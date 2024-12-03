If you haven't played Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 yet, you can try it FREE very soon — here's when

Get ready to jump in for free and show what you're made of.

What you need to know

Black Ops 6 is already the biggest Call of Duty title to date after its first month, but there's absolutely no sign of things slowing down.

Treyarch has revealed that a free trial week is coming, giving players the opportunity to jump in and enjoy multiplayer and Zombies, but not the campaign.

The free trial week is set to begin on December 13, and runs through to December 20.

Well, how about this for some good Call of Duty news? Hot off the back of Black Ops 6 being the biggest title in the franchise over its first month, Treyarch has now revealed that anyone who has yet to play the game will be able to do so completely FREE for one week.

Not all of the content in the game will be available as part of the trial, essentially you're only missing out on the campaign, though.

From December 13 to 20, get one week of free access to Multiplayer and Zombies including new maps like Hideout and Hacienda, and modes including Prop Hunt introduced in Season 01! #BlackOps6 pic.twitter.com/LBZlGbcZheDecember 3, 2024

The free trial week goes live on December 13 and will last until December 20. Consider it an early Christmas present if you've been holding out.

The image shared by Treyarch doesn't seem to include everything in multiplayer or Black Ops 6 Zombies, though. It doesn't look like ranked play is part of the trial, nor the new Citadelle des Morts Zombies map, due to launch on December 5.

However, new multiplayer maps are going to be included, such as the soon-to-debut Hacienda, the new maps already dropped with Season 1, and the upcoming holiday themed Nuketown revamp. You'll also be able to enjoy the hilariously fun Prop Hunt mode, which just dropped last week.

What isn't explicitly mentioned is whether or not any progress you make during the free trial will carry across if you then purchase the game or play it with Xbox Game Pass. You would certainly hope so, but since it's a little way out yet, we're sure to hear more about it closer to go time.

I honestly implore anyone who's been on the fence to use the free trial week to your advantage and check out the game. Game Pass may have brought me back into Call of Duty after a few years off, but I'm having an absolute blast. To put in a couple of hundred hours across the first month or so, for me, means it's a lot of fun. I rarely put in such numbers so quickly on any game.

Even if you're not a multiplayer fan, definitely check out Zombies. It's all PvE, but can be played in co-op or solo, and with all the easter eggs to unlock, there's plenty of gameplay to be enjoyed.