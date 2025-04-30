See the new Star Wars show in Fortnite before anywhere else.

This upcoming weekend sees the 2025 edition of Star Wars Day (May 4, just in case you had forgotten) and there's big news for fans of the franchise. And also Fortnite.

The new Disney+ show, Star Wars: Tales of the Underworld, is having its big premiere not on the TV, but inside Fortnite. Two whole days before Disney+ viewers get to tune in.

"Jump into Fortnite’s Star Wars Watch Party island on May 2 starting at 10 AM ET to watch the first two episodes of Star Wars: Tales of the Underworld. Experience the breathtaking story before the show debuts on Disney+, with episodes featuring the fan-favorite Asajj Ventress."

The viewing island will be available until May 11, and players who watch both episodes will also unlock a reward in the form of the Asajj Ventress Loading Screen within 72 hours of completion.

In addition to the viewing party (of which streamers are reminded NOT to share with the audiences, lest ye be hit by the might of Disney's lawyers) there is also a little game mode to have a play around with.

It sounds like a pretty straightforward horde mode, but with Star Wars Lightsabers and blasters, and apparently players don't take damage so, go nuts. Live out your Jedi fantasy.

Star Wars fans can also nab this free Stormtrooper skin! (Image credit: Epic Games)

The goodies don't stop there, either. Simply by connecting an Epic Games and myDisney account, players can snag a free First Order Stormtrooper skin to play with in-game. It also has a Lego style, if that's more your thing.

The Star Wars themed Galactic Battle season for Fortnite also goes live on May 2, and Epic Games promises that "this is just the start of something big from Epic and Disney!"

Color me intrigued.