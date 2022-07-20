Halo Infinite Forge leaks spill online following co-op beta launch

What you need to know

Various Halo community dataminers have discovered a way to access Forge mode in the Halo Infinite campaign co-op beta build.

This has led to numerous leaks of Halo Infinite's Forge mode on social media and on YouTube, giving fans a close look at some of the impressive features they can expect from the level editor.

Some of these include Object Scaling, Weapon Combining, Vehicle Welding, and significantly improved scripting compared to what was possible in Halo 5's Forge.

Forge is expected to officially launch at some point during Halo Infinite Season 3, with an open beta for the mode slated to begin in Sept. 2022.

A number of talented Halo community dataminers have discovered a way to access an early version of Halo Infinite's highly-anticipated Forge mode (note that there's a small chance you could be banned while doing so) within the Halo Infinite campaign co-op beta, which is a build of the game that many Xbox and PC players got access to on July 15. As a result, a significant number of Forge leaks have begun to spill all over social media, giving fans an early look at many of the features that they'll be able to take advantage of when Forge becomes widely available.

Like the fan-favorite Forge from Halo 5: Guardians, Halo Infinite's Forge mode will feature a massive number of different terrain pieces, geometric objects, decorations and props, vehicles, weapons, and more that players can use to edit or create maps, as well as countless options for object texture and color, skybox color, weather, and time of day. However, Infinite's Forge will also include several new features and advancements.

One of these is Object Scaling, which is a system that allows Forgers to increase or decrease the size of an object. You can also use Object Scaling to manipulate the scale of an object on three separate axes, stretching and contorting it in whatever way you see fit. You can check out what Object Scaling looks like in action in the embedded Tweet below:

Halo Infinite leaked forge gameplay reveals object scaling, which enables you to increase or decrease an objects size. This will allow for some fun and wild custom games and maps. Gameplay by YouTuber: Unseen Halo. #Halo #HaloInfinite #Xbox pic.twitter.com/pLJLdhomsnJuly 1, 2022 See more

Halo Infinite's Forge is also bringing the official implementation of Weapon Combining and Vehicle Welding, both of which were glitches in Halo 5's Forge. The former allows players to give one weapon the functionality of another one (for example, a Battle Rifle that shoots Skewer rounds), while the latter can be used to attach vehicles to objects or other vehicles, "welding" them together. Weapon Combining and Vehicle Welding enable Forgers to create their own custom weapons and vehicles, which will no doubt lead to exciting Custom Games gameplay.

Scripting has also improved with the new iteration of Forge. Leaks of scripts being used to create buttons that dispense powerups and automatically make vehicles flip upright after being rolled over showcase just how powerful scripting will be in Halo Infinite, and this time around, scripts can even be applied to weapons and vehicles as well (one fan even turned the Sentinel Beam into a Half-Life Gravity Gun).

Ultimately, it looks like Halo Infinite's Forge mode is going to be incredible, and we're excited to see what the Halo community does with it once it's released in full. Forge is expected to launch at some point during Halo Infinite Season 3, which is slated to begin on Nov. 8, 2022. Ahead of the mode's official launch, 343 Industries is planning to hold an open beta for Forge, with the beta currently expected to arrive in Sept. 2022.