Here's when Ranked Play will be available in Call of Duty: Warzone on Black Ops 6

Earning these rewards will take a major effort, and likely some major dodging of cheaters.

The most skilled and passionate Call of Duty players always like to get their teeth stuck into Ranked Play, a chance to climb the leaderboard and show off a little. The main Black Ops 6 multiplayer game recently got its ranked mode, and next up it's the turn of the battle royale, Warzone.

Ranked Play for Warzone is right around the corner, so here's the quick lowdown on when you can play and what rewards are up for grabs.

When does Ranked Play go live in Call of Duty: Warzone?

Warzone's ranked mode will have some restrictions, as with its compatriot in multiplayer. (Image credit: Activision)

Ranked Play goes live for Warzone on December 5, alongside the Season 1 Reloaded content drop.

Ordinarily, we'd expect it to be available around 1 p.m. Eastern (6 p.m. GMT), but other content from Reloaded is scheduled to drop at a different time.

The new Zombies map, Citadelle des Morts, has been confirmed as targeting a 9 a.m. Pacific launch time (5 p.m. GMT), so it seems likely that Season 1 Reloaded may be arriving then.

As with multiplayer, you're locked into a competitive ruleset, and there are requirements to meet before you're eligible to play. In this case, you'll need to have finished top 15 on Urzikstan or top 6 on Resurgence maps across 30 matches throughout Season 1 before you can jump into ranked.

The competitive ruleset for Warzone will limit weapons to those found in Black Ops 6 only, and remove launchers. It will only be on the Urzikstan map, and in trios, with a player count of 120. There will also be restrictions on attachments, perks, and vehicles, and you can get the full list and all details from the patch notes.

The rewards you can earn in Warzone Ranked Play

As in multiplayer, the tiers you climb through will reward operator skins (among other goodies) with the top player getting their very own unique skin. (Image credit: Activision)

The different tiers on the ladder for Warzone Ranked Play are the same as in Black Ops 6 multiplayer Ranked Play. From Gold upwards, you'll be awarded a special operator skin, with the single player who sits at the top of the mountain getting a unique Top 250 Champion one to lord over us mere mortals with.

That's not all that's up for grabs, though. Depending on your performance throughout the season, there are cosmetic items and blueprints for the taking.

All the rewards up for grabs in Warzone Ranked Play (Image credit: Activision)

Some of the highlights include a knife blueprint for 300 top finishes, a weapon blueprint for 250 eliminations, a suite of pretty nice looking calling cards, and even a special weapon charm for getting a singular win.

All we can hope now is that cheaters don't spoil it for everyone else...