Here's when you can play Rebirth Island again in Call of Duty: Warzone on Black Ops 6

Warzone's Black Ops 6 launch hasn't been that great, but Rebirth Island will be coming back.

The much awaited integration of Call of Duty: Warzone with the latest title, Black Ops 6, hasn't exactly launched with a bang. While there was a new Resurgence map, Area 99, lots of players haven't been happy with the audio, the performance on PC, and the rolling back of the main map, Urzikstan, to its original form.

While Treyarch will hopefully fix the issues, one positive is that the popular Resurgence map, Rebirth Island, is coming back, and players won't have to wait too long to drop in.

Here's what you need to know.

When you can play Rebirth Island in Warzone again

Rebirth Island is coming back, and quickly. (Image credit: Activision)

Rebirth Island will be added back to the Warzone mode of Black Ops 6 on November 18 when the weekly playlist update takes place. This usually happens around 10 a.m. Pacific (6 p.m. GMT), though as we saw last week with Warzone dropping early, this could always change.

Nevertheless, it's coming back on that date and will be available to play in Resurgence for the foreseeable future alongside Area 99.

The big difference between the two maps is the modes you'll be able to play in. While Area 99 has solos, duos, trios, and quads, Rebirth Island will only have quads. That means if you don't have a team, you'll have to match make into one. The current playlist calendar for Warzone runs through to December 5, and until then, only quads will be available in Rebirth Island.

All things could of course change, and we've already seen Treyarch has been paying close attention to player feedback.

Get the Windows Central Newsletter All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Warzone is stabilizing for a few weeks at least

The current playlist for Call of Duty: Warzone leading up to December 5 (Image credit: Activision)

In terms of what we can play in Warzone, things are stabilizing for a few weeks. Rebirth Island coming back is the only change in content currently listed, so things will settle for a little while.

Mostly, the game needs a number of fixes applying. Audio has recently been improved, but is still not where it needs to be, especially compared to the end of the Modern Warfare 3 era.

Ranked play will be returning to Warzone mid-season, and so far we've been told simply to wait to hear more on that, with the Season 1 Reloaded information due in early December.