. Progressing to a new rank earns a player three games of loss forgiveness, which now only counts down when games are lost. Previously, these could be burned through even if you were on a streak and winning games. This goes along with a new rule to forgive each player's first loss of the day—You could call it a warm-up.

After grinding all season, Ranked players usually see their skill rank reset back at the start of the next season, requiring them to prove themselves again before they can continue progressing. The Seasonal Setback has now been nerfed to reduce the impact players have been feeling in Warzone Ranked. Bronze or Silver-ranked players will no longer be impacted by seasonal setbacks and will be able to pick up where they were when a new season starts. Gold or Platinum players will be reduced back to Tier 1 of their respective Rank, while Diamond and above players will all start at Diamond 1 in the following season.

BO6 and Warzone Season 1 Reloaded Patch Notes

CODmas is almost here. (Image credit: Activision)

Black Ops 6 Multiplayer patch notes

Maps

New Hacienda (6v6) Racket (2v2, 6v6) Nuketown Holiday (6v6)

Adjustments Lowtown Addressed an issue where players could get outside of the intended playspace. Protocol Adjusted Search & Destroy A Bombsite location



Modes

Adjustments Hardpoint Resolved an issue where zone markers could sometimes disappear when contesting a hardpoint location. CDL Modes (CDL Hardpoint, CDL Search and Destroy, CDL Control) Dynamic Map Elements are now disabled by default in CDL game modes. Secret paths (Skyline bookcase, Hacienda panic room) will be open by default.



Gunsmith

Addressed an issue that displayed incorrect movement speed values on some weapons in Detailed Weapon Stats.

Theater mode

Addressed an issue where HUD effects from a previously spectated player would be shown when in Free Cam in Theater.

Addressed an issue where the Hellstorm intro would not be displayed in Theater.

Addressed an issue where Free Cam would zoom in and out if the last spectated player is ADS.

Addressed an issue where Smoke Grenade VFX were not properly displayed in Theater.

Addressed an issue where a black screen would be present when viewing a file in Theater.

Addressed a crash that could occur when attempting to open a Theater file when another has already been opened.

Free Cam movement bindings for up/down on controllers have been adjusted to L1/R1.

Perks

Recon Combat Specialty bonus of the HUD edge indicator will now only display when an enemy is ADS

Improved Auto-Ping from Tracker in Free For All modes.

Equipment

Resolve an issue where flash and concussion assists could be awarded when hitting teammates in modes with friendly fire enabled

Scorestreaks

Addressed issues where static overlays from various Scorestreaks could persist in the Winner’s Circle.

Sentry Turret will now target enemies in last stand.

Resolved an issue where players firing an unsuppressed weapon with the Ghost perk equipped could be seen by an enemy Scout Pulse.

Addressed an issue where the Archangel Launcher and Hand Cannon would be stowed when performing a high mantle.

Addressed an issue where the player would be unable to use a second Archangel Launcher in one life when obtained by points and a Care Package.

Lobby vote

Fixed an issue with the Classified vote option that was causing it to frequently select the same map(s) in some playlists. The Classified vote option will now randomly select one of the map (or mode) selections not shown in the 2 visible Lobby Vote options.

UI

Social Addressed an issue where friends were not showing online when resuming from sleep on consoles. Addressed an issue where offline players could show as Online Friends in Social.



Challenges

Calling Card Challenges Fixed an issue that was preventing the “Merciless Killer” Challenge from progressing if any of the 10 Kills required were achieved with a Scorestreak Weapon (Archangel Launcher or Hand Cannon)

Daily Challenges Reduced the amount of progress needed to complete various Multiplayer Daily Challenges

Camo Challenges Launcher Gold & Dark Spine Camo Challenges now also award progress when destroying enemy Equipment and Field Upgrades in one match, in addition to destroying enemy Scorestreaks Addressed an issue where the final kill of the match was final kills of a match were not consistently being counted toward Camo Challenges.



Multiplayer Ranked play

New Updated Restrictions The following items are now restricted in Ranked Play to match the latest CDL pro GAs: Assault Rifles: Krig Model L XM4 SMGs Saug Snipers All Snipers (All Modes) Attachments: All Assault Rifle and SMG Magazine Attachments Equipment: Smoke Grenades (All Modes) Players who have the above items equipped to their Ranked Play Loadouts will want to manually swap them out for unrestricted items and Attachments. If players select a Loadout with restricted content the restricted items will be automatically removed when the player spawns in-game. Hacienda With the return of the competitive staple Hacienda in Season 01 Reloaded, the map will be added to the Ranked map pool for all 3 Ranked modes prior to it being added to the official CDL map pool later in December: Hacienda Hardpoint Hacienda Control Hacienda Search & Destroy Rewind Control will be removed with the addition of Hacienda Control Ranked Play Bug Fixes Fixed an issue that was preventing SR Loss Forgiveness from applying correctly after the player’s first Loss of the Day CDL Modes Update (CDL Hardpoint, CDL Search and Destroy, CDL Control) Dynamic Map Elements are now disabled by default in CDL game modes. Secret paths (Skyline bookcase, Hacienda panic room) will be open by default



Stability

Various stability fixes.

