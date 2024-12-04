Here's exactly when you can play Citadelle des Morts, the new map on Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Zombies

When can you play the new Citadelle des Morts map in Black Ops 6 Zombies? The third map for Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Zombies, Citadelle des Morts, will be live on December 5, 2024, alongside the arrival of Season One Reloaded. The new map is currently slated to release to players at 9 a.m. Pacific (5 p.m. GMT) on the day, though this could always change.

The third Zombies map is arriving in Black Ops 6 very soon

After the town of Liberty Falls and the Terminus map, the third Zombies location is heading to a castle. (Image credit: Activision)

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Zombies launched with two maps, Liberty Falls and Terminus, but a third is already around the corner. It's launching on December 5, alongside Season 1 Reloaded, and keen Zombies players are already hyped for its arrival.

The third map progresses the story of this year's Zombies a little further, and ahead of its arrival, some of its details have been teased.

Follow the clues to an abandoned castle in Zombies, uncovering powerful new weapons and heretical adversaries in Citadelle des Morts 🧟Here’s everything you need to know about your next mission 🧵 pic.twitter.com/2S9P73ICDJDecember 3, 2024

In the official blog post detailing the release of the new map and Season 1 Reloaded, the story progression is detailed as:

"After the events of Terminus, Weaver, Maya, Carver, and Grey—along with Peck, Raptor One, and Strauss—embark on an expedition to the European principality of Avalon, hoping to rendezvous and ally with a luminary named Gabriel Krafft. There the Operators hope to learn more about an ancient relic known as the “Sentinel Artifact,” which in turn, when its power is harnessed, may be able to save Samantha Maxis from her aethereal imprisonment."

The main quest will go live at the same time as the map launch, with rewards for finishing it including XP and a new operator skin. If you complete it before Directed Mode arrives at a later date, you'll also get a "unique Calling Card" so completionists will want to get on that right away.

There will also be additional rewards available throughout the remainder of Season 1 Reloaded as part of special events.

New weapons and enemies arriving with Citadelle des Morts

You want a sword for zombie slaying? (Image credit: Activision)

There's quite a lot happening with the Season 1 Reloaded update and the release of Citadelle des Morts, and the full release notes is the best place to find out every last little detail.

There are a couple of headline features, though, with the arrival of new Wonder Weapons and a new enemy type.

The Bastard Sword is a devastating claymore that has four different elemental forms. We're talking fireballs, Thor-esque lightning, and more besides.

The new enemy is the Doppelghast, a being with two heads that's 1.5 times bigger than most humans:

"Roughly translated as double horror from the original German and old English respectively, these tormented ghouls are pale imitations of something that looks human but most certainly isn’t, not least because the entity sports two screaming skulls, rotting flesh stretched across each of them, seared into a sinewy and pockmarked torso of pallid gray skin, tendrils and protruding entrails."

Sounds terrifying.

Citadelle des Morts WON'T be playable in the upcoming free trial week

Terminus will be playable in the upcoming free trial week, but Citadelle des Morts will not. (Image credit: Windows Central)

If you're yet to play Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 and the new Zombies map has you interested, it's important to note you won't be able to play it in the upcoming free trial week.

Due to run from December 13 to December 20, you will be able to play Black Ops 6 Zombies as part of it, but only on the Liberty Falls and Terminus maps.