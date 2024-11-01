When can you play Nuketown in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6? — A fan favorite map for chaos and carnage returns

When is Nuketown available in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6? Activision has confirmed the return of the fan favorite map, Nuketown, to Call of Duty with Black Ops 6. The map will be added to the rotation on Friday, November 1, 2024. An exact time wasn't revealed, but it wouldn't be a stretch to imagine it could drop alongside the daily challenge refresh, which happens at 4 p.m. GMT, which is Noon E.T.

One of Call of Duty's most famous maps returns

Nuketown is a staple of the Black Ops series of Call of Duty games, having had a version present in every predecessor of Black Ops 6. So it's no surprise to see it back for another year.

While it wasn't present at launch, Nuketown is making its way into Black Ops 6 on November 1, for free, for all players.

Better still, for nostalgia fans, the Nuketown coming to Black Ops 6 is the exact same as from the first in the series, way back in 2010. Though, naturally, it's been given a glow up for 2024 graphics.

"The original Nuketown is back! This homage to the version players first encountered in Call of Duty: Black Ops is an exact — though graphically much improved — version of the original, keeping the classic 1950s design of the Nevada testing site."

Nuketown is a small map designed for chaos, carnage, and superfast gameplay. Based on a 1950s nuclear testing facility in Nevada, it's got a couple of buildings, some vehicles, and some smaller obstacles, but essentially, there's nowhere to hide. With 12 players, Nuketown fills up fast, and you really need to keep your wits about you. Expect snipers from the top windows, and plenty of run-and-gun SMG players.

Steeped in nostalgia, this small map has a symmetrical layout and lots of close quarters action. (Image credit: Activision)

Needless to say, it's going to be a popular one, and I'm thrilled to see the classic Nuketown return. The original is definitely the best.