Zombies Patch notes

General Updates Reduced the number of Mangler spawns at mid-to-high Rounds. Implemented a maximum cap on active Manglers in the game, ramping up until the cap is released at Round 100. Reduced the Mangler’s arm cannon health. Significantly reduced the length of Special Rounds by reducing the number of spawns and adjusting the spawn delay rate for Special Rounds. Scaled Parasite damage between Rounds 31-91. Slightly increased damage scaling for base zombies at Round 150-400. Addressed an issue that would prevent zombies from spawning normally after loading a save. Addressed an issue where rarely all players would be downed without a way to revive and have to wait to bleed out before the match would end. Addressed an issue in splitscreen where Player 1 would not spawn with the correct loadout.

Terminus Addressed an issue where the AFK timer was not present on Terminus Directed Mode. Addressed an issue that caused additional Amalgam’s to spawn in when loading a save. Addressed an issue where using the Beamsmasher alternate fire mode on a camera would display “Immune” text. Addressed an issue that sometimes caused incorrect iconography on the minimap during the Boat Race.

Liberty Falls Addressed an issue where an Abomination could spawn outside the Exfil zone during an Exful attempt. Addressed an issue where Parasites could spawn in Liberty Falls. Addressed an issue where Vermin could end up on the roof when attacking the player in some locations. Addressed an issue where Zombies could get underneath the Forecourt.



Weapons

Added the Krig C, Saug, Sirin 9mm and Power Drill to the Mystery Box and Vault/Armory.

Addressed an issue where the AK-74 would have downward recoil.

Addressed an issue where some weapons would have the wrong rarity displayed.

Wonder weapons

Thrustodyne M23 Addressed an issue where the alternate fire could be used without a cooldown.



Perks

Jugger-Nog Addressed an issue where the Reactive Armor augment would stun Brainrot charmed zombies. Improved the lighting on the perk machine.

Der Wunderfizz Machine Der Wunderfizz will now appear on the map when loading a save past Round 25 without needing to progress to the next round.



Field upgrades

Tesla Storm Unlocked reward as part of the Merry Mayhem Event.

Dark Flare Addressed an issue where Dark Flare could be activated without being fully charged.

Quick Revive Addressed an issue that caused Dying Wish not to account for armor mitigation.

Aether Shroud Closed an exploit that allowed players to go through doors and barriers without unlocking them with the Burst Dash augment.



GobbleGums

Power Keg Unlocked reward as part of the GobbleGum Mania Event.

Time Out Unlocked reward as part of the GobbleGum Mania Event.

Free Fire Addressed an issue where Underbarrel Grenate Launchers and PaP’d GS45 Pistols would not have unlimited ammo. Addressed an issue where the player would be unable to use GobbleGums while having a Sentry Turret active.



Scorestreaks

Hand Cannon Unlock available through the Armory for players that did not already unlock it with The Hit List Event.



Power-ups

Max Armor Power-Up will now also fill the player’s reserve plates.

Loot

Addressed an issue where picking up a weapon off the ground could swap it with your secondary weapon instead of the held weapon.

Activities

S.A.M. Trials Addressed an issue where original scorestreaks were sometimes not returned to the player after the trial.



Challenges

Calling Card Challenges Fixed issues that were preventing the following Zombies Calling Card Challenges from tracking correctly: “Endless Barrage” Prestige 1 Challenge “Madness” Career Challenge “Kunoichi” Dark Ops Challenge “Sticks n’ Stones” Dark Ops Challenge “Splash Damage” Trophy Hunter Challenge “Liberated” Dark Ops Challenge “Gumption” Kitted Out Challenge “Hide & Seek” Fresh Meat Challenge

Daily Challenges Reduced the amount of progress needed to complete various Zombies Daily Challenges

Medals Addressed an issue that was preventing the Monkey Business Medal from tracking correctly.



UI

Addressed an issue where playlists would sometimes appear locked.

Updated the text below Directed Mode rewards to “Charm reward will also be awarded for completing Standard Mode” to accurately reflect what will be additionally awarded from Standard mode.

Addressed an issue where sometimes the previous GobbleGum name was shown when scrolling through GobbleGum packs in the store.

Addressed an issue in splitscreen where the GobbleGum UI from the previous match would be present at the start of a new match preventing the player from seeing what Gums they have.

Addressed an issue where the Scoreboard would be missing in splitscreen.

Addressed an issue where the Center Dot crosshair would disappear in 3rd person.

Updated the ping icon for the Krig C.

Addressed some text inconsistencies.

Stability