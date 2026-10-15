2026 is coming to an end, so it's that time again for the long-running Golden Joystick Awards show to celebrate the best games of the year we've played.

On September 25, 2026, the Golden Joystick Awards announced all the shortlist nominees for 21 game-of-the-year categories, including PC Game of the Year, Console Game of the Year, Best Indie Game, and more.

However, time for voting for the winners is running out, as it closes next week on October 23, 2026 at 4:00pm PT / 7:00pm ET / 12:00am BST.

Here is the full list of nominees for all the Golden Joystick Awards' shortlist categories, which you can vote for on GamesRadar.com, to see if your favorite games of 2026 made the cut.

Golden Joystick Awards — Shortlist nominees

Golden Joystick Awards — Ultimate Game of the Year

On October 26, 2026, the Golden Joystick Awards will reveal nominees for its Ultimate of the Gear award, and voting for the winner will open that day.

Additionally, journalists from GamesRadar+, PC Gamer, Future Games Show, Edge magazine, Knowledge, Retro Gamer, and Future's trusted network of freelance writers and content creators will select winners in other categories.

The winners for the following awards will be selected on the night:

Streamers’ Choice Award

Breakthrough Award

Critics’ Choice Award

Golden Joystick Awards — Where can we watch the show?

Golden Joystick Awards 2025 - YouTube Watch On

All of the winners will be announced during the Golden Joystick Awards ceremony on November 11, 2026, and will be hosted at Troxy, London, United Kingdom.

No start times or streaming platforms have been announced as of yet, but it is likely the show will be broadcast on major streaming platforms like YouTube, as it did last year.

Who will sweep this year's Golden Joystick Awards?

We are honored to be nominated for an incredible 5 categories at this year’s Golden Joystick Awards. 🏆 Console Game of the Year 🏆 Best Storytelling 🏆 Best Soundtrack 🏆 Best Lead Performer - Patrick Gibson 🏆 Best Supporting Performer - Lennie James Voting is open now! https://t.co/n6fVfrXkF6 #007FirstLight #GoldenJoystickAwards #WeAreIOISeptember 30, 2026

Last year, the critically acclaimed RPG, Clair Obsur: Expedition 33, completely swept almost every major category at the Golden Joystick Awards, picking up seven awards (including the Ultimate Game of the Year award).

This year, it seems the only games that have a chance to sweep awards are Resident Evil: Requiem and 007: First Light, as they've been nominated in five categories thus far.

Both of these are games incredible in their own right, but will they be nominated for the Golden Joystick Awards' Ultimate Game of the Year? Even if they do, will Resident Evil Requiem or 007: First Light be able to win it, or will an unexpected, underdog entry take home the gold?

Tune in on November 11, 2026, to find out when the Golden Joystick Awards announce its winners.

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