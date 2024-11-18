Here's when ranked play will be available in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 and Warzone, and what rewards you can unlock

Ranked play will be going live as part of season 1, but Warzone will be later than multiplayer.

For the most dedicated of Call of Duty players, ranked play is a chance to really flex your skills against the best. It's a mode that prioritizes actual competitive play over camo grinding or just trying to build your KD. In ranked play, you're rewarded for winning primarily, so climbing that ladder means you'll have to work with your teammates.

It also uses the same competitive ruleset that the professional Call of Duty League will be using in multiplayer. This includes voting for vetoes on maps and modes.

Ranked play is almost here in Black Ops 6, so here's when you can play and what rewards you can get yourself.

When does ranked play go live in Black Ops 6?

You'll enter ranked play from the main splash screen for Black Ops 6, separately to the main multiplayer mode. (Image credit: Windows Central)

Ranked play will currently go live on Thursday, November 21, and based on the current timescale it's likely it will drop around 10 a.m. Pacific (6 p.m. GMT).

Though as we saw with Warzone going live early, this could always change. Once live, it'll be accessed through the main splash screen, separately from the regular multiplayer mode.

Requirements to join the ranked play mode in Black Ops 6

As long as that first wins column says 50, you're eligible for ranked play, even a distinctly below average player like myself. (Image credit: Windows Central)

To make sure that everyone has met a minimum standard before beginning their ranked play journey, first you'll have to have played a decent amount of multiplayer.

The base requirement to get into ranked play is that you have 50 wins in multiplayer. It's not a huge amount, though if you haven't played much yet, obviously it'll take some time to accumulate. For those of us who have been playing since launch, most players, even terrible ones like myself, should be eligible.

Get the Windows Central Newsletter All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

To check how many wins you have, you can go into the Combat Record on the Barracks tab. If you haven't yet hit 50, remember that if you leave a match before it's complete, it's counted as a loss, regardless of what the team actually achieved. So stick it out, you never know when a win will be pulled from nowhere.

Black Ops 6 ranked play progression and rewards

Image 1 of 16 The operator rewards available in ranked play in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 (Image credit: Windows Central) The operator rewards available in ranked play in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 (Image credit: Windows Central) The operator rewards available in ranked play in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 (Image credit: Windows Central) The operator rewards available in ranked play in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 (Image credit: Windows Central) The operator rewards available in ranked play in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 (Image credit: Windows Central) The operator rewards available in ranked play in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 (Image credit: Windows Central) The operator rewards available in ranked play in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 (Image credit: Windows Central) The operator rewards available in ranked play in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 (Image credit: Windows Central) The operator rewards available in ranked play in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 (Image credit: Windows Central) The operator rewards available in ranked play in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 (Image credit: Windows Central) The operator rewards available in ranked play in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 (Image credit: Windows Central) The operator rewards available in ranked play in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 (Image credit: Windows Central) The operator rewards available in ranked play in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 (Image credit: Windows Central) The operator rewards available in ranked play in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 (Image credit: Windows Central) The operator rewards available in ranked play in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 (Image credit: Windows Central) The operator rewards available in ranked play in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 (Image credit: Windows Central)

There are several tiers to work through in ranked play. As you work through them, you'll be rewarded with the operator skins shown in the gallery above.

Bronze

Silver

Gold

Platinum

Diamond

Crimson

Iridescent

Top 250

Progression through the tiers is based on Skill Rating (SR) which is described by Activision as such:

"Progress through Ranks by earning SR by winning Ranked Play matches. SR is awarded after each Ranked Play win and the amount earned is determined by the player’s distance away from their projected Rank, their match performance, and the margin of victory. SR is deducted after losses."

So unlike the regular XP grind in multiplayer, to progress in ranked, you need to win games.

For the top player on the leaderboards at the end of the ranked season, a special operator skin will be rewarded. You can only hope that it goes to someone deserving and not someone *cough* cheating.

At the end of a season, those ranked Bronze or Silver won't be affected by any rollback and can continue where they left off. Gold and Platinum ranked players will be reset to the first tier of each, respectively, while players at Diamond and above will reset to the first tier of Diamond.

When does ranked play arrive in Warzone?

Warzone will also be getting ranked play under Black Ops 6, but not at the same time as multiplayer. (Image credit: Activision)

The battle royale mode of Black Ops 6, Warzone, which was recently integrated with this year's game, will also get ranked play. But it won't be coming on the same day as ranked in multiplayer.

The current roadmap for Warzone runs through December 5 with no mention of ranked play at all. Indeed, we're told that the first details will arrive with information of Season 1 Reloaded in early December.

Ranked for Warzone is pegged at a "mid-season" release right now, which is when we'd expect to be seeing the refreshed Reloaded content drop arrive.