The Golden Joystick Awards are right around the corner, but there's still time to vote for your favorite games of 2026 to take the gold
Votes for the Golden Joystick Awards shortlist nominees are closing on October 23, 2026, giving players ample time to vote for their favorite PC games, indie games, and more to win at the show.
2026 is coming to an end, so it's that time again for the long-running Golden Joystick Awards show to celebrate the best games of the year we've played.
On September 25, 2026, the Golden Joystick Awards announced all the shortlist nominees for 21 game-of-the-year categories, including PC Game of the Year, Console Game of the Year, Best Indie Game, and more.
However, time for voting for the winners is running out, as it closes next week on October 23, 2026 at 4:00pm PT / 7:00pm ET / 12:00am BST.
Here is the full list of nominees for all the Golden Joystick Awards' shortlist categories, which you can vote for on GamesRadar.com, to see if your favorite games of 2026 made the cut.
Golden Joystick Awards — Shortlist nominees
Click here to expand the full list ↴
Best Audio Design
- Big Walk
- Marathon
- Onimusha: Way of the Sword
- Rhythm Heaven Groove
- SAROS
- STAR WARS: Galactic Racer
Best Early Access Game
- Dead as Disco
- MENACE
- skate.
- Slay the Spire 2
- Subnautica 2
- WARDOGS
Best Game Adaptation
- Devil May Cry (Season 2)
- Exit 8
- Fallout (Season 2)
- Iron Lung
- Mortal Kombat II
- Resident Evil
Best Game Expansion
- Cult of the Lamb: Woolhaven
- DAVE THE DIVER - In the Jungle Content Pack
- DOOM: The Dark Ages | Revelations
- Quake: Dawn of the Machine
- The Alters: Last Variable
- World of Warcraft: Midnight
Best Game Trailer
- Battlefield 6 x Top Gun: Carrier Strike Cinematic Trailer
- Big Walk - Release Date Announcement
- Cairn - Launch Trailer
- MOUSE: P.I. For Hire | Official Launch Trailer
- Prove You're Human - Announcement Trailer
- Resident Evil Requiem - Evil Has Always Had A Name
Best Gaming Hardware
- Logitech G PRO X2 SUPERSTRIKE
- Razer Viper V4 Pro
- Secretlab ATLAS
- Sony INZONE M10S II
- Steam Controller
- Turtle Beach Stealth Pro II
Best Indie Game
- Big Walk
- Denshattack!
- Esoteric Ebb
- Mixtape
- Mouse: P.I. for Hire
- Order of the Sinking Star
- REANIMAL
- Sovereign Tower
- Titanium Court
- Valheim
Best Indie Game - Self-published
- Cairn
- Fields of Mistria
- MECCHA CHAMELEON
- Mewgenics
- Mina the Hollower
- Perfect Tides: Station to Station
- Phonopolis
- Rhythm Doctor
- The Incident at Galley House
- Vampire Crawlers: The Turbo Wildcard from Vampire Survivors
Best Lead Performer
- Aaron Paul - Robert Robertson III, Dispatch
- Angela Sant'Albano - Grace Ashcroft, Resident Evil Requiem
- Anna Demetriou - Sophia, Resonance: A Plague Tale Legacy
- Liam McIntyre - Wolverine, Marvel's Wolverine
- Patrick Gibson - James Bond, 007 First Light
- Will de Renzy-Martin - Coen, The Blood of Dawnwalker
Best Supporting Performer
- Frankie Kevich - Zoe de Vera, CONTROL Resonant
- Grace Saif - Diana, PRAGMATA
- Lennie James - John Greenway, 007 First Light
- Terry O'Quinn - Richard, SILENT HILL: Townfall
- Troy Baker - Nathaniel Essex, Marvel's Wolverine
- Vic Michaelis - Runa Blask, STAR WARS: Zero Company
Best Multiplayer Game
- ARC Raiders
- Big Walk
- Marathon
- MARVEL Tōkon: Fighting Souls
- MECCHA CHAMELEON
- Valheim
Best Remake / Remaster
- Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced
- Gothic 1 Remake
- METAL GEAR SOLID: MASTER COLLECTION Vol.2
- Star Fox
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Remastered
- Trails in the Sky 2nd Chapter
Best Soundtrack
- 007 First Light
- Crimson Desert
- Dispatch
- Lumines Arise
- Mewgenics
- Mixtape
Best Storytelling
- 007 First Light
- Dispatch
- Fire Emblem: Fortune’s Weave
- SILENT HILL: Townfall
- The Blood of Dawnwalker
- ZERO PARADES: For Dead Spies
Best Visual Design
- CONTROL Resonant
- Forza Horizon 6
- Orbitals
- Phonopolis
- Resonance: A Plague Tale Legacy
- SAROS
Most Wanted Game
- Alien: Isolation 2
- ANANTA
- Black Myth: Zhong Kui
- EXODUS
- Fable
- FINAL FANTASY VII REVELATION
- God of War Laufey
- Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet
- KINGDOM HEARTS IV
- METRO 2039
- NO LAW
- Persona 6
- Resident Evil Veronica
- STRANGER THAN HEAVEN
- Stuntman: Hollywood
- The Expanse: Osiris Reborn
- The Witcher 4
- Tides of Annihilation
- Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis
- Total War: WARHAMMER 40,000
Still Playing - Mobile
- Balatro
- Genshin Impact
- Honkai: Star Rail
- MARVEL SNAP
- MONOPOLY GO!
