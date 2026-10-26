Voting for the Golden Joystick Awards 2026 candidates for 21 categories closed on October 23, 2026. However, the Golden Joystick Awards Show has more in store, as it has announced the nominees for its "Ultimate Game of the Year" award.

You can vote for the winner of this coveted award right now at GamesRadar, and the ballot will remain open until October 30, 2026, 5:00 PM PT / 8:00 PM ET/ midnight GMT.

Here are the Golden Joystick Awards 2026 nominees for its Ultimate Game of the Year award:

Golden Joystick Awards — Ultimate Game of the Year nominees

Golden Joystick Awards — Where can we watch the show?

Golden Joystick Awards 2025 - YouTube Watch On

The winner of the Ultimate Game of the Year category and the winners of the 21 other categories will be announced at the Golden Joystick Awards ceremony on November 11, 2026, at Troxy, London, United Kingdom.

Viewers can tune in to watch the awards show (which will be hosted by actress Alix Wilton Regan and several guest presenters) live on YouTube , Twitch , X , Future Games Show, GamesRadar and PC Gamer.

Who do you want to win Ultimate Game of the Year?

My money's on Pragmata. (Image credit: Capcom)

The Golden Joystick has a pretty stacked selection of Ultimate Game of the Year contenders, from AAA titles like 007: First Light to viral indie hits like Big Walk.

Personally, I'm placing my vote on Pragmata to win. Its strange melding of fast-paced third-person gunplay with hacking puzzles to weaken enemies without pausing works surprisingly well, and its story is a heartwarming adventure that I'd dare not spoil for anyone who hasn't played it yet.

But will Pragmata manage to beat out the competition? Who are you personally voting for to win? Tune in on November 11, 2026, to find out when the Golden Joystick Awards reveal its Ultimate Game of the Year.

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