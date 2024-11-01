When can you play Nuketown in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6? — A fan favorite map for chaos and carnage returns
One of the most famous maps in Call of Duty is returning again so here's what you need to know.
When is Nuketown available in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6?
Activision has confirmed the return of the fan favorite map, Nuketown, to Call of Duty with Black Ops 6. The map will be added to the rotation on Friday, November 1, 2024. An exact time wasn't revealed, but it wouldn't be a stretch to imagine it could drop alongside the daily challenge refresh, which happens at 4 p.m. GMT, which is Noon E.T.
One of Call of Duty's most famous maps returns
Nuketown is a staple of the Black Ops series of Call of Duty games, having had a version present in every predecessor of Black Ops 6. So it's no surprise to see it back for another year.
While it wasn't present at launch, Nuketown is making its way into Black Ops 6 on November 1, for free, for all players.
Better still, for nostalgia fans, the Nuketown coming to Black Ops 6 is the exact same as from the first in the series, way back in 2010. Though, naturally, it's been given a glow up for 2024 graphics.
"The original Nuketown is back! This homage to the version players first encountered in Call of Duty: Black Ops is an exact — though graphically much improved — version of the original, keeping the classic 1950s design of the Nevada testing site."
Nuketown is a small map designed for chaos, carnage, and superfast gameplay. Based on a 1950s nuclear testing facility in Nevada, it's got a couple of buildings, some vehicles, and some smaller obstacles, but essentially, there's nowhere to hide. With 12 players, Nuketown fills up fast, and you really need to keep your wits about you. Expect snipers from the top windows, and plenty of run-and-gun SMG players.
There was no time of launch attached to the official reveal of Nuketown for Black Ops 6, though it's not a big stretch to imagine it could drop alongside the daily challenge refresh. This happens at 12 noon Eastern currently, which is 4.p.m GMT. Of course, it could arrive earlier or later than that, this is purely a guess.
Needless to say, it's going to be a popular one, and I'm thrilled to see the classic Nuketown return. The original is definitely the best.
Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
Black Ops 6 is the first Call of Duty to launch since Microsoft's takeover of Activision, and it's definitely one of the best yet. It's packed with content, and if you have Xbox Game Pass, you don't even need to buy it.
Buy for Xbox: $68.39 at CDKeys | $69.99 at Walmart | $69.99 at Best Buy | $69.99 at Amazon
Buy for PlayStation: $69.99 at Walmart | $69.99 at Best Buy | $69.99 at Amazon
Buy for PC: $69.99 at Steam | $69.99 at Microsoft Store