- NTE: Neverness to Everness
- Old School RuneScape
- Pokémon GO
- Roblox
- Sky: Children of the Light
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Mobile
- Wuthering Waves
Still Playing - PC & Console
- Apex Legends
- Fortnite
- GTA Online
- HELLDIVERS 2
- HITMAN World of Assassination
- Minecraft
- No Man's Sky
- Palworld
- The Elder Scrolls Online
- Warframe
- World of Warcraft
- Call of Duty: Warzone
Studio of the Year
- CAPCOM
- Frogwares
- House House
- IO Interactive
- Nintendo EPD
- SQUARE ENIX
PC Game of the Year
- Big Walk
- Crimson Desert
- Escape from Tarkov
- Esoteric Ebb
- MECCHA CHAMELEON
- Mewgenics
- Order of the Sinking Star
- STAR WARS: Zero Company
- The Blood of Dawnwalker
- Valheim
Console Game of the Year
- 007 First Light
- Fire Emblem: Fortune's Weave
- Forza Horizon 6
- LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight
- Nioh 3
- Onimusha: Way of the Sword
- Pokémon Pokopia
- PRAGMATA
- Resident Evil Requiem
- SAROS
Golden Joystick Awards — Ultimate Game of the Year
On October 26, 2026, the Golden Joystick Awards will reveal nominees for its Ultimate of the Gear award, and voting for the winner will open that day.
Additionally, journalists from GamesRadar+, PC Gamer, Future Games Show, Edge magazine, Knowledge, Retro Gamer, and Future's trusted network of freelance writers and content creators will select winners in other categories.
The winners for the following awards will be selected on the night:
- Streamers’ Choice Award
- Breakthrough Award
- Critics’ Choice Award
Golden Joystick Awards — Where can we watch the show?
All of the winners will be announced during the Golden Joystick Awards ceremony on November 11, 2026, and will be hosted at Troxy, London, United Kingdom.
No start times or streaming platforms have been announced as of yet, but it is likely the show will be broadcast on major streaming platforms like YouTube, as it did last year.
Who will sweep this year's Golden Joystick Awards?
Last year, the critically acclaimed RPG, Clair Obsur: Expedition 33, completely swept almost every major category at the Golden Joystick Awards, picking up seven awards (including the Ultimate Game of the Year award).
This year, it seems the only games that have a chance to sweep awards are Resident Evil: Requiem and 007: First Light, as they've been nominated in five categories thus far.
Both of these are games incredible in their own right, but will they be nominated for the Golden Joystick Awards' Ultimate Game of the Year? Even if they do, will Resident Evil Requiem or 007: First Light be able to win it, or will an unexpected, underdog entry take home the gold?
Tune in on November 11, 2026, to find out when the Golden Joystick Awards announce its winners.
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Alexander Cope is a gaming veteran with over 35 years of experience who primarily covers Xbox and PC gaming news and spotlights discounts on the best laptops, peripherals, and other electronics. He's also a diehard fan of JRPGs, action games, beat em’ ups, and Capcom’s Monster Hunter series
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