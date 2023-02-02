What you need to know

Hi-Fi RUSH is a rhythm brawler / action-platformer for Tango Gameworks and Bethesda Softworks.

On Thursday, Bethesda announced that Hi-Fi RUSH is officially Steam Deck Verified.

That means the game is guaranteed to run great on Valve's Steam Deck handheld console.

Hi-Fi RUSH is one of the latest video games to take the world by storm with its pulsing, robot-smashing action, and it's now a little easier to play on more platforms. Announced by Bethesda on Thursday, Hi-Fi RUSH is officially Verified on Steam Deck, giving players another way to take the fight to Vandelay wherever they happen to be.

Hi-Fi RUSH is officially Steam Deck Verified! Now you can fight to the beat wherever you go! pic.twitter.com/YW72Y2Iwl2February 2, 2023 See more

Hi-Fi RUSH is a very well-received action-platformer and rhythm brawler that was surprise released by Tango Gameworks and Bethesda Softworks (members of the Xbox family) on Jan. 25, 2023. Just past a week after its release, the title has now been Verified to run great on Valve's handheld console, the powerful, PC-like Steam Deck.

Of course, players were already enjoying Hi-Fi RUSH on Steam Deck, and handheld players may be contributing to the game's ongoing place in Steam's bestsellers list, but this badge guarantees the game is compatible with the handheld. If you've been on the fence about jumping into Hi-Fi RUSH and prefer to play on the Steam Deck, this may be the encouragement you need. As one of the best games of the year already, Hi-Fi RUSH is an easy pick among the best Steam Deck games you can play.

Hi-Fi RUSH is unbelievably awesome fun, and it's now available on Xbox Series X|S, Windows PCs, Xbox and PC Game Pass, and Xbox Cloud Gaming. Of course, it's also available on the Linux-powered Steam Deck. Windows Central's full review of Hi-Fi RUSH is coming very soon.

