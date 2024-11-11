Everyone's been saying this is the quickest way to get XP in Black Ops 6, so I tried it out — you should too, it really works

Nuketown is your friend if you're trying to get a bunch of XP fast from multiplayer.

The traditional Prestige grind returned to Call of Duty with Black Ops 6, which means a lot of levels to climb through, and that's just on the way to Prestige Master. When you get there, another 1,000 levels and associated rewards awaits. So you need a lot of XP.

For high-tier players, it might not be such an issue getting high scores in matches. Higher scores mean more XP, and more XP makes levelling up quicker. But what about the rest of us?

I've seen a few Call of Duty content creators talk about a method of maximizing your gains, so I thought I'd check it out for myself. And what do you know, it's works pretty well.

Run Strategist and Dispatcher in Black Ops 6 multiplayer to get higher scores easier

The perks and combat specialty are what makes the difference here. (Image credit: Windows Central)

One part of all of this is the Strategist combat specialty, which rewards additional points for objective play, and the Dispatcher perk which you'll use to enable it.

Strategist on its own will help bump your score on modes such as Hardpoint, Domination, and Kill Confirmed, dropping extra points when you claim dog tags or secure a zone. But the special sauce is Dispatcher, which makes it easier to get scorestreaks. In particular, UAV and Counter UAV.

Here's how it all works out.

Strategist increases points earned on objectives.

increases points earned on objectives. Dispatcher reduces the cost of scorestreaks.

reduces the cost of scorestreaks. UAV and Counter UAV scorestreaks generate passive scores every time a teammate gets an elimination while they're active.

scorestreaks generate passive scores every time a teammate gets an elimination while they're active. Rinse and repeat.

If you're using the Perk Greed wildcard, you can also stack Bankroll alongside Dispatcher for even easier streaks.

wildcard, you can also stack alongside Dispatcher for even easier streaks. Try using the Scrambler Field Upgrade for some additional passive points.

Even with my distinctly average skills, I'm able to get some decent XP. (Image credit: Windows Central)

With this setup, my favorite game mode and map by far to grind out XP is Hardpoint on Nuketown. Sitting on the point is an easy way to start getting points towards scorestreaks, and once you call in the UAV and CUAV once, you can keep sitting on the point and letting your teammates clean up kills. All the while, you'll start racking up points towards using them again.

Of course, you will need to get kills, simply hitting objectives and popping streaks won't get your score sky-high. Kills on objectives are worth more, and if you're in Kill Confirmed, you'll get bonus points with Strategist every time you pick up a red tag.

Kills are why Nuketown is the best place to do this. The map is so small that it's far easier to rack up high kill counts. The image above was from a fairly average round of Hardpoint on Nuketown, but still with 46 kills and where I only came fourth on the scoreboard for my team. It's a pretty good return, and you can tie it in with any 2XP tokens or events, gains galore.

Of course, you can do this on any map and in any game mode, but to really squeeze the most out of it, you want to avoid Team Deathmatch. Which I also recommend if you just want to enjoy the game more, anyway.

Now that the issue with XP gains having been mistakenly nerfed has been rectified, it's once again possible to get in and level up consistently. It's still going to take time, but if you need a boost, I definitely recommend trying this loadout. It's made my run through Prestige 2 so far pass by faster than previous tiers, so give it a shot.